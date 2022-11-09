|
|
|FSU
|CUSE
No. 23 Florida State aims to continue momentum vs. Syracuse
Two teams trending in opposite directions will square off Saturday night when No. 23 Florida State visits Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference action.
The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3) are coming off two lopsided victories -- 41-16 against Georgia Tech on Oct. 29 and a 45-3 dismantling of Miami last Saturday -- but the Orange (6-3, 3-2) have lost three straight games.
Florida State had lost three in a row -- all close contests in the final minutes -- before putting up 1,096 total yards over the past two contests.
Jordan Travis had more touchdown passes (three) than incompletions (one) against Miami, while Trey Benson (15 carries, 128 yards, two TDs) was the headliner of a 229-yard rushing attack.
"This is an offense that's built for playmakers," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said this week. "... Now, there's no secret that Jordan Travis is an incredible playmaker. He has played at an exceptional level, and he's got great pieces around him."
Travis threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Georgia Tech. He also starred in last season's 33-30 win over Syracuse, throwing for two touchdowns and running for 113 yards in a 33-30 victory.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader also had a big day on the ground in that one. He ran for a game-high 137 yards and three TDs; however, his availability for Saturday's game is up in the air.
The senior quarterback has missed the past 1 1/2 games with a concussion. Backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson struggled in his place in last week's 19-9 loss at Pitt, connecting on just 8 of 23 passes for 120 yards.
"It's difficult to turn this into too much of a passing team and not a balanced football team," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said after watching standout tailback Sean Tucker run for a season-low 19 yards on just 10 carries.
In addition to Tucker, Orange wideout Oronde Gadsden II is looking to bounce back after getting held without a reception against Pitt. He leads the team with 41 catches, 671 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
"They're going to have their plan of attack for whichever quarterback steps on the field," Norvell said of the Orange. "They've got one of the best running backs in the country there in the backfield. Gadsden, the tight end/flex receiver, he is a matchup problem for everybody that they face. ... This is a group that can really do some challenging things. I think they do a great job schematically. We've got our work cut out for us on that end."
Speaking of dynamic offenses, Florida State leads the nation in drives of 80-plus yards (15) and 90-plus yards (seven), as well as plays covering at least 20 yards (69).
The Seminoles already have clinched the 49th bowl appearance in program history.
"They are absolutely on fire. They've done some amazing things in a year," Babers said.
The Orange won their first-ever matchup with the Seminoles in 1966 but have lost 12 of the past 13 meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|271.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|219.8
|
|
|211.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|149.0
|
|
|483.4
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|368.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis
|J. Travis
|156/248
|2259
|17
|4
|
T. Rodemaker
|T. Rodemaker
|14/23
|176
|2
|2
|
A. Duffy
|A. Duffy
|1/3
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson
|T. Benson
|87
|611
|5
|43
|
T. Ward
|T. Ward
|72
|488
|3
|46
|
L. Toafili
|L. Toafili
|80
|367
|5
|25
|
J. Travis
|J. Travis
|50
|225
|2
|71
|
R. Hill
|R. Hill
|18
|113
|1
|18
|
C. Campbell
|C. Campbell
|11
|51
|2
|15
|
T. Rodemaker
|T. Rodemaker
|9
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Spann
|D. Spann
|3
|18
|0
|16
|
M. Pittman
|M. Pittman
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
M. McClain
|M. McClain
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Duffy
|A. Duffy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Rector
|W. Rector
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Lundy
|D. Lundy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
D. Williamson
|D. Williamson
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson
|J. Wilson
|32
|625
|4
|78
|
O. Wilson
|O. Wilson
|21
|376
|3
|72
|
M. Pittman
|M. Pittman
|25
|288
|3
|25
|
L. Toafili
|L. Toafili
|20
|247
|1
|65
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|16
|217
|1
|41
|
K. Poitier
|K. Poitier
|8
|172
|2
|48
|
D. Williamson
|D. Williamson
|6
|108
|0
|52
|
M. Douglas
|M. Douglas
|6
|96
|0
|29
|
M. McClain
|M. McClain
|8
|96
|1
|21
|
J. Douglas
|J. Douglas
|5
|69
|2
|27
|
D. Spann
|D. Spann
|7
|58
|0
|20
|
T. Benson
|T. Benson
|7
|56
|0
|25
|
B. Courtney
|B. Courtney
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Ward
|T. Ward
|5
|12
|0
|7
|
P. Daniel
|P. Daniel
|2
|8
|1
|6
|
C. Campbell
|C. Campbell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Lundy
|D. Lundy
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Cooper
|O. Cooper
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Knowles II
|K. Knowles II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Thomas
|A. Thomas
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Vance Jr.
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald
|R. Fitzgerald
|8/13
|0
|36/37
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader
|G. Shrader
|129/192
|1636
|14
|5
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|22/50
|342
|1
|1
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|155
|777
|7
|60
|
G. Shrader
|G. Shrader
|101
|373
|6
|25
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|16
|138
|1
|90
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|24
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Price
|J. Price
|5
|32
|0
|18
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II
|O. Gadsden II
|41
|671
|6
|46
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|34
|251
|2
|55
|
D. Cooper
|D. Cooper
|19
|241
|1
|25
|
D. Alford
|D. Alford
|9
|209
|1
|47
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|12
|168
|1
|24
|
T. Pena
|T. Pena
|15
|138
|0
|29
|
D. Adams
|D. Adams
|4
|127
|2
|45
|
I. Jones
|I. Jones
|4
|60
|1
|25
|
U. Hatcher
|U. Hatcher
|3
|42
|1
|16
|
M. Mang
|M. Mang
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
D. Villari
|D. Villari
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
A. Queeley
|A. Queeley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
C. Hayes
|C. Hayes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Chestnut
|D. Chestnut
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Carter
|J. Carter
|0-0
|0
|3
|
I. Johnson
|I. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. McDonald
|D. McDonald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Okechukwu
|C. Okechukwu
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Simmons Jr.
|J. Simmons Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt
|A. Szmyt
|15/17
|0
|31/31
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU