|
|
|IOWA
|MINN
Not an oinker: Iowa meets Minnesota in key Big Ten West clash
For the past few weeks, it appeared as if Saturday's Iowa-Minnesota game would be nothing more than a battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
All of a sudden, there will be much more at stake than just the pig-shaped trophy when the teams meet in Minneapolis.
Thanks to two straight home losses by Illinois, the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers are in a four-way tie for first place with Illinois and Purdue in the Big Ten West with 4-3 league records.
Iowa (6-4 overall) and Minnesota (7-3) enter Saturday's game on three-game winning streaks. After this week, the Hawkeyes will end their regular season at home against Nebraska, and the Golden Gophers will close at Wisconsin.
Since getting blown out at Ohio State 54-10 on Oct. 22, Iowa has recorded wins at home against Northwestern, at Purdue and home against Wisconsin to gain bowl eligibility and get back in the hunt to appear in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3.
Iowa's offense has been among the worst in the country all year, but defense and special teams continue to keep the Hawkeyes in games.
"We have enough guys at the top that have been really strong," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I couldn't sign off on that three weeks ago, four weeks ago. But you bet on people, and you bet on people that you've been around and see how they respond."
Since a lopsided 45-17 loss at Penn State on Oct. 22, Minnesota has home wins over Rutgers and Northwestern and a road win over Nebraska sandwiched in between.
The biggest question is the status of Golden Gophers starting quarterback Tanner Morgan, who missed the Northwestern game after suffering an upper-body injury against Nebraska.
Regardless of whether it's Morgan or backup Athan Kaliakmanis under center, Minnesota will continue to ride senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who has rushed for 1,261 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
Ibrahim had 36 carries against Northwestern, but Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said he isn't concerned about fatigue.
"You're not going to make the club if you're not in the tub," Fleck said. "That's 2022. He's mentally, physically and emotionally ready to do it come Saturday."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|152.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|182.5
|
|
|98.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|221.2
|
|
|251.1
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|403.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras
|S. Petras
|141/251
|1495
|5
|5
|
A. Padilla
|A. Padilla
|5/10
|32
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|118
|610
|5
|75
|
L. Williams
|L. Williams
|94
|329
|2
|21
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|40
|125
|0
|19
|
A. Bruce IV
|A. Bruce IV
|11
|47
|1
|23
|
J. Patterson
|J. Patterson
|10
|24
|0
|6
|
N. Ragaini
|N. Ragaini
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Pottebaum
|M. Pottebaum
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
B. Brecht
|B. Brecht
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Taylor
|T. Taylor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Padilla
|A. Padilla
|4
|-10
|0
|2
|
S. Petras
|S. Petras
|51
|-160
|2
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta
|S. LaPorta
|49
|506
|1
|42
|
N. Ragaini
|N. Ragaini
|24
|294
|1
|46
|
L. Lachey
|L. Lachey
|13
|196
|2
|34
|
A. Bruce IV
|A. Bruce IV
|17
|177
|1
|27
|
L. Williams
|L. Williams
|10
|76
|0
|15
|
D. Vines
|D. Vines
|8
|71
|0
|15
|
B. Brecht
|B. Brecht
|7
|66
|0
|19
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|7
|38
|0
|32
|
M. Pottebaum
|M. Pottebaum
|3
|37
|0
|17
|
A. Wick
|A. Wick
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|4
|27
|0
|14
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|2
|11
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Campbell
|J. Campbell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Benson
|S. Benson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. DeJean
|C. DeJean
|0-0
|0
|4
|
K. Merriweather
|K. Merriweather
|0-0
|0
|3
|
R. Moss
|R. Moss
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Roberts
|T. Roberts
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Q. Schulte
|Q. Schulte
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens
|D. Stevens
|13/15
|0
|18/18
|0
|
A. Blom
|A. Blom
|1/3
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan
|T. Morgan
|103/153
|1324
|7
|5
|
A. Kaliakmanis
|A. Kaliakmanis
|27/58
|460
|1
|3
|
C. Kramer
|C. Kramer
|5/8
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim
|M. Ibrahim
|238
|1261
|18
|44
|
T. Potts
|T. Potts
|85
|432
|3
|40
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|47
|229
|3
|22
|
A. Kaliakmanis
|A. Kaliakmanis
|21
|105
|1
|16
|
T. Morgan
|T. Morgan
|32
|63
|4
|15
|
P. Jelen
|P. Jelen
|5
|39
|1
|30
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|6
|29
|1
|12
|
C. Kramer
|C. Kramer
|5
|26
|0
|11
|
J. Nubin
|J. Nubin
|9
|26
|0
|7
|
M. Grand
|M. Grand
|6
|12
|0
|4
|
M. Brown-Stephens
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Spann-Ford
|B. Spann-Ford
|31
|374
|2
|45
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|26
|355
|2
|66
|
M. Brown-Stephens
|M. Brown-Stephens
|22
|338
|0
|49
|
C. Autman-Bell
|C. Autman-Bell
|11
|214
|1
|54
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|10
|180
|1
|38
|
L. Brockington
|L. Brockington
|5
|99
|0
|36
|
C. Geary
|C. Geary
|6
|85
|1
|26
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|10
|83
|0
|19
|
M. Ibrahim
|M. Ibrahim
|6
|43
|0
|17
|
T. Potts
|T. Potts
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
N. Kallerup
|N. Kallerup
|2
|22
|1
|16
|
J. Geers
|J. Geers
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
K. Hoskins
|K. Hoskins
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Howden
|J. Howden
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Nubin
|T. Nubin
|0-0
|0
|4
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Stapp
|R. Stapp
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Striggow
|D. Striggow
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Walley
|J. Walley
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett
|M. Trickett
|11/12
|0
|39/39
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
036.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
049.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
040.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
PK
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0