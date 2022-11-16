|
|
|COLO
|WASH
No. 17 Washington welcomes Colorado with big games ahead
For first-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, last weekend's 37-34 victory at then-No. 6 Oregon is already being called a program-defining victory.
And next week, the Huskies will travel to Pullman, Wash., to play rival Washington State in the Apple Cup.
So is there a chance No. 17 Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) could overlook lowly Colorado (1-9, 1-6) when the teams meet Saturday in Seattle?
"That's always the concern, right? No matter who you are, big game and then everything that Colorado's been through," DeBoer said. "A few weeks back we went on a two-game losing streak and we're going to learn from those games just like we have the wins as well. We've got to be ready. We've got a lot riding on the season as far as the opportunities that could present themselves. Before we think about the last week of the season, we've got to make sure we're focused on Colorado."
While DeBoer wasn't around, it's likely most of his players remember last year's trip to Colorado. Needing a victory to keep their bowl hopes alive, the Huskies lost 20-17 despite outgaining the Buffaloes 426-183. Washington was just 2 of 14 on third downs and committed four turnovers.
Of course, that UW team didn't have Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.
Penix, a transfer from Indiana who played under DeBoer in 2019 when he was the Hoosiers' offensive coordinator, leads the nation with 3,640 yards passing. He is completing 67.1 percent of his attempts with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
"Man, Coach DeBoer ... I thank him every single day," said Penix, who threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Ducks. "He's a guy that always believed in me since he's known me. Him trusting me, not worrying about my past with injuries and trusting I'll come out here and be able to lead this team to great heights, I thank him all the time.
"I love Coach DeBoer. I'm definitely in the right place. I'm glad I chose here and I look forward to continuing to make memories here."
The Buffaloes are coming off a 55-17 loss last Friday at then-No. 8 Southern California.
After winning their first game under interim coach Mike Sanford, 20-13 in overtime against visiting California, the Buffaloes have dropped four in a row by an average margin of 29.5 points.
"We're living in the present, we're making everything about the players," said Sanford, who took over after Karl Dorrell was fired Oct. 2. "But obviously, you get down towards the end of it and all of a sudden, it's obviously very clear that we're not in the postseason -- there's no bowl opportunities -- and you have to really wake up every day and even as a staff, even myself as the head coach, you've got to really stay truly in the present."
Colorado ranks last in the conference in both offense and defense. The Buffaloes are 124th of 131 FBS teams in total offense with 298.7 yards per game and 129th in total defense, yielding 488.0 yards.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|182.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|374.0
|
|
|115.9
|AVG RUSH YDS
|124.2
|
|
|298.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|498.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout
|J. Shrout
|84/185
|1100
|6
|7
|
O. McCown
|O. McCown
|57/100
|600
|2
|2
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|1/1
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|75
|381
|2
|25
|
A. Fontenot
|A. Fontenot
|47
|233
|1
|37
|
A. Hankerson
|A. Hankerson
|54
|215
|2
|12
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|36
|163
|0
|14
|
J. Stacks
|J. Stacks
|33
|111
|1
|19
|
O. McCown
|O. McCown
|27
|38
|2
|20
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|2
|10
|0
|16
|
J. Hestera
|J. Hestera
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
R. Sneed II
|R. Sneed II
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Capolungo
|D. Capolungo
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|3
|-4
|0
|1
|
J. Shrout
|J. Shrout
|28
|-13
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|22
|470
|4
|81
|
D. Arias
|D. Arias
|19
|309
|1
|42
|
M. Lemonious-Craig
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|20
|264
|2
|38
|
R. Sneed II
|R. Sneed II
|19
|162
|0
|20
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|15
|112
|0
|14
|
J. Hestera
|J. Hestera
|9
|96
|0
|26
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|10
|86
|0
|41
|
A. Fontenot
|A. Fontenot
|5
|49
|0
|16
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|2
|47
|0
|36
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|3
|46
|0
|28
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|11
|35
|0
|15
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
C. Penry
|C. Penry
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
A. Hankerson
|A. Hankerson
|5
|24
|0
|15
|
C. Sowell
|C. Sowell
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
C. Fauria
|C. Fauria
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
E. Olsen
|E. Olsen
|5
|21
|0
|10
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
J. Stacks
|J. Stacks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Lewis
|I. Lewis
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Taylor
|T. Taylor
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Reed
|N. Reed
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Woods
|T. Woods
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker
|C. Becker
|11/13
|0
|16/17
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|286/426
|3640
|25
|6
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|5/9
|76
|0
|0
|
S. Huard
|S. Huard
|2/2
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|102
|546
|7
|34
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|89
|408
|11
|42
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|28
|148
|0
|21
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|19
|82
|2
|13
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|28
|46
|2
|15
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|11
|30
|0
|9
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|7
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Polk
|J. Polk
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
S. Huard
|S. Huard
|1
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|63
|914
|6
|61
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|57
|792
|6
|84
|
J. Polk
|J. Polk
|31
|528
|5
|76
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|24
|287
|1
|27
|
J. Westover
|J. Westover
|24
|278
|1
|27
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|15
|224
|2
|62
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|22
|201
|1
|26
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|20
|199
|1
|34
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|18
|131
|0
|19
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|7
|66
|0
|18
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|2
|39
|1
|36
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|4
|20
|1
|10
|
B. Holmes
|B. Holmes
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Q. Moore
|Q. Moore
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Alexander Jr.
|L. Alexander Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Banks
|D. Banks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Bright
|C. Bright
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Irvin
|J. Irvin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Esteen
|M. Esteen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Turner
|A. Turner
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry
|P. Henry
|15/17
|0
|43/43
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
036.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
049.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
040.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
PK
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0