No. 20 UCF keeping focus squarely on Navy
By picking up its biggest win of the season, UCF took over the driver's seat for the Group of Five conferences' New Year's Six berth.
After the Knights moved up two spots to No. 20 in Tuesday night's rankings, they won't get caught looking any further ahead than their next game against Navy on Saturday morning in Orlando, Fla.
The highest-ranked champion from the non-Power Five conferences will earn a berth to a New Year's Six bowl. Last week, the team in line for that honor was then-No. 17 Tulane, but UCF went into New Orleans and pulled out a 38-31 victory.
Now UCF (8-2, 5-1 AAC) is tied with Cincinnati and Tulane atop the American Athletic Conference and owns the head-to-head tiebreakers over both. The Knights will host the conference championship game so long as they win out.
"That's what I told our guys the other day: We're not talking about anything (else)," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. "We've got our hands full with this group (Navy). Last home game is really important for our seniors, really important for our program. It happens to be a really, really important game in the conference, so run with it."
After missing the previous game due to injury, starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee returned against Tulane and ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts, in addition to throwing for 132 yards and another score. He broke off a 67-yard rushing score in the first quarter.
"There's not a lot of quarterbacks around the country that are running like him as a run threat," Malzahn said. "He's really opened up things, and opened up some things on the perimeter later in the game. He played at a really high level."
Navy (3-7, 3-4) knows a thing or two about running quarterbacks through its well-established triple-option offense. Malzahn pointed out that the Midshipmen are ranked not only 10th in FBS in rushing offense (238.7 yards per game) but also sixth in the country in defending the run (85.8 yards per game).
"You look at them this year, very similar," Malzahn said. "Offensively they do a few more things. They've kind of opened up their offense a little bit as far as that goes."
The main way the Midshipmen have opened it up has been by passing more often than normal. They've thrown for eight touchdowns, already higher than their total of six in each of the past two seasons. They're on pace to attempt more passes than any season since at least 2016.
One week after Clemson was manhandled by Notre Dame and shut out for three quarters, Navy quarterbacks Xavier Arline and Maasai Maynor each threw for a touchdown before Notre Dame ultimately hung on 35-32. Notre Dame led 35-13 at halftime but Navy generated a stirring comeback that fell one score short.
UCF has a 2-1 edge in the all-time series, but in last year's meeting, the Midshipmen rallied from a 30-17 fourth-quarter deficit to win 34-30 at home.
"We know (they have) a lot of good players, we know how fast they are," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "We saw them in person last year, but again they've got some new players too. They're playing really well now, that's the tough part. They're playing really well right now.
"So it's gonna be a great challenge for us. We're watching last year's tapes ... hopefully it'll give us some tangible evidence that it can be done."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|8
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|0
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|166
|155
|Total Plays
|33
|29
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|48
|Rush Attempts
|32
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|0
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|0-1
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|-4.0
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|35
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|0
|PASS YDS
|107
|166
|RUSH YDS
|48
|166
|TOTAL YDS
|155
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|11
|97
|0
|46
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|6
|30
|0
|16
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|2
|13
|1
|8
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|10
|5
|1
|4
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Campbell 16 WR
|J. Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Larry 3 CB
|E. Larry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harbour 54 LB
|W. Harbour
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 90 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 CB
|M. Williams Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Reed 94 DE
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|2
|44.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|14.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|11/18
|107
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|5
|35
|0
|13
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|4
|3
|49
|0
|37
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|5
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|5
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Williams 20 RB
|A. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 30 LB
|K. Moore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence 51 DE
|M. Lawrence
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|2/2
|31
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|6.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - UCF 50(0:07 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at NAV 14. Intercepted by M.Williams at NAV 14. Pushed out of bounds by A.Holler at NAV 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 50(0:12 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 36(0:21 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall C.Ramos at NAV 50.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCF 36(0:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 27(0:46 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at UCF 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - UCF 14(0:59 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 14. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Larry at UCF 27.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UCF 14(1:05 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 16(1:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 14 for -2 yards (T.Fletcher)
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the UCF End Zone. X.Townsend returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Stepp at UCF 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 2nd) B.Nichols extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 8(1:33 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to UCF End Zone for 8 yards. V.Terrell for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(1:58 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 8 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Hodges at UCF 8.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - NAVY 29(2:32 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 32(2:37 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Perry K.Moore at UCF 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 36(3:18 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to UCF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at UCF 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(4:00 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to UCF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash R.Barber at UCF 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 40(4:10 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at UCF 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 43(4:44 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at UCF 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(5:33 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez A.Montalvo at UCF 43.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(6:23 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 20(7:04 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at NAV 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NAVY 20(7:48 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Perry C.Thornton at NAV 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(8:20 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at NAV 20.
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 56 yards from UCF 35 to the NAV 9. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. M.Haywood FUMBLES forced by UCF. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-M.Haywood at NAV 16.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UCF 21(8:23 - 2nd) C.Boomer 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCF 14(8:34 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - UCF 21(9:08 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Larry at NAV 14.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 18(9:46 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to NAV 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 21.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(10:11 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 45. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry at NAV 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - NAVY 11(10:11 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 50 yards to UCF 39 Center-B.Rhodes. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 39. Tackled by M.Sandlin at UCF 45.
|Sack
3 & 14 - NAVY 16(11:00 - 2nd) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline sacked at NAV 11 for -5 yards (R.Barber)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NAVY 23(11:38 - 2nd) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline sacked at NAV 16 for -7 yards (W.Yates; M.Lawrence)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(12:18 - 2nd) A.Hassan rushed to NAV 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 23.
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 51 yards from UCF 35 to the NAV 14. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Thornton at NAV 43. PENALTY on NAV-D.Atwaters Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCF 11(12:27 - 2nd) C.Boomer 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCF 4(12:36 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 6(13:07 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to NAV 6. Catch made by R.Harvey at NAV 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at NAV 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 8(13:37 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to NAV 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard at NAV 6.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 10(14:09 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to NAV 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at NAV 7.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCF 10(14:42 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Straw J.Reed at NAV 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall R.Lane at NAV 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(0:32 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to NAV 19. Catch made by X.Townsend at NAV 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NAV 14.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 32(0:50 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 19 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at NAV 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 32(0:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(1:32 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to NAV 42. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at NAV 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 32. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 47(1:43 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall W.Harbour at NAV 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(1:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 41. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UCF 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NAVY 27(1:57 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 39 yards to UCF 34 Center-B.Rhodes. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 34. Tackled by K.Jacob at UCF 41.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NAVY 27(2:13 - 1st) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 25(3:00 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at NAV 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NAVY 22(3:29 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 27(3:45 - 1st) PENALTY on NAV-NAV False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 23(4:20 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at NAV 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 18(4:50 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at NAV 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(5:25 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at NAV 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - UCF 35(5:25 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 53 yards to NAV 12 Center-A.Ward. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 12. Pushed out of bounds by A.Lee at NAV 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 32(6:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at UCF 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 28(6:41 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at UCF 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26(7:13 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard at UCF 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 17(7:50 - 1st) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 26 for 9 yards. J.Plumlee ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - UCF 11(8:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 11. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at UCF 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 16(8:20 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-A.Holler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 49 yards from NAV 35 to the UCF 16. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. R.O'Keefe MUFFS catch.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) B.Nichols extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NAVY 1(8:20 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to UCF End Zone for 1 yards. X.Arline for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 2(9:11 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Yates L.Hunter at UCF 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 1(9:51 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to UCF 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 2.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 6(10:30 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to UCF 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Yates J.Ware at UCF 1.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(11:20 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 6 for 46 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 6.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 45(11:53 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at NAV 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 38(12:33 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(13:05 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at NAV 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(13:46 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at NAV 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 28(14:25 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at NAV 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at NAV 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
