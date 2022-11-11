Drive Chart
|
|
|FRESNO
|UNLV
Preview not available
Preview not available
UNLV
3 Pass
1 Rush
55 YDS
2:22 POS
No Gain
3RD & 11 FRESNO 20
0:58
D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
No Gain
2ND & 11 FRESNO 20
1:12
D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 19
1:40
D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by K.Williams at FRE 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
+41 YD
2ND & 9 UNLV 40
1:49
D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 40. Gain of 42 yards. S.Zeon FUMBLES forced by FRE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-L.Early at FRE 15. Tackled by UNLV at FRE 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 40. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 39
2:39
A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 40.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 25
3:15
D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 39.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:15
D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
FRESNO
6 Pass
15 Rush
56 YDS
4:50 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:15
D.Lynch extra point is good.
+2 YD
2ND & Goal UNLV 2
3:20
J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 2. Catch made by Z.Pope at UNLV 2. Gain of 2 yards. Z.Pope for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1ST & Goal UNLV 8
3:36
J.Mims rushed to UNLV 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 2.
Touchdown 3:15
J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 2. Catch made by Z.Pope at UNLV 2. Gain of 2 yards. Z.Pope for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
56
yds
4:50
pos
23
16
Field Goal 9:50
D.Lynch 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
12
plays
67
yds
20:11
pos
17
16
Field Goal 0:17
D.Gutierrez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-M.Nichols.
13
plays
51
yds
5:59
pos
14
16
Touchdown 6:16
J.Mims rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. J.Mims for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
74
yds
3:23
pos
13
13
Field Goal 9:39
D.Gutierrez 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-M.Nichols.
7
plays
15
yds
3:54
pos
7
13
Touchdown 1:12
D.Brumfield rushed to FRE End Zone for 5 yards. D.Brumfield for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
7:17
pos
7
9
Touchdown 8:29
J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UNLV 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
48
yds
3:00
pos
6
3
Field Goal 11:21
D.Gutierrez 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-M.Nichols.
10
plays
51
yds
3:31
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|16
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|254
|260
|Total Plays
|43
|51
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|145
|Rush Attempts
|16
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|210
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|22-27
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|254
|TOTAL YDS
|260
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|22/27
|210
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|12
|45
|1
|6
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Boust 86 TE
|J. Boust
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|6
|5
|87
|1
|33
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|2
|2
|44
|0
|41
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|3
|30
|0
|21
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|7
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Boust 86 TE
|J. Boust
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bridges 5 DL
|D. Bridges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawson 91 DT
|M. Lawson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Comstock 22 DB
|S. Comstock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Payne Jr. 55 DT
|L. Payne Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sampson Jr. 50 OL
|T. Sampson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Remlinger 50 DL
|C. Remlinger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|26
|3/3
|6
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|16.0
|18
|0
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|11/20
|115
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|22
|74
|0
|28
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|7
|58
|1
|12
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|13
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|5
|5
|25
|0
|12
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|5
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|6
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 21 DB
|B. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 0 DB
|R. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Keeler 47 DL
|R. Keeler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|3/3
|48
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
