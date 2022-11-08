|
|
|NEB
|MICH
Michigan's potent rushing duo a challenge for Nebraska
Blake Corum remains in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy. With Donovan Edwards healthy, Michigan's rushing attack is no longer a one-man show.
Nebraska will have to prepare for both dynamic running backs when the Cornhuskers travel to Ann Arbor to face the undefeated Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.
Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up to No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines now trail only Georgia and arch-rival Ohio State.
Corum entered the week ranked fourth nationally with 1,187 rushing yards and tied for first with 17 total touchdowns. Corum and the Wolverines perked up after trailing 17-10 at halftime against Rutgers Saturday night, as Michigan pulled away to a 52-17 victory.
Corum finished with 109 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Edwards compiled the same number of rushing yards on 15 carries and also led the team in receiving with three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.
"When Donovan is in the game, whether handing the ball off to him, he's a very good blocker, runs really good routes, catches the ball really well, really good after the catch," Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I think a defense is always going to have to mind that anything's available when he's out there."
Edwards missed two games due to an injury but reestablished himself as a major threat when he rushed for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns against Penn State on Oct. 15.
Edwards' production hasn't hurt Corum, who has rushed for over 100 yards in all six Big Ten contests. He's scored at least one touchdown in every game.
Harbaugh believes Corum should be at the top of the list for Heisman voters.
"He's definitely having an MVP season for us here at Michigan," he said. "Be hard to imagine that he wouldn't be -- the way he's going, to win the Heisman trophy. Leading in touchdowns. Leading points scored, consistently really good every game and there's been quite a few backs who've won the Heisman Trophy. And I would bet my truck that Blake Corum is on pace or ahead of many of those running backs that have won that Heisman Trophy."
The Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4) have lost three straight and will need to win their remaining three games to become bowl eligible.
Nebraska led Minnesota 10-0 at halftime on Saturday but the Golden Gophers rallied for a 20-13 victory.
Cornhuskers quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers combined for just 121 passing yards while completing 11 of 26 attempts.
Purdy got his first start in place of Casey Thompson, who injured a nerve in his right elbow the previous game against Illinois. Thompson is questionable to play against Michigan.
One bright spot for Nebraska has been Anthony Grant. He is the first Nebraska running back since 2018 to have five 100-yard rushing games in a season. He gained 115 yards on 21 carries against Minnesota.
Interim coach Mickey Joseph expects the team to give a full effort despite being nearly a 30-point underdog.
"We're not going to back down. We're not going to throw in the towel," he said. "These kids won't do that. These coaches won't do that."
Joseph acknowledges the Cornhuskers will have to play a near perfect game to keep it close.
"We know what we're getting into," he said. "We know the task at hand but it's an opportunity."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|243.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|215.7
|
|
|143.2
|AVG RUSH YDS
|250.0
|
|
|387.1
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|465.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson
|C. Thompson
|141/224
|2023
|12
|10
|
C. Purdy
|C. Purdy
|16/36
|91
|0
|3
|
L. Smothers
|L. Smothers
|6/11
|81
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant
|A. Grant
|177
|858
|6
|46
|
A. Allen
|A. Allen
|33
|190
|2
|23
|
G. Ervin Jr.
|G. Ervin Jr.
|15
|82
|0
|14
|
T. Palmer
|T. Palmer
|4
|68
|0
|60
|
J. Yant
|J. Yant
|20
|56
|2
|10
|
C. Purdy
|C. Purdy
|19
|34
|2
|13
|
L. Smothers
|L. Smothers
|8
|27
|0
|10
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|5
|20
|0
|17
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
C. Thompson
|C. Thompson
|40
|-39
|5
|31
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer
|T. Palmer
|53
|819
|5
|72
|
M. Washington
|M. Washington
|24
|367
|0
|33
|
T. Vokolek
|T. Vokolek
|18
|220
|2
|56
|
O. Martin
|O. Martin
|9
|180
|1
|45
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|13
|161
|0
|32
|
I. Garcia-Castaneda
|I. Garcia-Castaneda
|5
|120
|1
|58
|
A. Grant
|A. Grant
|15
|87
|0
|19
|
C. Brewington
|C. Brewington
|8
|79
|1
|45
|
B. Belt
|B. Belt
|7
|64
|1
|21
|
N. Boerkircher
|N. Boerkircher
|4
|40
|1
|19
|
O. Manning
|O. Manning
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
W. Liewer
|W. Liewer
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
A. Allen
|A. Allen
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Buford Jr.
|M. Buford Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Farmer
|M. Farmer
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Moore
|B. Moore
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Hartzog
|M. Hartzog
|0-0
|0
|2
|
L. Reimer
|L. Reimer
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode
|T. Bleekrode
|7/9
|0
|29/30
|0
|
B. Franke
|B. Franke
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy
|J. McCarthy
|139/196
|1615
|12
|2
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|14/25
|180
|1
|1
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|3/6
|70
|0
|0
|
A. Bowman
|A. Bowman
|6/7
|60
|1
|0
|
B. Mann
|B. Mann
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox
|A. Maddox
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|199
|1187
|16
|61
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|68
|458
|4
|67
|
J. McCarthy
|J. McCarthy
|39
|203
|2
|21
|
C. Stokes
|C. Stokes
|34
|164
|1
|21
|
I. Gash
|I. Gash
|11
|83
|2
|38
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|6
|37
|2
|19
|
D. Hughes
|D. Hughes
|6
|35
|0
|16
|
T. Dunlap
|T. Dunlap
|6
|32
|0
|15
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|3
|23
|1
|16
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
H. Donohue
|H. Donohue
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
L. Franklin
|L. Franklin
|3
|6
|0
|2
|
A. Anthony
|A. Anthony
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|4
|-30
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|41
|525
|1
|49
|
L. Schoonmaker
|L. Schoonmaker
|30
|315
|2
|31
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|19
|250
|4
|54
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|17
|250
|3
|61
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|14
|179
|2
|33
|
A. Anthony
|A. Anthony
|7
|80
|0
|29
|
M. Bredeson
|M. Bredeson
|4
|74
|0
|56
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|6
|60
|0
|16
|
C. Loveland
|C. Loveland
|5
|39
|0
|16
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|8
|37
|1
|9
|
E. All
|E. All
|3
|36
|0
|22
|
L. Franklin
|L. Franklin
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
T. Morris
|T. Morris
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
C. Stokes
|C. Stokes
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Hibner
|M. Hibner
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
H. Neff
|H. Neff
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Clemons
|D. Clemons
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Dunlap
|T. Dunlap
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. O'Leary
|P. O'Leary
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Walker
|A. Walker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Barrett
|M. Barrett
|0-0
|0
|2
|
W. Johnson
|W. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Moten
|R. Moten
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Moore
|R. Moore
|0-0
|0
|3
|
D. Turner
|D. Turner
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody
|J. Moody
|19/24
|0
|42/42
|0
|
R. Andersen
|R. Andersen
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|
T. Doman
|T. Doman
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU