|
|
|OREGST
|ARIZST
Arizona State facing sixth ranked foe, hosts No. 23 Oregon State
Arizona State is out of bowl contention and interim coach Shaun Aguano may be out of a job in two weeks heading into the remaining games against No. 23 Oregon State and archrival Arizona.
The Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12) play their sixth ranked opponent of the season when they face the Beavers (7-3, 4-3) at Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday.
Arizona State is 1-4 against ranked opponents with the lone win coming against Washington at Tempe three games into Aguano's tenure. He took over for the fired Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 after the Sun Devils' 1-2 start.
Aguano has gained support from fans and his players since the win over Washington, but the Sun Devils have lost three of their last four games.
The school has hired an outside consulting firm in its search for the next permanent head coach. Aguano is still under consideration, according to school officials.
"The continuity, the passion for Arizona State football ... it's hard for somebody to come from the outside that has no idea what Arizona State football means to people," Aguano said. "I think that's No. 1, especially in this transition in understanding what type of recruited athletes that we want here, to build a program that is disciplined and held accountable, and put on a product that is tough, that never quits."
Aguano made the bold move of replacing starting quarterback Emory Jones with Trenton Bourguet, a former walk-on who directed wins against the Huskies and Colorado.
Bourguet was pulled from Saturday's 28-18 loss at Washington State with an undisclosed injury and his status is unknown for the game against Oregon State.
Jones, a mobile quarterback, has completed 125 of 199 passes for 1,533 yards and seven touchdowns, while Bourguet has completed 88 of 123 passes for 992 yards and eight touchdowns. Both have four interceptions.
Oregon State has injury concerns of its own with nine players getting hurt in a 38-10 win over visiting California last week.
The Beavers could reportedly be without as many as six starters, including safety Jaydon Grant, cornerback Alex Austin and linebacker/running back Jack Colletto.
"We're not the only program dealing with that," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said of the injuries. "Shoot, we're playing Arizona State, and they've had a bunch. I look across the league. It's an unfortunate part of the game. No one is playing with their full roster at the end of the year."
Smith added that he believes Oregon State will "compete well" against Arizona State despite the rash of injuries.
He pointed out that the Beavers still defeated the Golden Bears handily despite missing some of their key players.
"I think it's due to our culture around here, that guys are preparing even if they haven't done a ton of playing time, but they've been ready," Smith said.
Oregon State is led by redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson, who is playing in place of the injured Chance Nolan (neck and concussion problems). Gulbranson has completed 88 of 141 passes for 1,042 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|88
|84
|Total Plays
|9
|17
|Avg Gain
|9.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|32
|Rush Attempts
|4
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.3
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|51
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|5-5
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-50.0
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|51
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|88
|TOTAL YDS
|84
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|5/5
|51
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|3
|24
|1
|15
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|2
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 4 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 0 DB
|A. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 19 DB
|S. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|8/11
|52
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|5
|24
|0
|14
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 6 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 19 DB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - ARIZST 19(1:03 - 1st) C.Brown 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 15(1:40 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by J.Conyers at ORS 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 15(1:40 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by A.Johnson at ORS 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORS 10. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(2:58 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ORS 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at ORS 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(3:24 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ORS 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORS 14.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - ARIZST 36(3:55 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to ORS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORS 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZST 38(4:40 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 38. Catch made by X.Valladay at ORS 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 40(5:15 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ORS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(5:21 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 45(5:46 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by C.Johnson at ASU 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Drummer at ORS 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - ARIZST 36(6:19 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ASU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ARIZST 36(6:28 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(6:54 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 49 for yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ASU 49. PENALTY on ASU-C.Martinez Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(7:22 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ASU 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 33(8:03 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ASU 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:22 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ASU 33.
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 5(8:27 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ASU End Zone for 5 yards. D.Martinez for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(9:00 - 1st) T.Lindsey rushed to ASU 5 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 5.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 33(9:29 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by S.Bolden at ASU 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - OREGST 38(10:06 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ASU 38. Catch made by S.Bolden at ASU 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(10:31 - 1st) T.Harrison rushed to ASU 21 for yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 21. PENALTY on ORS-J.Overman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 43(11:12 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(11:45 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ASU 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(12:10 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 35. Catch made by J.Velling at ORS 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at ASU 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 28(12:35 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ORS 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(13:06 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 22. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ORS 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARIZST 34(13:18 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 50 yards to ORS 16 Center-J.Ferlmann. J.Irish returned punt from the ORS 16. Tackled by C.Lewis at ORS 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 30(13:51 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 30. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ASU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(14:36 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ASU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Arnold at ASU 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
4th 6:54 ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
20
28
4th 9:28 ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
6
56
4th 8:15 ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
18
28
4th 11:28 SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
13
4th 12:34 ABC
-
IND
MICHST
31
31
4th 10:08 BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
4th 7:08 FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
20
28
4th 7:41 FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
27
4th 10:47 CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
10
49
4th 11:07
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
13
4th 5:53 ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
4th 7:46 ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
9
14
4th 6:09 ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
28
0
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
10
7
2nd 12:04 ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
7
0
2nd 14:18 ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
28
19
1st 1:22 ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
14
2nd 14:19 ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
7
0
1st 0:00 PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
7
0
1st 0:41 ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
3
1st 12:33 NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
3
1st 6:50 ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
066.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
047.5 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
043 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
062.5 O/U
+26.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
047.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
064.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
049 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
050 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
031.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
054 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
050 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066.5 O/U
+23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0