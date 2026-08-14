One takeaway from each NFL team's first depth chart: Browns show rookies love; starting over for Deebo Samuel

The NFL preseason is here, and it's about time. Training camps are fun, but these exhibition matchups are more important when it comes to position battles and surprise standouts. The preseason is where quarterback battles are won and lost, and where roster spots are earned and fumbled. It's where undrafted players will stake their claim to the eventual "final 53," and where starting veterans can begin to give way to younger talents.

Now that we've reached the second week of August, each NFL team has released its first unofficial depth chart. These are not to be taken as gospel, and there are a lot of "ORs" featured. Depth charts will experience quite a bit of change over the next three weeks, but that won't stop us from overanalyzing them.

With that said, here's one takeaway from each NFL team's first depth chart.

Jeremiyah Love RB2

The Arizona Cardinals took a major swing in selecting former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Since he was drafted this high, Love automatically becomes the highest-paid running back in the NFL with $50.5 million guaranteed in his rookie contract. Correct, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs don't have those kinds of guarantees in their new contracts. Still, new coach Mike LaFleur is going to make Love earn his starting spot, as free agent addition Tyler Allgeier is listed as the starter over him and James Conner. It's expected that Love will overtake Allgeier on the depth chart at some point, but the former Falcon will still have a role in this offense.

New pass rushers

With Jalon Walker set to miss the 2026 season after tearing his ACL and the looming James Pearce Jr. suspension, the rest of the Atlanta Falcons pass-rush group is going to need to step up. The two players slated to start right now according to the depth chart are Brandon Dorlus and Cameron Thomas, with Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam backing them up.

Dorlus was a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2024. In 15 games played with nine starts from the interior of the defensive line last season, he recorded 27 tackles and 8.5 sacks -- which ranked second on the team behind Pearce's 10.5. Thomas on the other hand comes over from the Cleveland Browns, and has limited starting experience with just three starts in 58 career games played.

Ja'Kobi Lane second team

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has been one of the biggest stories of training camp. The third-round pick out of USC has dazzled on the practice field, registering multiple highlight-reel catches, and will force Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle to put him on the field. On the Baltimore Ravens' first depth chart, Lane was listed as second team behind Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. Lane is one of two second-team wideouts, joining Devontez Walker. He is listed ahead of Elijah Sarratt and Chris Moore.

Front-runner at left guard

The Buffalo Bills are listing Alec Anderson as the starter at left guard over Austin Corbett. Anderson, who went undrafted in 2022 out of UCLA, has started six games over two seasons, and played snaps at left guard, center and right tackle last year for Buffalo. Corbett comes over from the Carolina Panthers, where he started 37 games over four years. He's got the edge when it comes to experience, and played plenty of center too.

AJ Dillon RB4

There weren't many surprises with the Panthers' first depth chart. It's easy to identify their top two running backs in Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks, but I was interested in their RB4. AJ Dillon, also known as the Quadfather or Quadzilla, is listed last on Carolina's depth chart behind second-year back Trevor Etienne. Etienne provides special teams value as a returner, but Dillon is an ideal short-yardage back -- as he proved during the Hall of Fame Game. Could the Panthers keep all four running backs at the 53-man deadline?

Three players at starting LT

The Chicago Bears didn't want to list a starting left tackle on their depth chart. They didn't even want to cut the competition down to two players. Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie are all listed as "first string." The battle to replace Ozzy Trapilo rages on. Jones is probably considered the favorite.





Starting pass rushers

Now that Trey Hendrickson is out of the picture, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking for new difference-makers at pass rusher. Free agent addition Boye Mafe and former first-round pick Myles Murphy are listed as the starters right now, with former No. 17 overall pick Shemar Stewart and rookie Cashius Howell listed as the backups.

Maybe this isn't a surprise, but Murphy has recorded just 8.5 sacks in 47 career games played. This could be his last season with the Bengals. Stewart is on the mend after suffering a hyperextended knee in camp, and you have to wonder if he could overtake Murphy on the depth chart at some point.

