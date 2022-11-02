|
|
|ARIZ
|UTAH
No. 14 Utah hosts Arizona but lineup mystery lingers
Utah enters the final month of the regular season at No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings, hunting a Pac-12 title. But multiple mysteries muddy the waters as the Utes prepare to face Arizona on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) was without several key players, including quarterback Cam Rising, in a 21-17 victory at Washington State on Oct. 27. Coach Kyle Whittingham, who doesn't talk about injuries unless they are season-ending, did not rule out anybody new during his Monday press conference.
But who's in? Who knows.
Whittingham did add: "Cam is much further ahead today than he was a week ago today" and that "we certainly hope so" when asked if Rising would play Saturday.
Standout tight end Dalton Kincaid left the Washington State game with a shoulder injury, leaving the Utes thin at what was a strong position. Brant Kuithe is out for the season with a torn ACL. Kincaid has a team-high 46 catches for 614 yards and seven scores, and Utah would need more out of a pedestrian receiving corps if he is unavailable.
The team's leading rusher, Tavion Thomas, missed the Washington State game, and Whittingham only offered "nothing to divulge there," on Monday.
Utah is tied for third with UCLA in the conference standings, trailing Oregon (5-0) and USC (5-1). Arizona (3-5, 1-4) has lost three consecutive games but isn't the same pushover as last season, when it went 1-11 overall in coach Jedd Fisch's first season.
The Wildcats are averaging 32.2 points per game, up by an average of 15 from last season.
"Our offense is hitting on all cylinders right now," Fisch said. "I think we've moved up 80 spots (nationally) in almost every offensive category. So that's what's exciting."
Quarterback Jayden de Laura is fourth nationally in passing (331.8 yards per game), and the trio of Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer and Tetairoa McMillan form one of the most productive receiving corps in the nation.
Defense, however, remains a major issue for the Wildcats, who are allowing 475.0 yards per game and haven't recorded a sack during their three-game skid. Arizona is also minus-0.62 in turnover margin for the season, needing a clean game to compete against the better teams on its schedule.
"We've got to find a way to just bring the point total down, get off the field a couple more times, and then take the ball away," Fisch said. "If we can just take the ball away a few times, that'll make a huge difference."
For Utah, if Rising can't go, walk-on Bryson Barnes would get his second start. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown against Washington State, also rushing for 51 yards.
"Bryson Barnes did an exceptional job under the circumstances," Whittingham said. "Given the preparation, the lack thereof, he responded well."
The Utes' defense, which allowed 42 points in back-to-back games against UCLA (10-point loss) and Southern California (one-point win) before playing Washington State, will be without co-leading tackler R.J. Hubert in the first half. He was ejected for targeting in the second half against the Cougars.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. de Laura
7 QB
159 PaYds, 13 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Jackson
3 QB
97 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|28
|Rushing
|8
|17
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|329
|453
|Total Plays
|50
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|302
|Rush Attempts
|23
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|178
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|7-4
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|-4
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|302
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|453
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|10/20
|159
|0
|0
|
N. Fifita 11 QB
|N. Fifita
|3/7
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|64
|0
|57
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|2
|40
|0
|28
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|10
|13
|1
|12
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|5
|3
|76
|0
|45
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|2
|41
|0
|38
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|8
|5
|29
|0
|13
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|4
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Uiagalelei 46 DL
|T. Uiagalelei
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kongaika 93 DL
|J. Kongaika
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lane II 8 LB
|S. Lane II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Branch-Haynes 55 DL
|E. Branch-Haynes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Prysock 7 CB
|E. Prysock
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 44 LB
|J. Mercier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis II 99 DL
|R. Davis II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|4
|40.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|6
|17.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|13/25
|151
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|13
|97
|1
|32
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|8
|69
|0
|19
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|12
|48
|0
|14
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|8
|38
|0
|11
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|3
|23
|2
|9
|
C. Vincent 26 RB
|C. Vincent
|5
|19
|1
|6
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|10
|5
|57
|0
|17
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|2
|2
|42
|1
|30
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|4
|4
|34
|0
|25
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. McClain 4 TE
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/1
|27
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|42.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|2
|9.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 46(3:23 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 49 for 3 yards. J.Coleman ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(3:28 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARIZ 31(3:35 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on UTH-K.Lawler Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZ 31(3:37 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(4:03 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at ARI 31.
