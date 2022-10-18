|
|
No. 5 Clemson puts home streak on line vs. surprising No. 14 Syracuse
Two of the nine undefeated teams in the country collide Saturday when No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 14 Syracuse in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown.
The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) were expected to be among the nation's elite teams, and they have backed it up with a perfect start to the season that includes wins over ranked foes Wake Forest and North Carolina State.
Most recently, Clemson nipped Florida State 34-28 last weekend as DJ Uiagalelei passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another. After throwing nine TD passes and 10 interceptions a season ago, Uiagalelei has a sparkling 17-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season.
"I think he is much better, much more improved," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "Their offense has changed dramatically based off of his improvement, and it's a testament to him."
The Tigers' signal-caller threw a touchdown pass in last season's 17-14 triumph in Syracuse. Clemson survived when Orange kicker Andre Szmyt missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt in the final minute.
"This will take a little time to get over," Babers said that day after his team fell to the Tigers for the fourth straight season.
Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader struggled in that one to the tune of 17-of-37 passing for 191 yards with a touchdown and a pick. He did add a rushing touchdown but totaled only 6 yards on seven carries.
Syracuse's Sean Tucker ran for 157 yards in that matchup and will certainly be a focal point of the Tigers' defense this weekend after running for 330 yards over the past two games for the surprising Orange (6-0, 3-0).
Oronde Gadsden II is another player the Clemson coaching staff will be focused on ahead of Saturday. The sophomore wideout caught two touchdown passes from Shrader -- and made eight catches for 141 yards total -- last week in the Orange's 24-9 victory over then-No. 15 NC State.
"I was explaining it to the players on Sunday. ... This is only the third time that we've been (undefeated) this deep in over three decades," Babers said. "It's rare, you should cherish it, you should understand this moment and not let it go past you right now, it's something that you should look at and be proud of."
While Syracuse's coach is brimming with confidence, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and many of his players were bummed to let a 20-point fourth-quarter lead slip down to six points in the final quarter vs. Florida State.
Still, Swinney is upbeat about Uiagalelei.
"What he's provided for our team is just great leadership and excellent decision-making," Swinney said. "He's so coachable. This guy, he truly prepares like a pro every single day. He is a great preparer. He loves it. And I'm really, really proud of him. He's been awesome."
The Tigers have scored at least 30 points in every game this season, while the Orange rank sixth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 13.2 points per contest.
The Syracuse defense should present a serious challenge for a Clemson squad that has won 37 straight home games.
"I think that we've beaten some good teams, and to go on the road and win is not easy," Swinney said. "So, I think we're pretty battle-tested, and we've just got to keep moving. Nothing carries over to next week. We've got to start over."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|217
|302
|Total Plays
|37
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|164
|Rush Attempts
|21
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|105
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|11-16
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-24
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.0
|1-54.0
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|105
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|302
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|11/16
|105
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|15
|74
|1
|25
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|4
|39
|0
|23
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|5
|4
|57
|0
|18
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|4
|4
|15
|1
|12
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 3 LB
|M. Jones
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 45 DL
|K. Darton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 15 LB
|D. McDonald
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 14 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Clark 10 DB
|A. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 24 DB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fuentes-Cundiff 99 DL
|E. Fuentes-Cundiff
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 DL
|S. Linton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|3
|48.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|13/21
|138
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|18
|91
|1
|21
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|10
|60
|0
|10
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|8
|13
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|3
|2
|49
|0
|41
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|6
|5
|30
|0
|12
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|3
|3
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Venables 24 S
|T. Venables
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Woodaz 17 LB
|W. Woodaz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|1
|54.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|2
|26.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CUSE 43(5:08 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for T.Pena.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - CUSE 47(5:50 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 43.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(6:27 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by P.Page at SYR 47.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 3 - CLEM 18(6:35 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 50. Intercepted by J.Simmons at CLE 50. Tackled by CLE at CLE 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 15(7:12 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at CLE 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 11(7:43 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at CLE 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CUSE 44(7:50 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 45 yards to CLE 11 Center-A.Bolinsky. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CUSE 44(7:52 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 43(8:36 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at SYR 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(8:49 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(9:06 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at SYR 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - CUSE 4(9:35 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 55 yards to CLE 41 Center-A.Bolinsky. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 41. Tackled by J.Wilson at SYR 41.
|Sack
3 & 24 - CUSE 5(10:15 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 4 for -1 yards (T.Simpson)
|Penalty
3 & 20 - CUSE 9(10:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on SYR-D.Davis False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 15 - CUSE 14(10:42 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 9 for -5 yards (T.Davis) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CUSE 24(10:49 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker. PENALTY on SYR-D.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(11:29 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 19. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at SYR 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 7(12:03 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SYR 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 4(12:33 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at SYR 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 42(12:41 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 54 yards to SYR 4 Center-H.Caspersen. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 42(12:47 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 40(13:18 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Jones at CLE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(14:07 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; C.Okechukwu at CLE 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(14:23 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at CLE 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:55 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at CLE 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 61 yards from SYR 35 to the CLE 4. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Johnson at CLE 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CUSE 20(0:07 - 2nd) G.Shrader kneels at the SYR 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - CLEM 34(0:12 - 2nd) B.Potter 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - CLEM 31(0:33 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by W.Shipley at SYR 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at SYR 26.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CLEM 20(0:47 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at SYR 31 for -11 yards (K.Jobity)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(0:53 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 23(1:03 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(1:18 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by D.Allen at SYR 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 23.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(1:30 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 50. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 38. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at CLE 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 25. Gain of 13 yards. J.Ngata ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:53 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at CLE 25.
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 7(1:59 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to CLE End Zone for 7 yards. G.Shrader for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 4(2:03 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to CLE 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz at CLE 7.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(2:11 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to CLE 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at CLE 4.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 37(2:54 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to CLE 12 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Greene at CLE 12.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CUSE 42(3:09 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by T.Pena at CLE 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Venables at CLE 35. PENALTY on CLE-M.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(3:41 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to CLE 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(4:13 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to CLE 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at CLE 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 32(4:37 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 32. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 32. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at SYR 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(4:40 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - CLEM 33(4:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna S.Linton at SYR 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 34(5:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 36(5:55 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Fuentes-Cundiff; R.Hanna at SYR 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(6:23 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald; E.Fuentes-Cundiff at SYR 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 43(6:49 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 47(7:30 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; I.Johnson at SYR 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(8:07 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Geer at SYR 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 45(8:36 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna at CLE 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(9:06 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at CLE 45.
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 2nd) A.Szmyt kicks 61 yards from SYR 35 to the CLE 4. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Denaburg at CLE 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|-7 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 3(9:31 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 10 for -7 yards. D.Uiagalelei FUMBLES forced by M.Wax. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-J.Carter at SYR 10. J.Carter for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(10:13 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 13. Catch made by P.Mafah at SYR 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at SYR 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 16(10:45 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; J.Barron at SYR 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(11:17 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 16.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:51 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by W.Shipley at SYR 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Wax at SYR 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:21 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Carter at SYR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:33 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 45(12:51 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(13:28 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - CUSE 14(13:42 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 44 yards to CLE 42 Center-A.Bolinsky. W.Taylor returned punt from the CLE 42. Tackled by M.Jones A.Sparrow at CLE 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - CUSE 12(14:20 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; R.Orhorhoro at SYR 14.
|Sack
2 & 7 - CUSE 18(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 12 for -6 yards (T.Davis)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(0:05 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 15. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Maguire at SYR 18.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - CLEM 33(0:11 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 15. Intercepted by J.Carter at SYR 15. J.Carter ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 33(0:11 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(0:45 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 33.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - CLEM 40(1:17 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 35 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Carter at SYR 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 41(1:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 48(2:08 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(2:16 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 38(2:51 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 48 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simmons at SYR 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(3:24 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at CLE 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 31(3:52 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at CLE 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(4:44 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 23. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at CLE 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(4:48 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(4:48 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-J.Lukus Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 24(4:49 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Barron S.Linton at CLE 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 20(5:30 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at CLE 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:30 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(5:34 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 12. Catch made by S.Tucker at CLE 12. Gain of 12 yards. S.Tucker for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(6:09 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 37. Catch made by D.Cooper at CLE 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 12.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 46(6:41 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(7:18 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at SYR 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:45 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SYR 43.
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 1(8:21 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR End Zone for 1 yards. W.Shipley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(8:39 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 1.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 10(8:50 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 1.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(9:21 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 16. Catch made by A.Williams at SYR 16. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Chestnut at SYR 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 26(9:42 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(10:07 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; D.McDonald at SYR 26.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(10:31 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 29. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CUSE 28(10:35 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 31(11:18 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by S.Tucker at CLE 31. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones; A.Mukuba at CLE 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 29(11:53 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by S.Tucker at CLE 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at CLE 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(12:25 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to CLE 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CUSE 46(12:55 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to CLE 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 35.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CUSE 41(13:13 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 43(13:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by S.Tucker at CLE 43. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Trotter N.Wiggins at CLE 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(14:17 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to CLE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(14:33 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 30 for yards (M.Murphy) PENALTY on CLE-M.Murphy Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SYR 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
