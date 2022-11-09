|
|
|BAMA
|MISS
SEC foes Ole Miss, Alabama vie for win to keep hopes alive
The Southeastern Conference's "Road to Atlanta" was supposed to reach a major intersection this week on the campus of Ole Miss, but one powerhouse school's hopes of making the SEC Championship Game have diminished while the host school will a little need help, too.
On Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss., the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels will welcome the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide, with neither team having any margin for error if it wants to entertain the possibility of going to the conference title game in Atlanta.
Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) lost 45-20 at LSU on Oct. 22, putting the squad in a must-win situation if it wanted to make this season even more special than last year's 10-win regular season and Sugar Bowl appearance.
Now, the Rebels find themselves needing two situations to take place in order to make it to the SECCG on Dec. 3 -- win out, and hope the No. 7 LSU Tigers, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, fall at least once in one of their final two conference games at Arkansas or at Texas A&M.
So first, they have to take care of Alabama (7-2, 4-2), which fell 32-31 in dramatic fashion last Saturday night on the road at LSU's "Death Valley."
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin even reached out to a popular SEC college football host and urged him not to egg on Nick Saban even more. Falling on Saturday would mark the first time Alabama has lost back-to-back games since 2013.
"I texted (Paul) Finebaum on the way over here when I saw his quotes when he normally does and he says the Nick Saban dynasty is over and all that," said Kiffin, a former Alabama assistant. "Every time he says this -- which I tell him -- all he does is, I call it, like, GOAT fuel. The opposite of rat poison. You're just like, giving the GOAT fuel, which for him, that works. He goes and proves them wrong every time.
"So really appreciate you, Paul, saying that right after the game. I'm sure that was on his desk Sunday morning."
Alabama's two SEC defeats -- to Tennessee and LSU -- are uncharacteristic for such a juggernaut of a program, which has struggled four times so far.
While some could argue that the Crimson Tide could have beaten the Volunteers with a shorter late field goal or won in overtime with better clock management, the naysayers will point to a last-second field goal at Texas and a goal-line stand at home against Texas A&M that could have added two more losses to the Tuscaloosa team's ledger.
"I know people have kind of written us off to some degree," Saban said. "We've had four games that have come down basically to the last play of the game. We won two of them and lost two of them by a total of four points.
"We're going to play a good team this week, and I'm sure they're going to want to put up on their mantel, 'We beat Alabama, too.' It's just a matter of whether we're going to allow that to happen or do everything we can to avoid it."
Alabama has won six straight in the series after losing to former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze in 2014 and 2015. However, that 2014 triumph was vacated for Freeze using ineligible players.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|8
|Rushing
|0
|5
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|22
|155
|Total Plays
|13
|28
|Avg Gain
|1.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|90
|Rush Attempts
|7
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|18
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|1.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|1-30.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|18
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|
|22
|TOTAL YDS
|155
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|3/6
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 7 DB
|E. Ricks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|2
|41.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|9
|42
|0
|16
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|6
|36
|1
|12
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|3
|3
|0
|5
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pegues 89 DT
|J. Pegues
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 35.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BAMA 36(15:00 - 1st) B.Young rushed to BAMA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at BAMA 36. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - BAMA 22(0:46 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at BAMA 36.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 27(1:33 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 22 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at BAMA 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(1:38 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 51 yards from MIS 35 to the BAMA 14. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Buckhaulter; I.Young at BAMA 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 1(1:52 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Judkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 2(2:34 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; D.Dale at BAMA 1.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 6(2:54 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Dale; B.Young at BAMA 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MISS 1(3:05 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-Q.Judkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 7(3:23 - 1st) J.Dart scrambles to BAMA 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISS 7(3:31 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Trigg.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 11(3:57 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAMA 7.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 23(4:26 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 26(4:56 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 23.
|+33 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 41(5:31 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 41. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Battle at BAMA 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 40(5:48 - 1st) U.Bentley rushed to MIS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MIS 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(6:03 - 1st) J.Robinson rushed to MIS 40 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at MIS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 31(6:10 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 37 yards to MIS 32 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by J.Mingo.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAMA 31(6:17 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 28(6:56 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; T.Robinson at BAMA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(7:04 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISS 42(7:11 - 1st) F.Masin punts 30 yards to BAMA 28 Center-MIS. Downed by M.Battle.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISS 42(7:17 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 42(7:26 - 1st) D.Wade steps back to pass. D.Wade pass incomplete intended for U.Bentley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:35 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 35(7:50 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at MIS 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 37(8:10 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at MIS 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(8:30 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at MIS 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - BAMA 22(8:38 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 46 yards to MIS 32 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BAMA 31(9:12 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at BAMA 22 for -9 yards (J.Pegues)
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 30(9:50 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; K.Coleman at BAMA 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(10:14 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; I.Young at BAMA 30.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 14(10:40 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 14. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 14. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at BAMA 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 12(11:03 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 12. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; T.Brown at BAMA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(11:37 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 12 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Battle at BAMA 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - MISS 12(11:50 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to BAMA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 12.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MISS 18(12:09 - 1st) J.Dart scrambles to BAMA 12 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at BAMA 12.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MISS 13(12:14 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 14(12:45 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20(13:02 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Branch; J.Moody at BAMA 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 22(13:20 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Young; J.Moody at BAMA 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(13:42 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold; D.Hellams at BAMA 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 37(14:03 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(14:27 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 42. Catch made by J.Mingo at BAMA 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams; B.Branch at BAMA 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(14:44 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(14:55 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 22. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams E.Ricks at MIS 42.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35 to the MIS 2. J.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Williams at MIS 22.
