QB situation in flux as Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State
Oklahoma State will look to break a two-game slide that derailed a promising season when the Cowboys host Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.
The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3) are coming off a 37-16 loss at Kansas last week for their third loss in the past four games after opening the season 5-0. Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) ended a five-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over visiting West Virginia.
Oklahoma State's downward spiral can be traced to quarterback Spencer Sanders' injured right throwing shoulder, which has nagged him the past month before causing him to miss the loss to the Jayhawks.
Sanders has thrown for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, in addition to running for 343 yards and eight scores.
Garret Rangel was 27-of-40 passing for 304 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in his first career start at Kansas.
With Sanders out, the Cowboys' quarterback situation is unsettled, with Rangel and Gunnar Gundy, who is the son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, in the mix to start against the Cyclones.
"First thing is, I'm not going to say we're going to start anybody the rest of the year at any place," said Mike Gundy, who also refused to put a timetable on Sanders' return. "We could very well do either (have Rangel or Gunnar Gundy play). We haven't had that discussion."
The Cyclones are coming off their best win of the season as they work toward becoming bowl-eligible for the sixth straight season.
"Obviously, to feel the sense of victory and to understand why we won the football game and to the reasons why over the last couple of weeks we've been pounding away, I think those are huge growth steps when you're talking about a young football team," Iowa coach Matt Campbell said.
The Cyclones, who are seeking back-to-back wins over the Cowboys for the first time since 2000-01 after a 24-21 victory last year, need quarterback Hunter Dekkers and receiver Xavier Hutchinson to shine Saturday.
Dekkers has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,370 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Hutchinson's school-record 87 catches this season lead the FBS, while his 953 receiving yards rank fifth.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|3
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|86
|52
|Total Plays
|21
|21
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|2.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|35
|Rush Attempts
|10
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|57
|17
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|2-5
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|1.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-28
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|3-47.3
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|17
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|86
|TOTAL YDS
|52
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|6/11
|57
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|7
|26
|0
|20
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|5
|4
|36
|0
|12
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petersen 52 DE
|J. Petersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|2
|46.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gundy 12 QB
|G. Gundy
|2/5
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|7
|40
|0
|12
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
Z. Middleton 5 RB
|Z. Middleton
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
G. Gundy 12 QB
|G. Gundy
|5
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bray 85 WR
|J. Bray
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Cassity 90 TE
|B. Cassity
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Kopenski 52 DE
|B. Kopenski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Ward 69 K
|L. Ward
|3
|47.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 1 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(10:08 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|Punt
4 & 13 - IOWAST 40(10:15 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 43 yards to OKS 17 Center-ISU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IOWAST 40(10:23 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - IOWAST 33(10:59 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at ISU 40.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 43(11:01 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Brock. PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(11:44 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka at ISU 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 5 - IOWAST 30(12:08 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OKS at ISU 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKS-OKS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 2nd) A.Hale kicks 64 yards from OKS 35 to the ISU 1. Fair catch by D.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OKLAST 27(12:16 - 2nd) T.Brown 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 24(12:52 - 2nd) G.Gundy rushed to ISU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; W.McDonald at ISU 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 28(13:33 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to ISU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at ISU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(14:07 - 2nd) G.Gundy rushed to ISU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at ISU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - IOWAST 20(14:14 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 28. Intercepted by J.Muhammad at ISU 28. Tackled by ISU at ISU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(14:50 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at ISU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - OKLAST 42(15:00 - 2nd) L.Ward punts 58 yards to ISU End Zone Center-OKS. Touchback.
|Sack
3 & 10 - OKLAST 47(0:23 - 1st) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy sacked at OKS 42 for -11 yards (M.Anderson)
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 46(1:01 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to ISU 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at ISU 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(1:37 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to ISU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder; J.Petersen at ISU 46.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40(1:40 - 1st) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for B.Presley. PENALTY on ISU-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(1:46 - 1st) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(2:14 - 1st) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by J.Bray at OKS 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; C.Reeder at OKS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 2 - IOWAST 25(2:27 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 15. Intercepted by K.Daniels at OKS 15. Tackled by D.Stanley at OKS 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 33(3:01 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by E.Dean at OKS 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(3:10 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 45(3:38 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(4:15 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to OKS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; S.Flanagan at OKS 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 42(4:48 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 46.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - IOWAST 47(4:56 - 1st) PENALTY on ISU-J.Hufford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 43(5:43 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at ISU 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(6:14 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver; S.Flanagan at ISU 43.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 40(6:20 - 1st) Z.Middleton rushed to ISU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; M.Chambers at ISU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLAST 40(7:20 - 1st) G.Gundy rushed to ISU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Lee; M.Chambers at ISU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 46(7:37 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to ISU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers; B.Freyler at ISU 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(8:05 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to ISU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; M.Purchase at ISU 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(8:17 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to ISU 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers; M.Purchase at ISU 49.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(8:24 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to OKS 39 for -2 yards. D.Silas FUMBLES forced by K.Daniels. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-K.Walterscheid at OKS 39. Tackled by ISU at OKS 39.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - IOWAST 47(8:28 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Rus. PENALTY on OKS-X.Benson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 45(9:00 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to OKS 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(9:41 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at ISU 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(9:55 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Black at ISU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 38(10:09 - 1st) L.Ward punts 38 yards to ISU 24 Center-OKS. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 24. Tackled by N.Martin at ISU 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 34(10:32 - 1st) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 34. Catch made by B.Cassity at OKS 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at OKS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 34(11:13 - 1st) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at OKS 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(11:45 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at OKS 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 19(11:52 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 49 yards to OKS 32 Center-ISU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - IOWAST 14(12:31 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 14. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Kopenski; J.Taylor at ISU 19.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 18(13:07 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at ISU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(13:11 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 36(13:18 - 1st) L.Ward punts 46 yards to ISU 18 Center-OKS. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLAST 36(13:27 - 1st) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 31(13:58 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at OKS 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(14:27 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at OKS 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(14:55 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at OKS 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 56 yards from ISU 35 to the OKS 9. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by at OKS 19.