Three rookies starting on offense

Shoutout to the Browns, who aren't trying to hide the fact that rookies are going to play major roles for them this season. A whopping THREE first-year players were listed as starters on their first depth chart: Wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, and then left tackle Spencer Fano.

Caleb Downs starting 'DB'

There's nothing dramatic about the Dallas Cowboys' initial depth chart, and they didn't want to name a front-runner in the Shavon Revel Jr. vs. Cobie Durant battle at corner. What was sweet is that Dallas has a "DB" position -- which surely means slot corner. Rookie Caleb Downs is listed as the starter there, with him also a second-string safety.

Downs should be a front-runner to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was the only FBS defensive back to rack up 250 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and grab five interceptions over the past three seasons.

Marvin Mims WR3

Marvin Mims, the All-Pro returner who has started in just 13 of his 48 career games played, is listed as a starting wide receiver with Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. He's listed above Troy Franklin, the college teammate of quarterback Bo Nix, who finished second on the team last year with 709 yards receiving, and Pat Bryant, who has been making some serious waves in training camp. Mims caught 37 passes for 322 yards and one touchdown last season. Interesting.

Terrion Arnold's replacement

One position battle I'm interested in with the Detroit Lions is cornerback. Terrion Arnold is no longer with the team after his arrest on eight felony charges which include kidnapping and armed robbery. That opened up a starting job.

Right now, the Lions have the veteran Rock Ya-Sin listed opposite of D.J. Reed with Roger McCreary in the slot. This isn't a major surprise, but we'll see if the young Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Nick Whiteside or rookie Keith Abney II can push him.

Questions at guard

Anthony Belton is listed as the starting right guard for the Green Bay Packers right now, with Donovan Jennings and Karsen Barnhart behind him. Jager Burton has been working in as well. Belton, who mostly played left tackle in college, has a ways to go when it comes to locking down this job. He could end up being demoted to swing tackle. To make matters worse, the expected starter at left guard, Aaron Banks, has been held to just individual work due to a knee issue.

Offensive line falling into place

The Houston Texans' first depth chart didn't provide us with any surprises. What's notable is that rookie Keylan Rutledge has apparently already earned the starting center spot, while the right tackle battle continues with Trent Brown and Braden Smith separated by an "OR" on the depth chart.

QB(2) battle

Backup quarterbacks Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson have an "OR" between their names on the Indianapolis Colts' depth chart. It's been quite a fall from grace for the former No. 4 overall pick, who hasn't had the best training camp, according to reporters on the beat. It's a bit surprising that the Colts have been unable to move him. Perhaps a strong showing in the preseason sparks a market. The Tennessee Titans are likely hoping the same happens with Will Levis.

No starter at RB

There are some notable position battles to monitor in Jacksonville and everyone is going to care about where Travis Hunter is listed on the depth chart (starting cornerback and backup receiver), but I'm personally fascinated by the running back position.

The Jacksonville Jaguars allowed Travis Etienne to walk in free agency, and are hoping Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. can replace his production. Tuten recorded 386 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season, while Rodriguez has never rushed for more than 500 yards in any of his three NFL seasons. They were listed as co-starters on the Jags' first depth chart.

So, is Tuten or Rodriguez the real RB1? Will there even be a legitimate starter, or will this backfield feature a legitimate 50/50 split? If this Jaguars rushing attack takes a step backward, the offense as a whole will take a step back. You have to be able to run the ball if you want to win football games, and the expectations are high in Duval County.

A surprise starter at CB

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to No. 6 overall to select cornerback Mansoor Delane out of LSU, but he's listed as a second-stringer behind Nohl Williams and L'Jarius Sneed. I know Sneed was a star with the Chiefs three years ago, but he's played just 12 games over the last two seasons due to injury. He signed a one-year deal to return to Kansas City in June, and it's fair to say there are some questions about the kind of player he is right now. He's even still managing his knee injury. I did not expect Sneed to be listed as a starter on this initial depth chart, but again, things could change.

Jack Bech starting

Not many grand takeaways to be had from the Las Vegas Raiders' first depth chart, but I did make a note of Jack Bech being listed as a starting wide receiver alongside free agent addition Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker. Dont'e Thornton Jr., who played in fewer games but registered more starts than Bech last season, is listed as a second-stringer.

I thought the Raiders had the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL last year, and they are hoping Bech and/or Thornton can really step up in their second NFL seasons. If this unofficial depth chart means anything, Bech has the inside track. The former second-round pick caught 20 passes for 224 yards and zero touchdowns last year.

Leader at left guard

There were a lot of "ORs" on the Los Angeles Chargers' first depth chart, and that includes at left guard. Kayode Awosika, Branson Taylor and Jake Slaughter are listed as the leaders at LG, but on another area of the Chargers website, Awosika is listed as the first-stringer. It's not a major surprise, as Jim Harbaugh said he was "in the lead" for the job earlier this month. Awosika comes over from the Lions, and has made 11 starts over five NFL seasons.

Who is starting at tight end?!

The Los Angeles Rams rolled out their depth chart in 12 personnel, meaning there are two starting tight ends. There are actually four starting tight ends, because the Rams didn't want to pick two. Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee are battling for a starting job at one spot, while Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson are listed as co-starters at the other. That's not all, as second-round pick Max Klare is listed as a second-stringer! Does that mean the Rams' second-round pick is TE5? Their first-round pick in Ty Simpson is also listed as a third-stringer behind Stetson Bennett!

Rookie WR named starter

I've made the argument that the Miami Dolphins' wide receiving corps is the most interesting position battle to watch in the NFL this preseason. It's wide open, with returning players facing off vs. free agent additions who are facing off against rookies. Speaking of rookies, No. 75 overall pick Caleb Douglas is listed as a starter with Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert on Miami's first depth chart.

The Texas Tech product is about 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and a threat on the perimeter. He led the Red Raiders with 846 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season, and ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine.

RB battle

Most NFL fans would point to Aaron Jones as the starting running back for the Minnesota Vikings, but the depth chart doesn't exactly reflect that. First-string running back is listed as Aaron Jones OR Jordan Mason.

Remember, the Vikings acquired Mason from the San Francisco 49ers last offseason, and he rushed for 758 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Ever since Mason put up 147 yards and a touchdown in his first career start back in 2024, I've felt he was an underrated back. He's clearly going to have a role in this offense.

A first-round pick is third string?

Again, no one should be overreacting to these initial depth charts, but the New England Patriots listed No. 28 overall pick Caleb Lomu as the third-string right tackle behind Morgan Moses and Marcus Bryant. He's taken snaps really all over the offensive line in camp, so we'll have to see where he lands on the final depth chart.

Bryce Lance second team

I think the position battle between pass rushers Chase Young and Carl Granderson is interesting, but with Cameron Jordan's hamstring injury, it appears both could be starting. Another interesting takeaway I had from the New Orleans Saints' first depth chart was that fourth-round pick Bryce Lance is listed on the second team behind fellow rookie Jordyn Tyson.

CBS Sports compared the younger brother of Trey Lance to Christian Watson as a prospect, as he's 6-foot-3 with legitimate speed. Maybe Lance is a sleeper for this Saints offense.

Jalin Hyatt over OBJ?

The New York Giants hoped they found a steal in Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as he won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the FBS. However, he's caught just 13 passes for 97 yards over the last two seasons, and is still waiting on his first NFL touchdown. Still, Hyatt is listed above Odell Beckham Jr. on the Giants' initial depth chart! Hyatt and Darnell Mooney are listed as second-stringers, while OBJ is "battling" Dalen Cambre at second string.