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 4th) J.Redding kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 4. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Caldarella at ARI 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 2(4:16 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. C.Vincent for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 5(5:03 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock; H.Echols at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 7(5:45 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young; K.Barrs at ARI 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 13(6:29 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI 7 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Manu at ARI 7.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(7:16 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; G.Maldonado at ARI 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 37(7:53 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 34. PENALTY on ARI-J.Roberts Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(8:39 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at ARI 37.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - ARIZ 30(8:39 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 30. Gain of 13 yards. J.Cowing FUMBLES forced by J.Elliss. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-R.Hubert at ARI 43. Tackled by ARI at ARI 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZ 30(8:58 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 26(9:31 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at ARI 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(10:08 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ARI 26.
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 4th) J.Redding kicks 57 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 8. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pearson; C.Vincent at ARI 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(10:22 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 12. Catch made by T.Yassmin at ARI 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Yassmin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 23(11:03 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock; S.Lane at ARI 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(11:07 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAH 38(11:14 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Cope. PENALTY on ARI-I.Rutherford Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(11:55 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Uiagalelei at ARI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:32 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kongaika at ARI 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(13:13 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(13:52 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to ARI 48 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Uiagalelei at ARI 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 47(14:24 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes at ARI 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 45(15:00 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young at UTH 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(0:05 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at UTH 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARIZ 33(0:14 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 40 yards to UTH 27 Center-S.MacKellar. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 27. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bombata at UTH 39.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARIZ 33(0:24 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|+8 YD
2 & 22 - ARIZ 25(1:09 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Vaughn at ARI 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(1:52 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 25 for -12 yards (A.Vimahi)
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 30(2:06 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at ARI 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(2:38 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at ARI 30.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 48(2:52 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.Yassmin at ARI 25. Gain of 30 yards. T.Yassmin FUMBLES forced by ARI. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-C.Young at ARI 22. Tackled by UTH at ARI 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(3:30 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kongaika at UTH 48.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(3:51 - 3rd) J.De Laura scrambles to UTH 46 for 10 yards. J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by L.Barton. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-C.O'Toole at UTH 46. Tackled by ARI at UTH 46.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(4:24 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 21. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 21. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; C.Phillips at ARI 44.
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 3rd) J.Redding kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 4. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARI 21.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTAH 17(4:37 - 3rd) J.Redding 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Greep Holder-M.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAH 9(5:17 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 9.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 15(5:58 - 3rd) N.Johnson rushed to ARI 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes at ARI 9.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(6:19 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at ARI 15.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 22(6:52 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 23(7:32 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 27(8:11 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Davis; I.Taylor at ARI 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(8:52 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kongaika at ARI 27.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(9:20 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 50. Catch made by M.Parks at ARI 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARIZ 11(9:29 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 45 yards to UTH 44 Center-S.MacKellar. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 44. Tackled by S.MacKellar at ARI 50.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZ 11(9:36 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARIZ 11(10:19 - 3rd) J.De Laura rushed to ARI 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at ARI 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 2(10:44 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 2. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 2. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi at ARI 11.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 1(11:02 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 2 for -1 yards. J.Jackson FUMBLES forced by J.Roberts. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-T.Uiagalelei at ARI 2. Tackled by UTH at ARI 2.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 11(11:39 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Lane at ARI 1.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(12:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Uiagalelei at ARI 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 21(12:52 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(13:39 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; H.Echols at ARI 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 29.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(14:28 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 50 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at UTH 50. PENALTY on ARI-K.Barrs Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at UTH 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 43(0:19 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at UTH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(0:23 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(0:36 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at UTH 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(0:39 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:44 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stukes at UTH 29.
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARIZ 20(0:49 - 2nd) T.Loop 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 13(0:58 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 14(1:14 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to UTH 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(1:45 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to UTH 17. Catch made by M.Wiley at UTH 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; C.Bishop at UTH 14.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(2:07 - 2nd) ARI FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.De Laura at ARI 38. J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 38. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop; C.Isbell at UTH 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 31(2:34 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTH at ARI 38.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZ 31(2:41 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(3:23 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at ARI 31.
