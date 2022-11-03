|
|
|SC
|VANDY
Struggling offenses collide as Vanderbilt faces South Carolina
South Carolina and Vanderbilt are both coming off losses to Missouri, with each defeat exposing shortcomings with their offenses heading into their matchup on Saturday in Nashville.
South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost 23-10 to Missouri at home last week, a week after Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) fell 17-14 on the road against the Tigers.
The Commodores, coming off a bye week, will host the Gamecocks after producing only 299 yards of total offense (57 rushing) vs. Missouri.
South Carolina's offense averaged 3.8 yards per play against Missouri, including 5.7 yards per pass attempt and a sack-adjusted 3.2 yards per carry.
Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked four times for 28 yards. He said after the game South Carolina's offense did not have a "good enough" idea of what to do offensively.
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer responded by saying, "I met with Spencer and we talked about that comment. I understood where he was coming from. We didn't go into that game uncertain about things. I'm aware Spencer said it, but he and I met on it and don't think it's an issue."
Vanderbilt's AJ Swann, the only true freshman quarterback starting for a Power 5 program, is questionable to play after sustaining an undisclosed injury against Missouri.
Swann exited that game early and did not return. He rejoined the Commodores at practice on Tuesday after not practicing during the bye week.
"My expectation is he'll be playing against South Carolina," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "Obviously we have to give him a chance to heal and demonstrate that he is ready, but I feel like there's time to do that. I feel like he's on course to do that."
Swann has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 1,068 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception for an offense that ranks last in the SEC at 341 yards per game.
Rattler, a former Oklahoma standout, has a career-high nine interceptions with five touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his attempts for 1,637 yards.
The Gamecocks have won their past 13 matchups against the Commodores.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|225.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|202.6
|
|
|127.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|138.4
|
|
|352.9
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|341
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|144/225
|1637
|5
|9
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|10/14
|146
|2
|2
|
K. Kroeger
|K. Kroeger
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|100
|556
|9
|45
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|46
|136
|2
|14
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|31
|91
|4
|27
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|19
|64
|2
|13
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|5
|63
|1
|17
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|2
|40
|1
|24
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|6
|38
|0
|23
|
R. Amos
|R. Amos
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|46
|8
|2
|10
|
H. Rogers
|H. Rogers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr.
|A. Wells Jr.
|37
|464
|2
|64
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|21
|340
|0
|54
|
A. Stogner
|A. Stogner
|17
|203
|1
|25
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|17
|173
|2
|43
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|13
|157
|0
|46
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|12
|122
|0
|26
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|16
|106
|0
|21
|
J. Vann
|J. Vann
|8
|90
|0
|21
|
C. Rucker
|C. Rucker
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|6
|43
|0
|12
|
T. Kenion
|T. Kenion
|2
|33
|1
|20
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dial
|M. Dial
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Greene
|S. Greene
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Martin-Scott
|B. Martin-Scott
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Rush
|D. Rush
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Spaulding
|D. Spaulding
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter
|M. Jeter
|8/8
|0
|19/21
|0
|
A. Herrera
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|135
|564
|4
|39
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|38
|285
|4
|87
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|27
|118
|0
|37
|
R. Griffin
|R. Griffin
|9
|86
|1
|34
|
P. Smith
|P. Smith
|23
|50
|0
|12
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|9
|37
|0
|13
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|3
|12
|1
|3
|
M. Hayball
|M. Hayball
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Swann
|A. Swann
|16
|-42
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard
|W. Sheppard
|41
|525
|8
|31
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|34
|391
|2
|75
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|21
|137
|2
|24
|
G. Carter
|G. Carter
|5
|122
|1
|80
|
B. Bresnahan
|B. Bresnahan
|10
|107
|0
|21
|
Q. Skinner Jr.
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|9
|92
|0
|31
|
G. Schoenwald
|G. Schoenwald
|7
|85
|2
|27
|
D. Boddie Jr.
|D. Boddie Jr.
|3
|61
|0
|38
|
J. Ball
|J. Ball
|3
|49
|0
|36
|
P. Smith
|P. Smith
|6
|28
|0
|10
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|1
|-11
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas
|J. Bulovas
|5/8
|0
|24/24
|0
|
W. Faris
|W. Faris
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2