Rookie has already earned right to back up Geno Smith

The New York Jets' initial depth chart was frustrating. They listed zero rookies as starters and refused to name a front-runner at the cornerback spot opposite of Brandon Stephens, or a front-runner at safety opposite of Minkah Fitzpatrick. What I did note was that rookie Cade Klubnik is listed as the lone No. 2 quarterback behind Geno Smith, and ahead of Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook.

Remember, Cook started four games for the Jets last season, but New York is apparently ready to give the backup job to the fourth-round pick out of Clemson. Klubnik was never viewed as an elite prospect, but he did show he can run a system and get the ball out quickly. He's definitely a player to watch this preseason.

QB2 battle

We could talk about second-round pick Eli Stowers not cracking the top two at tight end, but quarterback battles may be more interesting. Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee are listed as the second-string signal-caller behind Jalen Hurts, with Cole Payton behind them.

Dalton, 38, comes to Philly after three seasons with the Panthers. He went 1-6 as the starter in Carolina when stepping in for Bryce Young. McKee was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in 2023, and offers more upside than Dalton. Who could forget when he completed 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score against the Bengals last preseason? However, McKee is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Could he or Dalton end up getting traded at the end of the preseason?

Jaylen Warren over Rico Dowdle

The Pittsburgh Steelers listed Jaylen Warren as their starting running back over free agent addition Rico Dowdle. We understand both are going to play for Mike McCarthy, but who is going to play more?

While at Steelers training camp, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo labeled Dowdle the front-runner to be Pittsburgh's RB1. He's registered two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in a row, and scored a career-high seven touchdowns for the Panthers last season. Warren has never had a 1,000-yard rushing season.

Deebo Samuel a starter twice over

Welcome back, Deebo Samuel. On the 49ers' initial depth chart, Samuel is listed as a starting wide receiver alongside Demarcus Robinson and Mike Evans. He's also listed as San Francisco's top kick returner.

Samuel returned 17 kicks for 533 yards with the 49ers in 2024 when the NFL moved to the new format. That's 31.4 yards per return. Kyle Shanahan has said that Samuel looks like the same electric playmaker we all came to know and love a few years ago. The 49ers will give him ample opportunities to prove that he still is.

George Holani starting RB

Seattle Seahawks' first-round pick running back Jadarian Price is a favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he's going to have to earn his playing time. Seattle has listed George Holani as the starting back over the Notre Dame product in its first depth chart.

ESPN has reported that the Seahawks are high on Holani, who rushed for just 73 yards and one touchdown as Seattle's RB3 last year. He's going to have a role in this offense with Zach Charbonnet sidelined due to a torn ACL. How big of a role remains to be seen.

SirVocea Dennis remains starting LB

First-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. was obviously listed as a starting pass rusher when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their first depth chart, but fans were hoping another rookie would be an immediate starter in second-round pick Josiah Trotter. Instead, SirVocea Dennis is holding on to one of the starting linebacker spots after making 16 starts last season and racking up 101 tackles. However, that could change.

Trotter is expected to make a charge for a starting job, and has been described as an "alpha among alphas" and a "dawg" by teammates.

Gunnar Helm TE1

The Titans signed tight end Daniel Bellinger to a three-year, $24 million contract this offseason, reuniting him with Brian Daboll. However, the Titans listed second-year tight end Gunnar Helm as the starting tight end on their first depth chart.

The Texas product caught 44 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL season, but has been viewed as a potential breakout candidate in this new offense.

Antonio Williams buried?

There's a lot of excitement for rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams, and while first-year players are usually listed as reserves on initial depth charts, it was interesting to see Williams listed as a third-stringer behind players like Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Treylon Burks. So "technically," there are at least six players ahead of Williams on the Washington Commanders' depth chart. No one should overreact to the first depth chart of the preseason, but it's worth bringing up.

Williams left Clemson with the fourth-most career receptions (208) in program history, and caught 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons -- which ranked most in the ACC. The preseason will be important for him, but I'm optimistic Williams will play a role for Jayden Daniels in Year 1.