|
|
|OHIOST
|MD
No. 2 Ohio State fixed on Maryland with Michigan up next
No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are on a collision course in the Big Ten East and the trajectory of their championship itineraries is unlikely to be decided this week.
The Buckeyes are focusing on making fixes on Saturday at Maryland, and coach Ryan Day is fixed on making sure Ohio State keeps its focus on the task at hand.
Based on the 340 yards gained on the ground against Indiana, it would appear the running game for the Buckeyes would be the least of its concerns.
The assumption would be wrong because the health of running backs TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum lingers as a question mark for the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) with the game at Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday the last before the showdown with the rival Wolverines in Columbus on Nov. 26.
Day said Tuesday he was optimistic his backs were close to returning.
"We feel like we have a really good chance to get all three of those guys back for next week," Day said. "Maybe one of them won't, but I'd be shocked if all three would not be available. Hopefully we'll get at least two of them back and go from there."
Williams rushed for 147 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown, before exiting with a lower leg injury late in the second quarter vs. the Hoosiers. He started a second straight game with Henderson out with a nagging foot injury.
Henderson also missed games against Rutgers and Northwestern and exited early vs. Toledo and Michigan State. Meanwhile, Williams sat out the Michigan State game and had two carries against Penn State before an injury ended his day.
Freshman Dallan Hayden has been picking up the slack and against the Hoosiers he ran for 102 yards, but the depth behind him is precarious.
Trayanum played for Arizona State until transferring in January. He was converted to a linebacker for the Buckeyes but after running back Evan Pryor sustained a season-ending knee injury before the season, he began practicing with the offense. Another back, TC Caffey, is out for the season as well.
Unfortunately for Trayanum, he was injured and unable to play in the Indiana game. He has one carry for nine yards this season.
The Buckeyes had to get creative. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up in the backfield and ran for a 71-yard touchdown vs. the Hoosiers.
"There's a lot of variables that come into play, and the only way to do that is to build a tremendous amount of depth," Day said.
The Terrapins lost to Wisconsin 23-10 and Penn State 30-0 in their past two games but Maryland coach Mike Locksley is hoping to catch the Buckeyes looking ahead to Michigan.
"As I told our team, there's nothing more dangerous than a desperate man that has nothing to lose. That's kind of where we are," he said. "They've got everything to lose. They've got a big game after ours."
In order for Maryland to pull the upset, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa needs to get back on track. He has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,152 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season but in the past two games he has thrown for 77 and 74 yards, respectively, with a 46.6 completion rate.
Tagovailoa was also sacked seven times by the Nittany Lions.
"The thing that jumped out for this game," Locksley said, "is that I felt we got out-toughed, and that's personal for me."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|7
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|140
|131
|Total Plays
|25
|21
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|21
|14
|Rush Attempts
|10
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|1.4
|Yards Passing
|119
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|7-15
|11-11
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.0
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|21
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|
|140
|TOTAL YDS
|131
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|7/15
|119
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|9
|15
|0
|6
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|6
|3
|44
|0
|29
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|4
|2
|19
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hancock 7 CB
|J. Hancock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|1/1
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|2
|39.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|11/11
|117
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|2
|2
|37
|0
|25
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|2
|2
|30
|0
|27
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 45 LB
|K. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|2/2
|31
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - MD 27(8:55 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at MAR 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MD 26(9:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg J.Sawyer at MAR 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(10:02 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at MAR 26.
