Arch-rival Washington visits Oregon
The Oregon Ducks moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings following last Saturday's 49-10 rout of Colorado. To rise even higher, the Ducks likely will have to win out against three tough opponents, and potentially a fourth should they earn a place in the Pac-12 championship game.
The gauntlet starts Saturday afternoon at home in Eugene, Ore., where Autzen Stadium will be rocking when arch-rival No. 25 Washington visits.
The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) start a three-game stretch to end the regular season with home games against Washington and current CFP No. 13 Utah, followed by the annual in-state rivalry matchup at Oregon State.
Oregon has won 15 of the last 17 meetings with Washington, which includes three in a row, and eight of the last nine games in Eugene.
Oregon's rise to prominence on the national scene means Washington, once the dominant program in the region, is not what it once was, although the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) have won three straight and jumped into the CFP Top 25 this week.
The rivalry is such that on Tuesday at Oregon's practice, the Huskies' fight song was played on repeat instead of the typical music used to get the players' spirits up.
"This is one of those weeks that you don't have to give any extra fuel for our players to be excited and ready to roll," Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said this week. "They all understand the significance of this game, how important it is and they're definitely ready to attack."
Lanning also had to deal with speculation of him being a top candidate to return to the Southeastern Conference and head up the Auburn program, with Bryan Harsin recently fired. Lanning told reporters he is very happy at Oregon.
"The grass is not always greener. In fact, the grass is damn green in Eugene," Lanning said. "I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me."
Quarterback Bo Nix spent the week as the third player in conference history to win Offensive Player of the Week in three straight weeks, after leading Oregon over Colorado with two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and his first career receiving touchdown.
For the Huskies, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. might be the transfer with much of the attention on him were it not for Nix. Penix has set several school records this season, including the marks for single-game passing yards (516), completions (36) and total offense (529 yards).
Penix leads the nation in passing yards with 3,232. He has 23 touchdown passes to five interceptions.
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is in his first year guiding the program, and has come to understand how big the Washington-Oregon rivalry is for fans of both teams.
"I don't know if there's a speaking engagement I've went to where they haven't emphasized how important it is to beat the Ducks," DeBoer said. "It's certainly important. It's going to be fun, because we've put ourselves in a spot where it means something."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|370.2
|AVG PASS YDS
|289.3
|
|
|125.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|231.2
|
|
|495.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|520.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|260/391
|3232
|23
|5
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|5/9
|76
|0
|0
|
S. Huard
|S. Huard
|2/2
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|92
|476
|6
|34
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|79
|384
|10
|42
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|28
|148
|0
|21
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|19
|82
|2
|13
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|11
|30
|0
|9
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|26
|26
|2
|12
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|7
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Polk
|J. Polk
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
S. Huard
|S. Huard
|1
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|57
|858
|6
|61
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|49
|670
|6
|84
|
J. Polk
|J. Polk
|28
|433
|4
|53
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|24
|287
|1
|27
|
J. Westover
|J. Westover
|22
|253
|1
|27
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|20
|199
|1
|34
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|21
|184
|1
|26
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|14
|162
|1
|32
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|13
|100
|0
|12
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|7
|66
|0
|18
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|2
|39
|1
|36
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|4
|20
|1
|10
|
B. Holmes
|B. Holmes
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Q. Moore
|Q. Moore
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Alexander Jr.
|L. Alexander Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Banks
|D. Banks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Bright
|C. Bright
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Irvin
|J. Irvin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Esteen
|M. Esteen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Turner
|A. Turner
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry
|P. Henry
|12/14
|0
|39/39
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|200/273
|2495
|22
|5
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|11/20
|72
|0
|2
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|2/2
|36
|1
|0
|
J. Butterfield
|J. Butterfield
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|100
|688
|2
|65
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|82
|512
|3
|55
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|69
|457
|13
|80
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|34
|188
|1
|20
|
J. James
|J. James
|34
|136
|4
|24
|
B. Cardwell
|B. Cardwell
|11
|76
|1
|16
|
K. Haasenritter
|K. Haasenritter
|9
|46
|1
|9
|
D. Thornton
|D. Thornton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Matavao
|M. Matavao
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
N. Sewell
|N. Sewell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|4
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin
|T. Franklin
|39
|636
|5
|50
|
K. Hutson
|K. Hutson
|25
|340
|0
|58
|
C. Cota
|C. Cota
|24
|319
|1
|49
|
T. Ferguson
|T. Ferguson
|23
|234
|5
|25
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|17
|206
|3
|37
|
D. Thornton
|D. Thornton
|10
|146
|0
|42
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|15
|143
|0
|39
|
M. Matavao
|M. Matavao
|9
|127
|1
|24
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|15
|122
|1
|29
|
P. Herbert
|P. Herbert
|5
|88
|1
|40
|
C. McCormick
|C. McCormick
|9
|64
|3
|17
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|2
|36
|1
|18
|
B. Cardwell
|B. Cardwell
|4
|34
|1
|13
|
C. Chapman
|C. Chapman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Delgado
|J. Delgado
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. James
|J. James
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Conerly Jr.
|J. Conerly Jr.
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
K. Kasper
|K. Kasper
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Haasenritter
|K. Haasenritter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Addison
|B. Addison
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Bridges
|T. Bridges
|0-0
|0
|3
|
M. Funa
|M. Funa
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Florence
|J. Florence
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Gonzalez
|C. Gonzalez
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|8/8
|0
|50/50
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU