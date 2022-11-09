|
|
|KANSAS
|TXTECH
Bowl-bound Kansas determined to kick Texas Tech
Lance Leipold pushed Kansas into the postseason for the first time since 2008. Now the only thing anyone remotely interested in Jayhawks' happenings wants to discuss is whether the second-year head coach will be around for bowl season.
Leipold and the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) visit Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday, further distancing Kansas from his 2-10 debut season in 2021.
"I'm really proud of them, happy," Leipold said as the Jayhawks move past a dominant win over Oklahoma State last week. "If you look, some guys have been around a long time. They've kind of gone through adversity and stayed with this program. Holistically (it's great) for the school. I told them (his locker room) we are pretty demanding in things. There's a reason we are, for moments like this."
Leipold has been consistently linked to the opening at Wisconsin, his home state, but the 58-year-old continues to shift the conversation to here, now and KU. Coming out of the bye week, Kansas smothered Oklahoma State, bumped the Cowboys from the College Football Playoff rankings and steered the Jayhawks back into the Big 12 Championship conversation.
No. 4 TCU would have one of those spots if the season ended this weekend. But Texas, which plays TCU, Kansas State and Baylor are all 4-2 in conference play. The Wildcats play the Bears at Waco on Saturday.
Leipold won only once in Big 12 play last season. Getting the Jayhawks into the national conversation at this stage of the season was a program goal.
"I would say we're proud but not satisfied," he said. "It's something that we cannot be content about and be satisfied and still want to make sure we grow and continue to to be the program we want to be here these last three weeks."
Kansas running back Devin Neal had 228 rushing yards and 110 receiving yards (six receptions) to carry the Jayhawks over Oklahoma State.
"It was special," Neal said of last week's effort. "But we're not done yet."
Texas Tech is 4-1 at home this season and 21-2 all-time against Kansas, including a 41-14 victory last season.
But the Red Raiders lost their second game in a row last week, 34-24 to TCU, and have allowed 79 points during the losing streak. Tops on the list for coach Joey McGuire this week is identifying his best option at quarterback with Behren Morton expected to be out. The redshirt freshman injured his ankle last week.
"I wish I could tell you that I feel 100 percent that I'm going with Tyler (Shough) or 100 percent I'm going with Donovan (Smith)," McGuire said. "And it's a deal that we really, we know how important this game is."
Smith did not attempt a pass last week and Shough was 9-for-22 for 84 yards with an interception and garbage-time touchdown.
Texas Tech led TCU 17-13 late in the third quarter last week before penalties and ill-timed poor decisions by both quarterbacks set the Red Raiders into a tailspin to close the game.
"We have to get this one on Saturday," McGuire said. "There's no magic dust ... you just have to come to work."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|228.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|317.9
|
|
|206.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|144.2
|
|
|434.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|462.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|78/117
|1072
|11
|1
|
J. Bean
|J. Bean
|68/103
|986
|11
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|118
|761
|7
|80
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|53
|335
|5
|37
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|44
|259
|5
|30
|
J. Bean
|J. Bean
|34
|212
|3
|73
|
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|18
|154
|1
|40
|
K. Thomas
|K. Thomas
|36
|96
|1
|16
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|2
|41
|0
|20
|
T. Locklin
|T. Locklin
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Scott
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Arnold
|L. Arnold
|27
|419
|4
|39
|
L. Grimm
|L. Grimm
|33
|365
|3
|31
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|18
|309
|4
|56
|
M. Fairchild
|M. Fairchild
|15
|225
|5
|48
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|12
|143
|1
|53
|
J. Casey
|J. Casey
|10
|120
|2
|30
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|3
|95
|1
|73
|
T. Scott
|T. Scott
|6
|91
|0
|52
|
T. Locklin
|T. Locklin
|2
|68
|1
|60
|
T. Kardell
|T. Kardell
|5
|65
|1
|22
|
T. Wilson
|T. Wilson
|2
|52
|0
|47
|
K. Terry
|K. Terry
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Emilien
|D. Emilien
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Thomas
|K. Thomas
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Burroughs
|O. Burroughs
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Bryant
|C. Bryant
|0-0
|0
|3
|
R. Dotson
|R. Dotson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
E. Gilyard
|E. Gilyard
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Logan Jr.
|K. Logan Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Miller
|R. Miller
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Young
|C. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila
|J. Borcila
|7/10
|0
|44/44
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|146/220
|1505
|12
|8
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|96/168
|1117
|7
|6
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|16/34
|239
|2
|2
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|97
|481
|3
|24
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|96
|479
|6
|31
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|72
|102
|4
|27
|
B. Donnell
|B. Donnell
|16
|72
|0
|38
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|41
|72
|2
|15
|
C. Valdez
|C. Valdez
|3
|71
|0
|38
|
N. Martinez I
|N. Martinez I
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|12
|5
|1
|17
|
B. Bedwell
|B. Bedwell
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White
|X. White
|35
|461
|3
|55
|
J. Bradley
|J. Bradley
|31
|457
|4
|47
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|34
|339
|2
|54
|
T. Cleveland
|T. Cleveland
|21
|309
|0
|58
|
N. Martinez I
|N. Martinez I
|23
|263
|2
|43
|
L. Fouonji
|L. Fouonji
|18
|238
|3
|39
|
J. Sparkman
|J. Sparkman
|14
|150
|1
|33
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|22
|135
|1
|17
|
B. Cupp
|B. Cupp
|10
|118
|1
|24
|
B. Boyd
|B. Boyd
|12
|116
|1
|18
|
M. Tharp
|M. Tharp
|10
|97
|1
|21
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|18
|83
|1
|30
|
H. Teeter
|H. Teeter
|4
|53
|1
|23
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Hocutt
|D. Hocutt
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Wiginton
|H. Wiginton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. King
|T. King
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dunlap
|M. Dunlap
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Taylor-Demerson
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Pearson Jr.
|R. Pearson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU