|
|
|SMU
|TULANE
After setback, Tulane looks to get back on track vs. SMU
Tulane no longer has sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference.
The Green Wave lost 38-31 at home to UCF on Saturday to drop into a three-way tie with the Knights and Cincinnati atop the AAC.
Tulane (8-2, 5-1 AAC) -- which was No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings before the loss -- has a quick turnaround as it faces SMU (6-4, 4-2) in its home finale Thursday night in New Orleans.
"We've got to move on, there's no doubt about it," Green Wave coach Willie Fritz said. "It's just what you have to do. SMU's a really good team. We are going to have to really put it together quickly."
The Green Wave could remain in the latest CFP rankings when they're released on Tuesday night. Tulane was still ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll this week at No. 21.
Tulane, which concludes the regular season at Cincinnati on Nov. 25, can still guarantee itself a spot in the Dec. 10 conference title game, which will be played at the home of the regular-season champion, by winning its last two games. And winning the AAC would put the Green Wave in a good position to be the Group of Five representative in a New Years Six bowl game.
"We've got to stay locked in," Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt said. "We can't let (the loss to UCF) affect us."
The Green Wave allowed 336 rushing yards to UCF, including 176 by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. That's 136 more rushing yards than Tulane had allowed in its previous worst performance against the run.
The Mustangs, who are 7-0 against Tulane as members of the AAC, are still in contention in the conference race, but they won't be if they lose to the Green Wave.
SMU has the running game to potentially replicate UCF's success against Tulane.
Camar Wheaton, a transfer from Alabama, scored his first two collegiate rushing touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards, the same total teammate Tyler Lavine had, in a 41-23 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
"They complement each other really well," Mustangs first-year coach Rhett Lashlee said.
Tanner Mordecai added 280 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs became bowl eligible after their third consecutive victory.
"Look, we expect to go to bowl games, and so that's not the end-all, be-all," Lashlee said. "We aren't finished yet. We've got two big games coming up. We're 2-0 in November, but that's not the end of it.
"I think we're developing the toughness that we want our program to have. I think we're developing that finishing mindset we want to have."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|325.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|238.2
|
|
|160.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|177.7
|
|
|486.4
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|415.9
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai
|T. Mordecai
|207/327
|2780
|27
|7
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|28/48
|388
|2
|1
|
K. Jennings
|K. Jennings
|8/11
|91
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|76
|405
|7
|28
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|69
|364
|1
|49
|
C. Wheaton
|C. Wheaton
|43
|256
|2
|26
|
T. Siggers
|T. Siggers
|60
|229
|4
|13
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|37
|190
|4
|57
|
T. Mordecai
|T. Mordecai
|42
|105
|2
|60
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|14
|63
|2
|14
|
B. Epton Jr.
|B. Epton Jr.
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Redding
|B. Redding
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Jennings
|K. Jennings
|3
|1
|0
|5
|
A. Upshaw
|A. Upshaw
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice
|R. Rice
|77
|1167
|9
|75
|
J. Kerley
|J. Kerley
|22
|448
|4
|70
|
D. Goffney
|D. Goffney
|14
|293
|2
|47
|
M. Dixon
|M. Dixon
|20
|285
|3
|47
|
R. Maryland
|R. Maryland
|20
|226
|4
|51
|
J. Bailey
|J. Bailey
|12
|205
|1
|45
|
A. Upshaw
|A. Upshaw
|14
|153
|1
|38
|
R. Daniels Jr.
|R. Daniels Jr.
|11
|146
|2
|75
|
B. Redding
|B. Redding
|13
|107
|4
|20
|
B. Corrales
|B. Corrales
|6
|71
|0
|15
|
G. Haskin
|G. Haskin
|3
|48
|0
|27
|
N. Matthews-Harris
|N. Matthews-Harris
|2
|28
|0
|29
|
C. Wheaton
|C. Wheaton
|4
|24
|0
|17
|
T. Siggers
|T. Siggers
|5
|22
|0
|9
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|8
|22
|0
|9
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|4
|3
|0
|8
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|6
|-1
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Reid
|S. Reid
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Roberts
|N. Roberts
|0-0
|0
|3
|
I. Slade-Matautia
|I. Slade-Matautia
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Rogers
|J. Rogers
|0-0
|0
|2
|
S. Wright
|S. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt
|M. Pratt
|165/252
|2079
|17
|4
|
K. Horton
|K. Horton
|13/23
|165
|3
|0
|
J. Ibieta
|J. Ibieta
|13/16
|138
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears
|T. Spears
|142
|875
|10
|75
|
I. Celestine
|I. Celestine
|69
|265
|0
|15
|
M. Pratt
|M. Pratt
|89
|247
|6
|24
|
S. Clayton
|S. Clayton
|47
|233
|2
|33
|
D. McDougle
|D. McDougle
|7
|43
|1
|16
|
L. Barisas
|L. Barisas
|8
|41
|0
|13
|
L. Keys III
|L. Keys III
|3
|29
|1
|15
|
J. Ibieta
|J. Ibieta
|3
|15
|1
|9
|
J. Coltrin
|J. Coltrin
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
G. Arata
|G. Arata
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Jernigan
|T. Jernigan
|4
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Schibler
|C. Schibler
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
P. Watts
|P. Watts
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Anderson
|N. Anderson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. James
|T. James
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Carroll
|C. Carroll
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Watts
|D. Watts
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Horton
|K. Horton
|5
|-21
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|26
|421
|2
|46
|
S. Wyatt
|S. Wyatt
|24
|416
|3
|72
|
D. Watts
|D. Watts
|27
|410
|6
|44
|
T. James
|T. James
|21
|255
|5
|29
|
D. McDougle
|D. McDougle
|23
|236
|1
|38
|
T. Spears
|T. Spears
|18
|218
|1
|30
|
L. Keys III
|L. Keys III
|22
|174
|1
|18
|
B. Bohanon
|B. Bohanon
|3
|60
|0
|24
|
A. Bauman
|A. Bauman
|4
|57
|0
|20
|
I. Celestine
|I. Celestine
|4
|26
|0
|10
|
S. Clayton
|S. Clayton
|5
|24
|0
|16
|
T. Evans
|T. Evans
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
L. Besh
|L. Besh
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|3
|12
|1
|5
|
C. Brazzell II
|C. Brazzell II
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Lavergne
|M. Lavergne
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Desjardins
|L. Desjardins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Wallace
|W. Wallace
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
P. Watts
|P. Watts
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Horton
|K. Horton
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks
|L. Brooks
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Clark
|M. Clark
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Platt Jr.
|C. Platt Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Monroe
|J. Monroe
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio
|V. Ambrosio
|6/7
|0
|21/21
|0
|
K. Esnard
|K. Esnard
|3/6
|0
|20/20
|0
|
G. Dable
|G. Dable
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
050.5 O/U
-16.5
Tue 7:00pm ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
0
057 O/U
+3.5
Tue 7:00pm ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
0
045.5 O/U
-1.5
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
0
049.5 O/U
-11
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
SMU
17TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
039.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
22UCF
0
053 O/U
-16.5
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
9BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
21ILL
3MICH
0
043 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
048 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
048 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
23FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
047 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
061 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052.5 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
WVU
0
055 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
20ND
0
045 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
049.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
044 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
10CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
16NCST
LVILLE
0
045.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
065 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
14PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
18TEXAS
KANSAS
0
064 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
24UK
0
049.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
15UNC
0
063.5 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
11MISS
ARK
0
060.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
OKLAST
OKLA
0
064.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
8USC
12UCLA
0
075 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
25WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
044 O/U
-22
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
7LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
13UTAH
6OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm