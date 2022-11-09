|
|
|MD
|PSU
No. 14 Penn State hopes to continue ascent vs. Maryland
Penn State has beaten the teams it was expected to beat and lost to the usual powerhouses of the Big Ten, Michigan and Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions rose one spot to No. 14 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, and there's room for them to keep climbing if they win out, starting with their Saturday game against Maryland in State College, Pa.
James Franklin's Nittany Lions teams won 11 games in 2016, 2017 and 2019 before a rocky span of 4-5 in 2020 and 7-6 last year. After Penn State (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) got back on track last week by thrashing Indiana 45-14, the team is on pace to exceed last year's win total, and a 10-2 finish with an at-large bid to a New Year's Six bowl are not out of reach.
The Nittany Lions have a fine overall body of work but lack a so-called signature win. Penn State drilled Auburn 41-12 in a road game in September, but it looks less impressive now that the Tigers have fallen to 3-6 and fired their coach.
"You've got some teams and some programs that have not been consistent but have big-time wins, and then you have others that have been consistent but not the signature win, and obviously what you want is you want both, right?" Franklin said. "You want the consistency week in and week out, which we've all seen is hard to do, and the signature wins are hard to do. ...
"We've gotta do what we've gotta do this week to be 1-0, continue to stack wins and stack days and be positive ... and then hopefully at the end of the season we're where we need to be and put ourselves in the best position possible for the bowl season as well as momentum going into next season."
Freshman running back Kaytron Allen racked up 86 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with receptions of 45 and 27 yards as Penn State downed Indiana to bounce back from a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions' defense tied a program record with 16 tackles for loss.
Penn State will try to notch its fifth conference win Saturday against Maryland (6-3, 3-3) in a battle between third and fourth place in the Big Ten East.
Coming out of their bye week, the Terrapins fell flat at Wisconsin last Saturday in a 23-10 loss. Taulia Tagovailoa was sacked a season-high five times while being held to season lows in completions (10) and yards (77). He threw one touchdown pass and one interception.
Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (34 receptions, 376 yards on the season) will be a game-time decision Saturday due to a lower leg injury sustained against Wisconsin. Whether or not he plays, the Terrapins will look for more from fellow receivers Jeshaun Jones, Jacob Copeland and Dontay Demus Jr.
"We've talked about all year how our (receiver) room was really deep from top to bottom," Jones said. "I think that gives credit to the whole room and to (Tagovailoa) spreading the ball around.
"I believe I heard something last week that we have like eight guys who have 10 or more catches ... I feel like that's a pretty nice stat to have as an offense and shows that we're spreading the ball around."
Already bowl-eligible, Maryland can ensure its best record yet under fourth-year coach Mike Locksley if it wins two of its final three games. Maryland finished 7-6 last year after winning the Pinstripe Bowl.
Though Penn State leads the all-time series 41-3-1, two of the Terrapins' wins have come at State College in 2014 and 2020.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|6
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|3
|126
|Total Plays
|12
|22
|Avg Gain
|0.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|-2
|105
|Rush Attempts
|6
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.3
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|5
|21
|Comp. - Att.
|2-6
|3-8
|Yards Per Pass
|-1.3
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|2-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|5
|PASS YDS
|21
|
|
|-2
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|3
|TOTAL YDS
|126
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|2/6
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|2
|-15
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Miller 13 DB
|G. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 45 LB
|K. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. China-Rose 0 DL
|G. China-Rose
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|3
|38.7
|0
|41
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|2
|22.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|3/8
|21
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|7
|86
|1
|45
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|5
|13
|0
|8
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|2
|2
|19
|1
|16
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Durant 28 DT
|Z. Durant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|2
|34.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 11(13:39 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 53 yards to MAR 36 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 11(13:57 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 13(14:23 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; V.Cowan at PSU 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11(15:00 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at PSU 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MD 49(0:02 - 1st) A.Pecorella punts 38 yards to PSU 11 Center-MAR. Downed by O.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MD 49(0:07 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 49(0:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for MAR.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 49(0:52 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PSU 49. Catch made by R.Hemby at PSU 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(1:19 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to PSU 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; C.Katshir at PSU 49.
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pinegar at MAR 33. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+45 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 45(1:35 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR End Zone for 45 yards. N.Singleton for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 46(2:46 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MAR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt; G.China-Rose at MAR 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 50(3:07 - 1st) P.Washington rushed to MAR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(3:42 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at PSU 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 38(4:18 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at PSU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(4:55 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at PSU 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MD 27(5:13 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 37 yards to PSU 36 Center-MAR. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - MD 22(5:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 22. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MAR 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - MD 21(6:11 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 22 for 1 yards. A.Littleton FUMBLES forced by A.Carter. Out of bounds.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(6:51 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.King at MAR 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 39(6:59 - 1st) B.Amor punts 15 yards to MAR 24 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 39(7:05 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 39(7:08 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 39(7:25 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(7:43 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - MD 13(7:55 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 41 yards to PSU 46 Center-MAR. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - MD 18(8:08 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by A.Harris at MAR 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by PSU at MAR 17. PENALTY on MAR-A.Harris Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MD 18(8:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 25(8:52 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 18 for -7 yards (A.Isaac)
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 3(8:59 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 3. Catch made by B.Strange at MAR 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Strange for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 4(9:47 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 3.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 16(10:16 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; D.Trader at MAR 4.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 19(11:02 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at MAR 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 35(11:39 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by B.Strange at MAR 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at MAR 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 37(12:12 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at MAR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 37(12:20 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 39(12:44 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at MAR 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 47(13:20 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - MD 5(13:37 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 38 yards to MAR 43 Center-MAR. P.Washington returned punt from the MAR 43. Tackled by O.Smith at MAR 47.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MD 13(14:08 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 5 for -8 yards (Z.Durant)
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 11(14:51 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; P.Mustipher at MAR 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 11(14:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Ellis at MAR 11.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 1:07 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 14:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
3
14
2nd 0:56 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:20 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:57 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:32 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
7
2nd 13:10 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 9:54 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:23 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 9:40 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:35 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 10:55 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 13:31 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 8:35
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 10:57 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:52 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 3:46 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+