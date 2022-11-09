|
|
|SC
|FLA
Anthony Richardson, Florida set to test South Carolina
Attaining bowl eligibility under first-year coach Billy Napier is Florida's focus on Saturday when the Gators host South Carolina in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) is coming off one its best offensive performances of the season to end a two-game slide with a 41-24 win at Texas A&M on Saturday.
South Carolina (6-3, 3-3) pulled away from host Vanderbilt for a 38-27 win on the same day.
Anthony Richardson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two more scores for the Gators, while Montrell Johnson Jr. added 100 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The Gators rolled up 492 yards of total offense, including 291 on the ground while rushing for an average of 5.8 yards per carry.
South Carolina looked improved on offense Saturday.
Spencer Rattler went 18-for-26 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns, with Antwane Wells Jr. finishing with four catches for 110 yards, including touchdowns catches of 68 and 17 yards.
Richardson has completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 1,839 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 492 yards and eight touchdowns on 74 carries.
Johnson has rushed for a team-high 549 yards to go along with eight touchdowns, while Justin Shorter (21 catches, 471 yards), Ricky Pearsall (22 catches, 406 yards) and Xzavier Henderson (36 catches, 395 yards) each have two receiving touchdowns.
Rattler has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1.837 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, with Wells posting 41 receptions for 574 yards and four scores.
"(South Carolina) is a team that is very capable," Napier said. "They've got some really unique matchup players, individual players that I think can present a number of challenges."
The Gamecocks could also be bolstered with the return of leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd (556 yards, nine TDs), who was sidelined against Vanderbilt with a bruised thigh.
"We're optimistic that he'll be able to go this weekend," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.
South Carolina posted a 40-17 win over the Gators last year in Columbia, S.C.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|231.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|221.2
|
|
|136.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|209.2
|
|
|368.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|430.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|160/248
|1823
|8
|9
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|10/14
|146
|2
|2
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|3/4
|82
|1
|0
|
K. Kroeger
|K. Kroeger
|2/2
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|100
|556
|9
|45
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|51
|184
|2
|27
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|34
|146
|5
|52
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|35
|120
|2
|13
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|5
|63
|1
|17
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|6
|38
|0
|23
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|3
|36
|1
|24
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|49
|21
|2
|15
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
R. Amos
|R. Amos
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Wells Jr.
|A. Wells Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Rogers
|H. Rogers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr.
|A. Wells Jr.
|41
|574
|4
|68
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|25
|385
|0
|54
|
A. Stogner
|A. Stogner
|18
|202
|1
|25
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|16
|184
|0
|46
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|17
|173
|2
|43
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|13
|138
|0
|26
|
J. Vann
|J. Vann
|11
|122
|1
|21
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|16
|106
|0
|21
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|8
|76
|1
|29
|
C. Rucker
|C. Rucker
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
T. Kenion
|T. Kenion
|2
|33
|1
|20
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Hemingway
|T. Hemingway
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fortune
|O. Fortune
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Dial
|M. Dial
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Greene
|S. Greene
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Martin-Scott
|B. Martin-Scott
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Rush
|D. Rush
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Spaulding
|D. Spaulding
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter
|M. Jeter
|9/9
|0
|24/26
|0
|
A. Herrera
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|131/235
|1839
|9
|7
|
J. Kitna
|J. Kitna
|8/12
|152
|1
|0
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|92
|549
|8
|62
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|74
|492
|8
|81
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|81
|467
|4
|39
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|44
|175
|2
|14
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|4
|110
|1
|76
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|9
|65
|1
|20
|
E. Battle
|E. Battle
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
C. Joseph
|C. Joseph
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter
|J. Shorter
|21
|471
|2
|75
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|22
|406
|2
|38
|
X. Henderson
|X. Henderson
|36
|395
|2
|78
|
K. Zipperer
|K. Zipperer
|13
|177
|1
|44
|
C. Douglas
|C. Douglas
|4
|87
|2
|62
|
T. Whittemore
|T. Whittemore
|4
|87
|0
|33
|
D. Reynolds
|D. Reynolds
|3
|79
|0
|54
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|9
|55
|0
|18
|
D. Zanders
|D. Zanders
|7
|50
|0
|12
|
J. Fraziars
|J. Fraziars
|4
|50
|1
|19
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|7
|31
|0
|12
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|2
|28
|0
|16
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
M. Burke
|M. Burke
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Pouncey
|J. Pouncey
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney
|A. Burney
|0-0
|0
|2
|
G. Dexter Sr.
|G. Dexter Sr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hill
|J. Hill
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Kimber
|J. Kimber
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Perkins
|J. Perkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek
|A. Mihalek
|9/14
|0
|32/32
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU