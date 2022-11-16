|
|
|BC
|ND
Upset-minded Boston College visits No. 18 Notre Dame
No. 18 Notre Dame will look to extend a four-game winning streak and continue its dominance in the annual Holy War rivalry game against Boston College on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish (7-3) have rebounded well after an 0-2 start. Offensively, things have clicked with Notre Dame scoring at least 35 points in each contest of the streak, including a 35-32 win last weekend against Navy.
Boston College (3-7) has had a largely forgettable season but made a statement with a 21-20 upset win at then No. 16 NC State last Saturday.
Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining to Joseph Griffin Jr. to clinch Boston College's first win over a Top 25 team in eight years.
To get another upset, the Eagles will have to reverse their difficult history against Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish have won eight straight in the rivalry. In each of the past three meetings, they scored at least 40 points and each game was decided by at least two touchdowns. The last time Boston College beat Notre Dame came on Nov. 8, 2008, a 17-0 Eagles' victory.
Notre Dame fended off an upset attempt last week against Navy. The Irish had a big lead at halftime and eased up, watching a blowout turn into a close game as the Midshipmen rallied and cut the score to a field goal with 1:21 remaining.
"One thing you know about Navy is they'll never quit," Irish coach Marcus Freeman said after the game. "We had to match their urgency throughout the entirety of the game. We did the first half. We did not have the urgency and the execution that we needed to finish the game the way we wanted to."
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne accounted for five total touchdowns against Navy and has been clicking lately. He has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,547 yards, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Pyne has also been spreading the ball around effectively. Tight end Michael Mayer is his most frequent target with 54 receptions for 647 yards and seven TDs, but the Irish also have four other players with at least 16 receptions.
Morehead is a redshirt freshman who made just his second career start for Boston College in the win against the Wolfpack. He completed 29 of 48 passes for 330 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Despite his inexperience, Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said he had full trust in Morehead, who guided a two-minute drill to perfection late in the upset.
"I didn't want him to be tight and he wasn't," Hafley said after the game.
Boston College is locked into a losing season, but because there may not be enough bowl-eligible teams at 6-6, the Eagles still have an outside shot of winning out and reaching the postseason.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|1
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|67
|Total Plays
|1
|5
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|13.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|55
|Rush Attempts
|0
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|27.5
|Yards Passing
|0
|12
|Comp. - Att.
|0-1
|1-3
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|12
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|67
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|1/3
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|1/1
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 13(12:43 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 1st) B.Grupe kicks 59 yards from ND 35 to the BC 6. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by ND at BC 35. PENALTY on ND-ND Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ND 16(12:54 - 1st) B.Grupe 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 8(12:58 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ND 8(13:07 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Salerno.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12(13:49 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 8.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24(14:24 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by M.Mayer at BC 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 12.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC 24 for 51 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Lytton kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
