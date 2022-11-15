|
'Mission continues' for No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 21 Illinois
The last time Michigan went 12-0, Brian Griese was starting under center, a young Tom Brady had only 15 pass attempts in his sophomore season and Charles Woodson was headlining a defense allowing 9.5 points per game.
That was back in 1997, but the third-ranked Wolverines find themselves in a position to replicate that record. First, they'll have to get past No. 21 Illinois on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) maintained its pristine record, coasting to a 34-3 victory against Nebraska last week. J.J. McCarthy completed 8 of 17 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Blake Corum added a score on the ground to go along with 162 rushing yards on 28 carries.
"Just feel great. Just so appreciative of everybody, really -- players, coaches, staff, all the hard work that's gone in," Wolverines coach John Harbaugh said. "The mission continues. It's a happy mission. ... Keep it rolling, keep it going, and guys are a joy to be around. Excited about the matchup that we have this week."
That matchup will feature two of the best backs in the country, as Chase Brown, the nation's leading rusher, spearheads the Fighting Illini (7-3, 4-3) offense in a showdown with Corum and Michigan.
Brown rushed for 100-plus yards in 10 straight games, but was held to 98 last week in Illinois' 31-24 loss to Purdue. It was the first time the Illini lost back-to-back games this season.
Brown went down on the sideline in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury and had to exit the game. Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Brown is working toward playing this week.
"Very positive and excited, but don't know where we'll be by Friday for the trip and Saturday for the game," Bielema said.
Bielema said that linebacker Seth Coleman has been cleared to practice. He entered the concussion protocol and was forced to miss the meeting with the Boilermakers.
Coleman has 16 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season.
Cornerback Taz Nicholson will miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury.
Due to the injuries, Bielema knows that others are going to have to step up if the Illini want to hand Michigan its first loss.
"From the inside of our building, it's the next opportunity," Bielema said of how his team views adversity stemming from injuries. "I just can't stress enough that that's how we kind of look at things, that's how we talk about it to get a chance to go play Michigan at Michigan."
McCarthy aims to take advantage of the depleted defense. He's been extremely efficient with 14 TD passes against two interceptions this season. His favorite target, Ronnie Bell, has 45 catches for 597 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 10 games.
The Wolverines are 27-19-2 in the all-time series against Illinois, but have dropped two of their last three contests against their conference rival.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|5
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|0
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|12
|144
|Total Plays
|6
|18
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|66
|Rush Attempts
|2
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|9
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|13.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.5
|1-18.0
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|9
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|3
|RUSH YDS
|66
|
|
|12
|TOTAL YDS
|144
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|2/4
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Scott 14 DB
|X. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|2
|54.5
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|5/6
|78
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|9
|48
|1
|37
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Bredeson 82 TE
|M. Bredeson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|1
|18.0
|1
|18
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MICH 46(2:33 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at MICH 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 40(3:15 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo S.Coleman at MICH 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(3:55 - 1st) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MICH 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 23(4:06 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 45 yards to MICH 32 Center-A.Hall. R.Bell returned punt from the MICH 32. Tackled by ILL at MICH 37.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 23(4:13 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 21(4:36 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 21. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at ILL 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 19(5:09 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at ILL 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MICH 37(5:21 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 18 yards to ILL 19 Center-G.Tarr. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 36(6:08 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 37(6:48 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at ILL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 37(6:57 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 46(7:32 - 1st) C.Stokes rushed to ILL 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at ILL 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48(8:14 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 46 for -2 yards. J.McCarthy FUMBLES forced by ILL. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-J.McCarthy at MICH 46. Tackled by ILL at MICH 46.
|+41 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 7(8:51 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 7. Catch made by B.Corum at MICH 7. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at MICH 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 4(9:30 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MICH 7.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 3(10:03 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at MICH 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ILL 33(10:17 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 64 yards to MICH 3 Center-A.Hall. Downed by S.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ILL 33(10:25 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 26(11:03 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 26. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:28 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at ILL 26.
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(11:28 - 1st) PENALTY on MICH-K.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 2(11:34 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL End Zone for 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 3(12:15 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton K.Randolph at ILL 2.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 7(12:58 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at ILL 3.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 18(13:24 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 18. Catch made by C.Loveland at ILL 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 7.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(13:45 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 22. Catch made by M.Bredeson at ILL 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at ILL 18.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(14:26 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by R.Bell at ILL 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Martin X.Scott at ILL 22.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 38 for 37 yards. B.Corum ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 62 yards from ILL 35 to the MICH 3. Fair catch by J.Taylor.
