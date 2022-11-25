|
|
|TULANE
|CINCY
No. 19 Tulane, No. 24 Cincinnati clash with championship on horizon
No. 19 Tulane, No. 24 Cincinnati clash with championship on horizon
No. 24 Cincinnati is familiar with competing for the American Athletic Conference championship.
No. 19 Tulane isn't.
But both teams will meet as equals on Friday in an AAC showdown in Cincinnati.
The winner will claim the regular-season conference title and host the AAC championship game next Saturday.
The Bearcats (9-2, 6-1 AAC) are two-time defending conference champions and have won 32 consecutive games in Nippert Stadium. Only Clemson (40) has a longer active winning streak at home.
"Nobody wants to be the guy that lets the streak go," linebacker Wil Huber said. "But it's not something that you go into the week thinking, 'I'm not going to lose this streak.' No one goes into a game thinking about not trying to lose. We go into every game expecting to win."
Cincinnati, which qualified for the College Football Playoff last season, is 31-4 since the start of the 2020 season.
"I want them to embrace the opportunity that they've created and enjoy it," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said of his players. "It doesn't always happen at the end of November that you're playing for the championship in the final game. They've created this and they deserve to enjoy it."
Fickell said he's unsure if starting quarterback Ben Bryant will be available. Bryant suffered a foot injury during the first half of a 23-3 win at Temple last Saturday.
ESPN reported on Friday that Bryant will miss the rest of the season and that Evan Prater will make his first career start.
"I think he's ready," Fickell said of Prater, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 127 yards last week. "It's not going to be too big for him if he has to go in there. In the second half, he did a really good job of managing where we were and what we needed to do."
The Green Wave (9-2, 6-1) were picked seventh in the AAC preseason poll after finishing 2-10 last season.
"It's a great feeling to reflect back on how bad we did last year and now we've got the chance of a lifetime," said running back Tyjae Spears, who has five consecutive 100-yard games and is 4 yards short of 1,000 for this season. "We're just living in the moment, trying to make the most out of the opportunity we have."
Tulane sat alone atop the conference standings before losing to UCF 38-31 two weeks ago but bounced back with a dominant 59-24 victory against SMU last Thursday. Quarterback Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more.
"We played a great game and we're going to have to play great again on Friday," Green Wave coach Willie Fritz said. "We've got to take care of business. This is a big, big challenge for us."
Tulane first appeared on the national radar this season after upsetting Kansas State 17-10 on the road on Sept. 17. Fritz said he expects a similar atmosphere in Cincinnati.
"This is a big deal for our program," Fritz said. "We try to do the same preparation if at all possible every single week."
These teams could meet again in the championship game, or the winner could face either UCF or Houston depending on what happens Saturday when UCF faces USF and Houston plays Tulsa.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|0
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|62
|19
|Total Plays
|12
|6
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|14
|Rush Attempts
|6
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|22
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|1-3
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|1.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-33.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|22
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|
|62
|TOTAL YDS
|19
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|3/6
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|6
|40
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|1/3
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|2
|43.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 35(7:09 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to CIN 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(7:33 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to CIN 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 46(8:04 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at CIN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(8:07 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears (E.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 17(8:14 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 37 yards to TUL 46 Center-CIN. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 17(8:20 - 1st) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 17(8:26 - 1st) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(8:52 - 1st) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 12. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at CIN 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 45(8:59 - 1st) C.Glover punts 33 yards to CIN 12 Center-TUL. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 45(9:07 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 49(9:40 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to CIN 49. Catch made by L.Keys at CIN 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; I.Pace at CIN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(9:45 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 46(10:10 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to CIN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; I.Pace at CIN 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(10:53 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at TUL 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULANE 23(11:03 - 1st) C.Glover punts yards to CIN 16 Center-TUL. Downed by TUL. PENALTY on CIN-A.Smith Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 19(11:37 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at TUL 23.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TULANE 24(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-J.Claybrook False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 18(12:36 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 18. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at TUL 24.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - TULANE 23(12:47 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-R.Green False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(13:23 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at TUL 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 34(13:31 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 49 yards to TUL 17 Center-CIN. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 17. Tackled by D.Donley at TUL 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 29(13:58 - 1st) E.Prater scrambles to CIN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; A.Anderson at CIN 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CINCY 34(14:07 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-L.Metz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 26(14:31 - 1st) E.Prater rushed to CIN 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by TUL at CIN 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at CIN 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
9
0
1st 6:29 ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
7
7
1st 4:21 CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
0
0
1st 3:56 ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
0
0
1st 6:39 ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
0
0
1st 8:48 CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
066 O/U
-4
Fri 3:00pm FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
055.5 O/U
+3.5
Fri 3:30pm CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
0
056 O/U
-6.5
Fri 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
036 O/U
-7.5
Fri 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
0
038 O/U
-10.5
Fri 4:00pm BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
0
062 O/U
+11
Fri 4:30pm FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
0
058 O/U
-10
Fri 7:30pm ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
050.5 O/U
-15
Fri 10:00pm FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
0
045 O/U
+20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
0
049 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
050.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
0
053 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WKY
FAU
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 1:30pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
049.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
059 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
045.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
066.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
047 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
053 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
045 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
064 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-12
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043 O/U
+1.5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0