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - OHIOST 23(10:05 - 2nd) N.Ruggles 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIOST 15(10:10 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OHIOST 15(10:20 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for OSU.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(10:34 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MAR 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 15.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - OHIOST 29(10:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-MAR Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 38(10:38 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by M.Harrison at MAR 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MAR 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(11:28 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 20. Intercepted by D.Banks at MAR 20. Tackled by OSU at MAR 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 44(12:00 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MAR 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 48(12:35 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MAR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze B.Brade at MAR 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(12:39 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 39(12:58 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(13:41 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite D.Trader at OSU 39.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 10(14:20 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 10. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 10. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Still at OSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 10(14:21 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 10. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 10. Gain of yards. Tackled by MAR at OSU 49. Maryland challenged the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(15:00 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at OSU 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MD 46(0:02 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 36 yards to OSU 10 Center-MAR. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - MD 49(0:33 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 49. Catch made by R.Hemby at OSU 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - MD 41(1:12 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - MD 39(1:46 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at MAR 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 49(1:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland. PENALTY on MAR-J.Duncan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - OHIOST 16(1:57 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 35 yards to MAR 49 Center-OSU. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - OHIOST 10(2:32 - 1st) C.Stroud scrambles to OSU 16 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at OSU 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - OHIOST 5(3:04 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at OSU 10.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - OHIOST 10(3:11 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-C.Stover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(3:48 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 15 for -5 yards. T.Henderson FUMBLES forced by MAR. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-T.Henderson at OSU 15. Tackled by MAR at OSU 10.
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 64 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU 1. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Gibson I.Hazel at OSU 15.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MD 11(3:57 - 1st) C.Ryland 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MD 4(4:37 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to OSU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MD 6(5:20 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 6. Catch made by J.Jones at OSU 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Burke R.Hickman at OSU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 10(5:55 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at OSU 6.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(6:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 37. Catch made by R.Hemby at OSU 37. Gain of 27 yards. R.Hemby ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(6:45 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 47. Catch made by J.Jones at OSU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hancock at OSU 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - MD 42(7:17 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by O.Smith at MAR 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer S.Chambers at OSU 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 43(7:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 42 for -1 yards (J.Proctor)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - OHIOST 14(7:57 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 43 yards to MAR 43 Center-OSU. Fair catch by T.Still.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - OHIOST 14(8:03 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - OHIOST 14(8:08 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - OHIOST 19(8:22 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-OSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 20(8:47 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at OSU 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:47 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MD 21(8:50 - 1st) C.Ryland 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Sack
3 & 4 - MD 11(9:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at OSU 13 for -2 yards (J.Sawyer)
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MD 14(10:12 - 1st) R.Jarrett rushed to OSU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 17(10:44 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to OSU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 14.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MD 32(11:10 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at OSU 38 for yards (J.Tuimoloau) PENALTY on OSU-J.Tuimoloau Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - MD 39(11:44 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by R.Jarrett at OSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 34(11:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Hemby. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - MD 46(12:07 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by C.Dippre at OSU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MD 48(12:38 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49(12:59 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 48.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(13:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 26. Gain of 25 yards. C.Dippre ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 61 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR 4. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Proctor at MAR 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 31(13:36 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by T.Henderson at MAR 31. Gain of 31 yards. T.Henderson for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(13:41 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 37(13:53 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to MAR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43(14:26 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by M.Harrison at MAR 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Banks K.Wyatt at MAR 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(14:55 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to MAR 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 43.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:37 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MAR 46. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
GAST
JMAD
34
42
4th 10:02 ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
41
3
4th 6:31 ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
47
25
4th 12:42 ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
4th 10:38 ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
6
4th 13:36 PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
4th 9:38 ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
3rd 8:54 NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
27
3rd 1:04 ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
7
28
2nd 2:22 ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
20
2nd 0:37 ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
7
10
2nd 1:06 ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
21
2nd 1:23 ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
3
10
2nd 1:07
-
2OHIOST
MD
10
6
2nd 8:00 ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
14
10
2nd 8:23 BTN
-
SALA
USM
10
10
2nd 3:51 NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
24
0
2nd 3:27 FS1
-
1UGA
UK
6
0
2nd 0:15 CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
20
14
2nd 5:17 ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
14
0
2nd 13:39 ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
14
2nd 11:30 ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
10
0
2nd 12:30 FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
10
2nd 13:22 SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
050 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
077 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0