|
|
|STNFRD
|UTAH
No. 13 Utah attempts to keep pressure on reeling Stanford
David Shaw has won a lot of games as Stanford coach, but his squad is one loss away from clinching its third losing campaign in four years.
Shaw will try to rally his team from a demoralizing setback when the Cardinal battle No. 13 Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.
Stanford (3-6, 1-6) was pummeled 52-14 by visiting Washington State last weekend for the team's second consecutive blowout loss. The Cardinal lost 38-13 at UCLA the previous week.
Few people will expect the Cardinal to beat the Utes, and Shaw understands that mindset.
"I'll take anything I can get right now," Shaw said Tuesday afternoon. "Whether guys are motivated to go win or if guys think, 'Hey, it is us against the world.' We'll take all that.
"We have to go in and not be shy and not tiptoe into the stadium. We have to go in there face first and give it the best effort that we have."
Shaw is in his 12th season at Stanford and possesses a 96-51 record. The Cardinal have racked up five seasons of 10 or more wins during his tenure but appear en route to missing out on a bowl berth for the fourth consecutive season.
Shaw points to injuries as a major problem and said that four of the team's top five tacklers are questionable to play against Utah. That group consists of linebackers Levani Damuni (team-high 52 stops) and Ricky Miezan (38) and safeties Kendall Williamson (48) and Patrick Fields (39).
That is problematic as the Cardinal gave up 306 rushing yards against Washington State -- which is the same amount Utah's offense ran for last week in a 45-20 home rout of Arizona.
And last season, the visiting Utes rushed for 441 yards while routing Stanford 52-7.
This season, the Utes are again clicking and have scored more than 40 points in three of their past five games.
Utah is 5-0 at home this season, including a 43-42 win over then-No. 7 Southern California on Oct. 15. The Utes have won 24 of their last 25 home contests.
Utah also needs wins to improve its positioning in the College Football Playoff. The Utes are 13th and trail Pac-12 foes Oregon (No. 6), USC (8) and UCLA (12).
Utes quarterback Cam Rising is playing through a knee injury that caused him to miss a 21-17 road win over Washington State on Oct. 27. He played against Arizona and passed for 151 yards and one touchdown.
"It felt good to be back out there with the guys and just running the offense again," Rising said.
Rising has passed for 2,006 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham hopes Rising will be closer to top form against the Cardinal.
"He wasn't as sharp as he usually is, but that'll come, and it was great to have him back in the lineup," Whittingham said of Rising's performance against the Wildcats. "Overall, another step in the right direction for us, as things wind down and we are still in the thick of it."
The Utes reached the Rose Bowl last season and are hopeful for another trip this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|256.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|254.2
|
|
|120.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|202.6
|
|
|376.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|456.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee
|T. McKee
|193/318
|2208
|11
|7
|
A. Patu
|A. Patu
|6/9
|65
|2
|0
|
A. Daniels
|A. Daniels
|3/3
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins
|C. Filkins
|122
|478
|4
|23
|
E. Smith
|E. Smith
|30
|206
|3
|87
|
A. Daniels
|A. Daniels
|17
|97
|2
|24
|
C. Robinson
|C. Robinson
|26
|91
|0
|20
|
B. Barrow
|B. Barrow
|19
|80
|0
|15
|
B. Yurosek
|B. Yurosek
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
M. Wilson
|M. Wilson
|4
|47
|0
|18
|
E. Higgins
|E. Higgins
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
M. Leigber
|M. Leigber
|12
|31
|0
|9
|
M. Reuben
|M. Reuben
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
A. Patu
|A. Patu
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
T. McKee
|T. McKee
|55
|-60
|1
|19
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Higgins
|E. Higgins
|37
|453
|1
|38
|
M. Wilson
|M. Wilson
|26
|418
|4
|78
|
B. Yurosek
|B. Yurosek
|41
|372
|1
|31
|
B. Tremayne
|B. Tremayne
|25
|332
|2
|37
|
J. Humphreys
|J. Humphreys
|23
|287
|1
|53
|
C. Filkins
|C. Filkins
|17
|205
|1
|42
|
E. Smith
|E. Smith
|8
|63
|1
|15
|
M. Reuben
|M. Reuben
|4
|44
|2
|18
|
M. Leigber
|M. Leigber
|3
|32
|0
|23
|
C. Robinson
|C. Robinson
|6
|29
|0
|8
|
B. Barrow
|B. Barrow
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
S. Starr
|S. Starr
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
C. Bowman
|C. Bowman
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
S. Roush
|S. Roush
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Taylor
|S. Taylor
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Sinclair
|T. Sinclair
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. Damuni
|L. Damuni
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Williamson
|K. Williamson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|161/240
|2006
|16
|3
|
B. Barnes
|B. Barnes
|23/33
|273
|2
|0
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|101
|452
|5
|28
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|49
|302
|6
|29
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|65
|298
|3
|29
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|62
|266
|2
|36
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|39
|205
|3
|32
|
C. Curry
|C. Curry
|12
|81
|1
|24
|
B. Barnes
|B. Barnes
|11
|71
|0
|28
|
J. Dixon
|J. Dixon
|4
|62
|3
|22
|
C. Vincent
|C. Vincent
|11
|38
|1
|7
|
M. Parks
|M. Parks
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
N. Johnson
|N. Johnson
|3
|23
|2
|9
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Gilmore
|T. Gilmore
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid
|D. Kincaid
|46
|614
|7
|37
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|38
|485
|4
|25
|
M. Parks
|M. Parks
|14
|254
|0
|45
|
B. Kuithe
|B. Kuithe
|19
|206
|3
|37
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|21
|193
|0
|26
|
T. Yassmin
|T. Yassmin
|8
|164
|2
|72
|
J. Dixon
|J. Dixon
|14
|158
|1
|27
|
S. Enis
|S. Enis
|10
|83
|1
|15
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|5
|44
|0
|18
|
M. Cope
|M. Cope
|4
|41
|0
|14
|
M. McClain
|M. McClain
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
L. Kendall
|L. Kendall
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bishop
|C. Bishop
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Hubert
|R. Hubert
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Reid
|K. Reid
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Phillips III
|C. Phillips III
|0-0
|0
|5
|
J. Tafuna
|J. Tafuna
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes
|J. Noyes
|6/8
|0
|30/30
|0
|
J. Redding
|J. Redding
|1/2
|0
|14/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU