|
|
|SFLA
|TULSA
Underwhelming seasons collide when Tulsa faces USF
South Florida and host Tulsa will chase down a rare victory when the teams meet Friday night.
The two American Athletic Conference programs find themselves at the bottom of the standings, with the Bulls owning the cellar due to an eight-game skid. Tulsa is standing right outside the door after dropping three straight.
USF (1-9, 0-6) earned its only win when it defeated FCS Howard 42-20 on Sept. 10 in Week 2. The campaign's low point occurred Nov. 6 when the Bulls fired head coach Jeff Scott after a 54-28 road loss to Temple.
Interim head coach Daniel Da Prato stepped in Saturday against SMU. The Bulls played better at times, forging a 17-17 tie at halftime before succumbing in a 41-23 setback on their home field.
"Obviously, a difficult week for our young men and for our department. We were able to fight through that for the week and we came out and I'm proud of our kids and their effort," Da Prato said. "But at the end of the day you play this game to win."
Quarterback Katravis Marsh was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter but was "in good spirits, with movement in his extremities," according to Da Prato.
Running back Brian Battie recorded his third straight 100-yard game, with 145 on the ground, and is within 127 yards of the school's 10th 1,000-yard rushing season.
In its home finale Friday, ninth-place Tulsa (3-7, 1-5) will try to avoid slipping into last place by improving on offense. Behind quarterbacks Davis Brin and Braylon Braxton, the Golden Hurricane offense generated just 207 yards in Saturday's 26-10 loss to Memphis. The pair combined to go 17 of 37 for 176 passing yards.
Through its first three games, Tulsa's offense topped FBS schools with over 43 points per game and 413 passing yards per game, but it has regressed with Brin's injuries and Braxton's inconsistency.
"Early in the season, I thought we were hitting on all cylinders and things were coming together," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "Where I thought this offense was going to be able to go is in a totally different end of the spectrum than where we are right now."
USF holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, but Tulsa has won the past two meetings -- 32-31 last season in Tampa and 42-13 in 2020 at Tulsa.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|193.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|266.0
|
|
|181.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|127.8
|
|
|375.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|393.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|91/160
|1070
|6
|6
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|58/113
|827
|7
|2
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|2/5
|24
|1
|0
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|3/3
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|138
|873
|6
|60
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|60
|386
|3
|59
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|43
|149
|4
|28
|
K. Powell
|K. Powell
|23
|117
|1
|37
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|24
|104
|3
|23
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|8
|79
|1
|55
|
J. Albritton
|J. Albritton
|10
|65
|1
|18
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|10
|34
|0
|8
|
M. Hamilton
|M. Hamilton
|9
|23
|0
|12
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|20
|22
|0
|24
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
Y. Young
|Y. Young
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
X. Weaver
|X. Weaver
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|4
|-6
|0
|1
|
A. Stokes
|A. Stokes
|1
|-22
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver
|X. Weaver
|53
|718
|6
|63
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|26
|459
|3
|91
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|9
|138
|0
|40
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|9
|121
|1
|23
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|13
|82
|0
|31
|
D. Stanley
|D. Stanley
|1
|73
|1
|73
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|4
|61
|0
|20
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|6
|59
|0
|35
|
Y. Terry
|Y. Terry
|7
|57
|0
|14
|
G. Greenwald
|G. Greenwald
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|6
|28
|0
|24
|
H. Willis
|H. Willis
|3
|25
|1
|19
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
J. Littlejohn
|J. Littlejohn
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
G. Reynolds
|G. Reynolds
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
A. Ajou
|A. Ajou
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Carter
|C. Carter
|3
|9
|1
|6
|
C. Mottillo
|C. Mottillo
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles
|D. Boyles
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Hill
|M. Hill
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Curry
|J. Curry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. LaPointe
|M. LaPointe
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader
|S. Shrader
|6/10
|0
|31/31
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin
|D. Brin
|148/250
|2138
|17
|8
|
B. Braxton
|B. Braxton
|47/93
|515
|6
|2
|
R. Fuller
|R. Fuller
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince
|D. Prince
|84
|469
|3
|84
|
S. Anderson
|S. Anderson
|74
|300
|5
|23
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|52
|278
|0
|48
|
B. Jackson
|B. Jackson
|31
|186
|0
|47
|
B. Braxton
|B. Braxton
|36
|74
|2
|21
|
T. Gary
|T. Gary
|14
|61
|0
|14
|
K. Stokes
|K. Stokes
|4
|9
|0
|7
|
R. Fuller
|R. Fuller
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Brin
|D. Brin
|48
|-77
|2
|21
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes
|K. Stokes
|63
|1032
|6
|76
|
J. Santana
|J. Santana
|42
|662
|5
|59
|
M. Jones
|M. Jones
|32
|397
|2
|33
|
I. Epps
|I. Epps
|31
|381
|5
|54
|
D. Prince
|D. Prince
|5
|53
|1
|18
|
E. Hall
|E. Hall
|6
|42
|1
|20
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|5
|24
|2
|10
|
C. Powers
|C. Powers
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
M. Shoulders
|M. Shoulders
|3
|23
|1
|11
|
K. Benjamin
|K. Benjamin
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
B. Tryon
|B. Tryon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Jackson
|B. Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Ray
|K. Ray
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Oliver
|J. Oliver
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
050.5 O/U
-16.5
Tue 7:00pm ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
0
057 O/U
+3.5
Tue 7:00pm ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
0
045.5 O/U
-1.5
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
0
049.5 O/U
-11
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
SMU
17TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
039.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
22UCF
0
053 O/U
-16.5
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
9BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
21ILL
3MICH
0
043 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
048 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
048 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
23FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
047 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
061 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052.5 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
WVU
0
055 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
20ND
0
045 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
049.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
044 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
10CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
16NCST
LVILLE
0
045.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
065 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
14PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
18TEXAS
KANSAS
0
064 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
24UK
0
049.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
15UNC
0
063.5 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
11MISS
ARK
0
060.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
OKLAST
OKLA
0
064.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
8USC
12UCLA
0
075 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
25WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
044 O/U
-22
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
7LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
13UTAH
6OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm