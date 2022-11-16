|
|
|GATECH
|UNC
No. 13 North Carolina not looking past Georgia Tech
It's all lining up so well for No. 13 North Carolina. Now the Tar Heels just need the finishing touches.
It's a two-game home stretch to finish the regular season, starting Saturday against Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) already have a spot reserved in the ACC championship game, while redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has emerged as an outside candidate in the Heisman Trophy discussion.
"Probably the best thing about this team is they're not near satisfied with how they're playing," coach Mack Brown said. "They've been a team that's been very receptive to criticism."
North Carolina is 9-1 for the fourth time since 1980, so this is special territory.
Georgia Tech (4-6, 3-4) must win one of its final two games -- against the Tar Heels and No. 1 Georgia -- in order to become bowl eligible.
"It's a big challenge for us this weekend," interim coach Brent Key said. "We look forward to it."
The Yellow Jackets are 3-3 under Key. The victories include a road win at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh, so the potential is there.
Georgia Tech is using quarterback Zach Gibson with Jeff Sims, who was huge in last year's upset of North Carolina, away from the team for the rest of the season due to a foot injury and Zach Pyron also done for the campaign. Pyron sustained a broken clavicle during last weekend's 35-14 loss to Miami.
Key said it will be imperative that the Yellow Jackets find ways to run the ball against the Tar Heels.
North Carolina has been involved in numerous close games. Too many, according to Brown.
"We just can't put our foot on the gas and put somebody away," he said. "And then it's like we go to sleep for a while. I don't know. It's something that can get you beat."
Gaining a killer instinct is something that could benefit North Carolina. With all the passing success for Maye, there are elements lacking with the rushing attack.
"There's a certain toughness you've got to have in the red-zone run game," Brown said.
This game ought to have the Tar Heels' attention considering Georgia Tech's stunning 45-22 victory in last year's meeting in Atlanta.
"I looked at it (Monday) morning and it made me throw up," Brown said of reviewing last year's game.
There is plenty of motivation for the Yellow Jackets.
"They're still in contention for a bowl bid, so they're going to come in here and give us the best shot they've got," Brown said.
Maye threw for a season-best 448 yards last week at Wake Forest. He also led the Tar Heels in rushing for the fifth time this year.
North Carolina receiver Josh Downs set an ACC record for a three-game stretch by catching 37 passes. He could be busier than normal depending on the status of receiver Antoine Green, who's dealing with an upper-body injury.
"They put him in different spots to get those matchups with him," Key said of Downs. "He's a dynamic guy."
North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray leads the ACC with 10.8 tackles per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|9
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|112
|243
|Total Plays
|30
|30
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|155
|Rush Attempts
|19
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|8.6
|Yards Passing
|66
|88
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|1-33.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|66
|PASS YDS
|88
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|112
|TOTAL YDS
|243
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|4/6
|53
|0
|0
|
T. Phommachanh 17 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|2/5
|13
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Phommachanh 17 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|7
|10
|0
|6
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|4
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|4
|3
|34
|0
|21
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DB
|L. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|3
|39.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|25.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|7/12
|88
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|4
|88
|2
|80
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|5
|35
|0
|21
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|8
|27
|0
|16
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|3
|2
|54
|0
|36
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|2
|2
|-5
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murphy 47 LB
|C. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|1/1
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 27(1:28 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GT 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(1:58 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at GT 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 23(2:26 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at GT 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 20(2:34 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins C.Gray at GT 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(3:08 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GT 20.
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GT End Zone. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Dillworth at GT 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 1(3:18 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to GT End Zone for 1 yards. E.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(3:30 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GT 19. Catch made by B.Nesbit at GT 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 1.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 45(4:02 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 45. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 45(4:08 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 29(4:11 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 26 yards to NC 45 Center-H.Freer. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 27(4:55 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at GT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(5:00 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:44 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Duck C.Gray at GT 27.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 8(6:22 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 8. Catch made by J.Felix at GT 8. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by P.Echols D.Boykins at GT 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 6(6:51 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hester C.Gray at GT 8.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 6(7:00 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to GT 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen M.Sims at GT 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 6(7:06 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 10(7:40 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White A.Eley at GT 6.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 14(8:26 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at GT 10.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 35(8:50 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 14 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(9:18 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 35.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 9 - GATECH 26(9:25 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh pass INTERCEPTED at GT 39. Intercepted by S.Duck at GT 39. Tackled by M.Rutherford at GT 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:09 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray J.Ritzie at GT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:51 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw C.Gray at GT 25.
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - UNC 21(10:56 - 2nd) N.Burnette 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Little Holder-C.Maynard.
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 10(11:38 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GT 10. Catch made by E.Green at GT 10. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 14.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UNC 8(12:04 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at GT 10 for -2 yards (K.White)
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 8(12:26 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 10(12:57 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 8.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 15(13:27 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GT 15. Catch made by J.Downs at GT 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 20(13:54 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GT 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 15.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(14:18 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to GT 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - UNC 31(15:00 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to GT 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 30(0:15 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by E.Green at GT 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 30(0:20 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Paysour.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 46(1:02 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to GT 30 for 16 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(1:32 - 1st) E.Green rushed to GT 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas A.Eley at GT 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 50(1:57 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to GT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 42(2:37 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at NC 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(3:08 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 41. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at NC 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - GATECH 13(3:19 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 46 yards to NC 41 Center-H.Freer. Downed by GT.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GATECH 13(3:27 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 11(4:09 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at GT 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(4:46 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GT 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UNC 43(4:54 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 33 yards to GT 10 Center-D.Little. Fair catch by J.Haynes.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UNC 38(5:36 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at GT 43 for -5 yards (M.Scott)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNC 38(5:46 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(6:10 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to GT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.White M.Scott at GT 38.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 28(6:27 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 28. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - GATECH 35(6:33 - 1st) G.Stewart 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Freer Holder-D.Shanahan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 28(6:42 - 1st) T.Phommachanh steps back to pass. T.Phommachanh pass incomplete intended for GT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 28(7:25 - 1st) T.Phommachanh pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by M.Rutherford at NC 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(7:33 - 1st) T.Phommachanh steps back to pass. T.Phommachanh pass incomplete intended for J.Felix.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 36(8:11 - 1st) T.Phommachanh rushed to NC 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(8:46 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to NC 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Duck P.Echols at NC 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 46(9:33 - 1st) T.Phommachanh pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins P.Echols at NC 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 39(10:11 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to GT 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GT 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(10:49 - 1st) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray J.Ritzie at GT 39.
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 59 yards from NC 35 to the GT 6. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Allen at GT 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 45(11:17 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to NC End Zone Center-H.Freer. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 45(11:55 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to NC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at NC 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 43(12:36 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to NC 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(12:56 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to NC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 43.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 30(13:47 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(14:25 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Murphy at GT 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GT 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 63 yards from NC 35 to the GT 2. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
4th 1:14 ESP+
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
33
4th 3:12 ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
4th 2:14
-
2OHIOST
MD
33
30
4th 7:46 ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
48
10
4th 7:53 BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
17
4th 0:57 NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
4th 1:40 FS1
-
UTTCH
BYU
20
42
4th 6:31 ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
4th 11:56 ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
38
4th 6:11 ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
10
10
4th 4:28 FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
27
4th 14:41 SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
7
3
3rd 14:18 ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
17
2nd 1:18 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
10
6
2nd 8:02 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
6
3
2nd 14:42 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
067 O/U
+22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
077 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0