Purdue pushes to stay in contention for Big Ten title
Purdue still has a chance to win the Big Ten West Division title despite a 1-2 record in the past three games.
Beginning with Saturday's visit from struggling Northwestern in West Lafayette, Ind., the Boilermakers must win their final two regular-season games while hoping Iowa loses at least once over the next two weeks.
"I think that our guys have worked hard to put ourselves in a position to achieve hopefully a good season if we continue to play well," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "But just like every week, there is a lot of football left to be played, and we have to find ways to continue to improve.
"In most of our wins against (Football Bowl Subdivision) opponents, it's been by a touchdown or less. We have got beaten handily a couple times in the past months, (as well)."
Purdue (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) improved to 2-0 against ranked foes this season with a 31-24 victory at No. 21 Illinois last week.
Aidan O'Connell passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns, twice connecting with Payne Durham, while Devin Mockobee rushed for 106 yards and a score.
However, the status of linebackers Kieren Douglas and Clyde Washington is in doubt after both were injured against Illinois.
Northwestern (1-9, 1-6) hasn't tested opposing defenses often since defeating Nebraska in Ireland in the season opener. The Wildcats are coming off a 31-3 loss at Minnesota that extended their skid to nine games, a grueling stretch in which the team has been outscored 256-122.
Minnesota outgained Northwestern 366-278 while rushing for 302 yards on 58 carries, an average of 5.2 yards per tote.
Northwestern must figure out its starting quarterback situation after injuries prompted the team to use Brendan Sullivan, Ryan Hilinski, Carl Richardson and Cole Freeman under center against the Gophers. Sullivan was 9 for 11 for 94 yards before exiting the game late in the first half with an injury.
"We had a lot of guys that probably didn't expect to play as much as maybe they anticipated going into the game that played a ton," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "It'll be great lessons learned for them."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|7
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|25
|116
|Total Plays
|9
|21
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|89
|Rush Attempts
|5
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|12
|27
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|5-5
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-34.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|12
|PASS YDS
|27
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|25
|TOTAL YDS
|116
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|2/4
|12
|0
|0
|
O. Adeyi 7 DB
|O. Adeyi
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|5/5
|27
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|6
|31
|0
|10
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|5
|18
|0
|8
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|4
|4
|27
|1
|15
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NWEST 46(0:02 - 1st) C.Freeman scrambles to PUR 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 46(0:09 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:36 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at NW 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 39(1:05 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NW 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 39(1:11 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(1:42 - 1st) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan; S.Kpaka at NW 39.
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 56 yards from PUR 35 to the NW 9. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Stevens at NW 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 15(1:57 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 15. Catch made by C.Jones at NW 15. Gain of 15 yards. C.Jones for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(2:30 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to NW 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 15.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 38(3:03 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to NW 19 for 19 yards. K.Lewis ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(3:35 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to NW 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 47(4:23 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to NW 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Story at NW 46. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 43(5:06 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to NW 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(5:32 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 44. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 44. Gain of -1 yards. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 38(5:50 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 38. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PUR 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 33(6:22 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at PUR 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(6:54 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at PUR 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 36(7:01 - 1st) L.Akers punts 34 yards to PUR 30 Center-NW. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 33(7:36 - 1st) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at NW 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - NWEST 29(8:06 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at NW 33.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(8:31 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by PUR at NW 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PURDUE 33(8:31 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NW 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 33. PENALTY on PUR-T.Sheffield Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PURDUE 33(9:18 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NW 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 33.
|+19 YD
2 & 20 - PURDUE 48(10:03 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to NW 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; D.Turner at NW 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(10:48 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 48 for -10 yards (S.McLaughlin)
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 46(11:23 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to NW 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:58 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to NW 46 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at NW 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 38(12:35 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; X.Mueller at PUR 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(13:05 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 31. Gain of 7 yards. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 30(13:37 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at PUR 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 29(14:17 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; A.Hubbard at PUR 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(14:56 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at PUR 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 63 yards from NW 35 to the PUR 2. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Davis at PUR 21.