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UTAH 40(3:38 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 47 yards to ARI 13 Center-J.Greep. J.Cowing MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-Z.Vaughn at ARI 9. Tackled by ARI at UTH 40.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAH 40(3:44 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(4:24 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 41. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by S.Lane; J.Kongaika at UTH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(4:32 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 36(5:03 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lane at UTH 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(6:12 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at UTH 36.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 19(6:19 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 19. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 19. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Maldonado at UTH 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 17(6:58 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at UTH 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(7:04 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 9(7:37 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lane; G.Maldonado at UTH 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 4(8:15 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at UTH 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZ 48(8:24 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards to UTH 4 Center-S.MacKellar. Downed by D.Warnell.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARIZ 48(8:28 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - ARIZ 40(9:21 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to UTH 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 48.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(9:59 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 40 for -7 yards. M.Wiley FUMBLES forced by UTH. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.De Laura at ARI 40. Tackled by UTH at ARI 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(10:35 - 2nd) R.Luke rushed to ARI 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ARI 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(11:14 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 35 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Vaughn at ARI 35.
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 7. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki at ARI 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(11:29 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+32 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(12:06 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 2 for 32 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 2.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 39(12:45 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(13:27 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at ARI 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:02 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 20 - ARIZ 34(14:09 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at UTH 40 for -6 yards (J.Elliss; K.Reid)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - ARIZ 34(14:14 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - ARIZ 34(14:20 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(15:00 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at UTH 34 for -10 yards (J.Broughton)
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 38(0:10 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to UTH 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at UTH 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(0:35 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by T.McMillan at UTH 46. Gain of 8 yards. T.McMillan ran out of bounds.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(1:02 - 1st) R.Luke rushed to UTH 46 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at UTH 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(1:30 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at ARI 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI End Zone. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Isbell; L.Langi at ARI 15.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 8(1:42 - 1st) N.Johnson rushed to ARI End Zone for 8 yards. N.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 9(2:24 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes; H.Echols at ARI 8.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(3:09 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by D.Vele at ARI 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 9.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 40(3:47 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by D.Vele at ARI 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 40(3:53 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(4:02 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+25 YD
2 & 17 - UTAH 35(4:36 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(5:18 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 35 for -7 yards (H.Echols)
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 33(5:56 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mercier; C.Young at UTH 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(6:35 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at UTH 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:07 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at UTH 29.
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 3(7:13 - 1st) J.De Laura rushed to UTH End Zone for 3 yards. J.De Laura for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 1(8:03 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UTH 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell; M.Diabate at UTH 3.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(8:11 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UTH End Zone for 58 yards. M.Wiley for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. M.Wiley rushed to UTH 1 for 57 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at UTH 1.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:47 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ARI 42.
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 7. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Yassmin; C.Isbell at ARI 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 7(9:01 - 1st) J.Dixon rushed to ARI End Zone for 7 yards. J.Dixon for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 16(9:31 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(9:39 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(10:07 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by D.Vele at ARI 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock at ARI 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 29(10:41 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at ARI 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(11:19 - 1st) M.Parks rushed to ARI 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; G.Maldonado at ARI 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZ 5(11:26 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 32 yards to ARI 37 Center-S.MacKellar. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZ 3(12:09 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 3. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 3. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips; J.Broughton at ARI 5.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARIZ 3(12:15 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 2(12:42 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at ARI 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTAH 40(12:51 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 38 yards to ARI 2 Center-J.Greep. Downed by C.Isbell.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAH 40(12:56 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 40(13:05 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(13:33 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by J.Dixon at ARI 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 40.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAH 44(13:42 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis. PENALTY on ARI-C.Roland-Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 40. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at UTH 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:14 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(14:17 - 1st) J.De Laura rushed to UTH 40 for -3 yards. J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by UTH. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-J.Elliss at UTH 40. Tackled by ARI at UTH 40.
|+38 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:48 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 25. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at UTH 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:55 - 1st) ARI FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-ARI at ARI 25. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
-
6BAMA
10LSU
24
24
4th 0:21 ESPN
-
HOU
SMU
62
77
4th 3:50 NFLN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
10
45
4th 3:23 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
25
24
4th 6:36 ESP2
-
FSU
MIAMI
38
3
4th 4:59 ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
10
34
4th 3:38 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
45
17
4th 7:34 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
38
27
4th 6:06 SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
14
27
4th 11:33 ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
7
0
1st 10:30 ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
7
0
1st 10:41
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
0
1st 9:50 FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
0
1st 15:00 FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+
-
TROY
UL
23
17
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
31
Final ESP3
-
BYU
BOISE
31
28
Final FS2
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
34
27
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
10
14
Final CBSSN
-
4CLEM
ND
14
35
Final NBC