'Remember November': Kentucky faces Vanderbilt, seeks strong finish
If attaining bowl eligibility with last weekend's win over Missouri wasn't enough to keep complacency from becoming an issue with Kentucky, the Wildcats got another boost with Tuesday night's release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will take a No. 24 CFP ranking into Saturday afternoon's matchup with Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky.
It is the second consecutive season the Wildcats have earned a spot in the CFP's Top 25. They finished No. 22 in last season's final pre-bowl poll.
At his weekly media conference earlier in the day, coach Mark Stoops talked about the importance of a strong finish for his team.
"With three games left in November, we still have to be relentless in our improvement," Stoops said. "We've got to finish strong. That old saying 'remember November' is no joke. You want to remember how you finish."
The Wildcats will be going for their 40th win in the last five seasons when they open a three-game homestand against the Commodores (3-6, 0-5). Matchups against Georgia and Louisville will follow. An improbable sweep of all three would put the Wildcats in position for a second consecutive 10-win season, including a bowl game.
Their chances of that might come down to the health of quarterback Will Levis, who passed for three touchdowns last week in a 21-17 win at Missouri while playing through foot and shoulder issues that led to five sacks.
Stoops said Levis' lack of mobility was "unfortunate for himself and for us because we've seen what he's done in the past with his mobility. But Will will continue to work extremely hard to get treatment and be as ready as he can be to help his team."
A senior who transferred from Penn State in time for the 2021 season, Levis has rushed for 11 career touchdowns, sixth on the school's all-time list for quarterbacks and just one behind fifth-place Jared Lorenzen's 12.
Mistakes were costly for the Commodores last week in their 38-27 loss to South Carolina. They rushed for 226 yards, but four turnovers were too much to overcome as they dropped their 26th consecutive conference game. Vanderbilt hasn't won an SEC contest since a 21-14 victory over Missouri on Oct. 19, 2019.
The Commodores on Saturday will be without starting quarterback AJ Swann, who came away with an undisclosed injury against South Carolina.
"He'll be OK, just not available this weekend," Vandy coach Clark Lea said. "So we'll keep tabs on him and, hopefully, get him back for the Florida game. But time will tell."
Vandy is host to the Gators on Nov. 19.
Mike Wright, who started at quarterback for the first three games this season, will start against Kentucky while being backed up by junior Ken Seals.
Wright has completed 58.3 percent of his 96 passes for 654 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games and has rushed for 328 yards with an average of 7.5 yards per carry.
Swann has passed for 1,195 yards and rushed for a net of minus-55.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|205.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|232.2
|
|
|148.1
|AVG RUSH YDS
|109.2
|
|
|353.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|341.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|155
|731
|4
|39
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|44
|328
|4
|87
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|27
|118
|0
|37
|
R. Griffin
|R. Griffin
|9
|86
|1
|34
|
P. Smith
|P. Smith
|36
|79
|1
|12
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|9
|37
|0
|13
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|3
|12
|1
|3
|
M. Hayball
|M. Hayball
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Swann
|A. Swann
|18
|-55
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard
|W. Sheppard
|47
|620
|8
|31
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|38
|411
|2
|75
|
Q. Skinner Jr.
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|13
|171
|2
|66
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|22
|142
|3
|24
|
B. Bresnahan
|B. Bresnahan
|12
|127
|0
|21
|
G. Carter
|G. Carter
|5
|122
|1
|80
|
G. Schoenwald
|G. Schoenwald
|7
|85
|2
|27
|
D. Boddie Jr.
|D. Boddie Jr.
|3
|61
|0
|38
|
J. Ball
|J. Ball
|4
|58
|0
|36
|
P. Smith
|P. Smith
|6
|28
|0
|10
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|1
|-11
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas
|J. Bulovas
|5/9
|0
|27/27
|0
|
W. Faris
|W. Faris
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|116
|571
|4
|47
|
K. Smoke
|K. Smoke
|58
|277
|1
|27
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|30
|121
|0
|17
|
L. Wright
|L. Wright
|37
|110
|0
|15
|
I. Cummings
|I. Cummings
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Beckwith
|D. Beckwith
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|6
|21
|0
|6
|
R. Jefferson
|R. Jefferson
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
K. Sheron
|K. Sheron
|11
|-24
|0
|15
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|57
|-103
|2
|24
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|30
|421
|3
|69
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|30
|416
|2
|70
|
D. Key
|D. Key
|25
|383
|5
|55
|
J. Dingle
|J. Dingle
|17
|188
|3
|24
|
C. Magwood
|C. Magwood
|7
|104
|1
|26
|
B. Bates
|B. Bates
|10
|99
|1
|23
|
D. Harris
|D. Harris
|4
|90
|0
|58
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|9
|85
|1
|31
|
D. Crowdus
|D. Crowdus
|3
|67
|0
|50
|
R. Lewis
|R. Lewis
|5
|52
|1
|21
|
K. Upshaw
|K. Upshaw
|4
|50
|0
|22
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|5
|41
|0
|17
|
K. Smoke
|K. Smoke
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|2
|22
|1
|20
|
L. Wright
|L. Wright
|4
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Kattus
|J. Kattus
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Dingle II
|J. Dingle II
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Square
|D. Square
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Valentine
|C. Valentine
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Wallace
|T. Wallace
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo
|M. Ruffolo
|9/15
|0
|23/25
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU