|
|
|VATECH
|DUKE
Proud Duke aims to extend Virginia Tech losing streak
A special season is shaping up for Duke, and Virginia Tech will try to spoil that on Saturday when the teams meet in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Durham, N.C.
"There are not a lot of teams in November with something to play for," Duke coach Mike Elko said.
The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. They remain in contention to win the ACC's Coastal Division, but they must win the rest of their games and receive help to move ahead of North Carolina.
Duke already has twice as many wins than last season.
The Hokies (2-7, 1-5) have lost six games in a row and won't be able to reach the .500 mark, although they hope to gain some traction Saturday under first-year coach Brent Pry.
Virginia Tech squandered an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech last week.
"I don't think it's dread," Pry said. "I don't know that we're as confident as we need to be in those situations. And that goes back to me."
Duke will play a home game for the first time since an Oct. 15 loss to North Carolina. Since then, the Blue Devils have won twice.
"Now it's important for us to go finish it the right way," Elko said.
Dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard has dinged opposing defenses repeatedly. He has produced enough on the ground -- 577 yards -- to boost the Blue Devils to six games with more than 200 rushing yards this season.
Duke last week lost right guard Jacob Monk to a lower-leg injury that will keep him out for the rest of the regular season, putting a dent in the offensive line.
The Hokies, meanwhile, are 0-4 in road games this year.
"Our effort is tremendous. The self-inflicted wounds need to stop," Pry said. "The margin for error is really small. You just can't do those things and expect to win the game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|212.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|210.4
|
|
|104.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|208.1
|
|
|316.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|418.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|166/284
|1846
|8
|8
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|7/13
|65
|0
|0
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King
|K. King
|57
|338
|3
|65
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|87
|197
|6
|20
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|57
|187
|2
|15
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|37
|146
|1
|29
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|38
|109
|0
|19
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|16
|41
|0
|8
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|35
|647
|3
|85
|
N. Gallo
|N. Gallo
|27
|201
|0
|20
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|18
|175
|1
|43
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|14
|161
|0
|36
|
S. Gosnell
|S. Gosnell
|10
|134
|0
|24
|
K. King
|K. King
|15
|104
|1
|20
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|9
|99
|1
|29
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|13
|91
|1
|23
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|8
|88
|0
|16
|
C. Moss
|C. Moss
|6
|71
|0
|21
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|3
|29
|1
|27
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|5
|29
|0
|8
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|3
|23
|0
|20
|
D. De Iuliis
|D. De Iuliis
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
W. Kakavitsas
|W. Kakavitsas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jenkins
|K. Jenkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Chatman
|A. Chatman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Lawson
|K. Lawson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross
|W. Ross
|8/10
|0
|20/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|159/247
|1851
|11
|4
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|5/6
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|91
|577
|9
|74
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|94
|461
|8
|42
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|58
|396
|4
|59
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|58
|307
|4
|20
|
T. Moore
|T. Moore
|23
|112
|0
|17
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|4
|33
|0
|12
|
E. Weatherly
|E. Weatherly
|2
|16
|1
|14
|
R. Allen
|R. Allen
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Hubbard
|J. Hubbard
|1
|-12
|0
|0
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|3
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun
|J. Calhoun
|36
|491
|2
|51
|
E. Pancol
|E. Pancol
|21
|335
|0
|81
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|32
|331
|3
|52
|
S. Hagans
|S. Hagans
|14
|191
|3
|41
|
N. Dalmolin
|N. Dalmolin
|18
|143
|3
|38
|
J. Robertson
|J. Robertson
|9
|110
|0
|38
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|16
|106
|0
|19
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|4
|45
|0
|23
|
C. Finney
|C. Finney
|2
|32
|0
|20
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|2
|28
|0
|26
|
D. Harding Jr.
|D. Harding Jr.
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
M. Bowen-Sims
|M. Bowen-Sims
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
L. Diamont
|L. Diamont
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Moore
|T. Moore
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
N. Lampert
|N. Lampert
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Joiner
|D. Joiner
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Stinson
|J. Stinson
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU