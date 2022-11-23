|
|
|UCLA
|CAL
No. 18 UCLA looks to rebound in finale vs. Cal
Coming off a heartbreaking loss that dashed its Pac-12 championship hopes, No. 18 UCLA tries to regroup and finish its season on a high note when it travels to Berkeley, Calif., for a matchup with Cal on Friday.
The Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) fell from College Football Playoff contention to out of the hunt for the league title with consecutive losses to Arizona on Nov. 12 and USC on last week.
The latter was a high-scoring, dramatic, back-and-forth contest in which UCLA was driving late with a chance to spoil its crosstown rival's own playoff hopes, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a pass intercepted on the decisive play of the 48-45 contest.
"It hurts, but we want to end this thing on the right foot," Thompson-Robinson said of switching gears on a short week to prepare for Cal. "We have 20-something seniors on this team, guys I played with here forever. Trying to send those guys out on the right foot, and the underclassmen know that, they understand that."
Thompson-Robinson passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two in the shootout against USC, continuing to add to the best of his five seasons at UCLA and moving closer to various Bruins records.
Already UCLA's all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 85, Thompson-Robinson is 474 yards shy of passing Cade McNown as the program's all-time leader in passing yards. McNown finished with 10,708 yards through the air.
"One of (Thompson-Robinson's) greatest qualities -- and I say it all the time -- is his toughness," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. "He's as tough a quarterback as I've ever been around, and that's just the type of kid he is. ... He's going to play the game and give it all he has."
Cal (4-7, 2-6) had its bowl hopes dashed amid a six-game losing streak, but the Golden Bears can conclude the season with some positive momentum and a winning streak.
They outlasted rival Stanford 27-20 last week thanks to a fourth-quarter rally.
Cal rolled off 21 consecutive points in the final period, which included Jaydn Ott catching a two-point conversion pass after Jackson Sirmon's 37-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, then Ott producing the win-sealing touchdown run with less than a minute remaining in the game.
Ott comes in with 842 yards rushing, sixth best among all freshmen in the nation. He became the first true freshman in program history to eclipse 100 yards in his debut, and he holds the conference's single-game high this season with 274 yards against Arizona.
If he can gain 158 yards on Friday, Ott would become the conference's first freshman to reach 1,000 since Jermar Jefferson of Oregon State in 2018, and Cal's first 1,000-yard rusher since Patrick Laird in 2017.
Meanwhile, Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer looks to finish strong after underwhelming performances the past two weeks against Oregon State and Stanford. He finished with 147 yards and an interception in the loss to the Beavers, and he threw two interceptions in the red zone against the Cardinal.
"I've just got to take those out of the memory bank," Plummer said. "I knew what was wrong seconds after the play was over. I don't need to go back and watch the film to say, 'Hey, I shouldn't have thrown that.'"
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|0
|Rushing
|7
|0
|Passing
|2
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|134
|13
|Total Plays
|25
|8
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|1.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|5
|Rush Attempts
|16
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|31
|8
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|1-5
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|8
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|5
|
|
|134
|TOTAL YDS
|13
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|5/9
|31
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|7
|45
|0
|17
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|4
|28
|0
|8
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|5
|3
|19
|1
|11
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|1/5
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|3
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 22 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 29 WR
|A. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McWilliams 11 CB
|T. McWilliams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|2
|43.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 20(3:13 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 28. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at CAL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 20(3:15 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - UCLA 23(3:19 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UCLA 15(3:23 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UCLA 15(3:24 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UCLA 10(3:47 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-R.O'Neal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(4:24 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to CAL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 19(4:36 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to CAL 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; F.Oladejo at CAL 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(4:55 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to CAL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(5:11 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to CAL 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; C.Woodson at CAL 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 46(5:44 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at CAL 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(5:55 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(6:12 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAL 23(6:18 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 46 yards to UCLA 31 Center-CAL. Fair catch by L.Loya. PENALTY on CAL-M.Jernigan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 23(6:22 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 23(6:24 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 23(6:59 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 23 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davies at CAL 23.
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the CAL End Zone. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at CAL 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:04 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 5(7:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 5. Catch made by J.Bobo at CAL 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Bobo for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 12(7:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 5.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 14(8:25 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; E.Saunders at CAL 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:47 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 14 for 5 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 25(9:10 - 1st) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(9:49 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 25.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 50(9:59 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 33 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Earby at CAL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(10:14 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; M.Jernigan at UCLA 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 15(10:21 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 40 yards to UCLA 45 Center-CAL. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAL 15(10:20 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAL 15(11:03 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; G.Murphy at CAL 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 10(11:40 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at CAL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCLA 45(11:48 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 35 yards to CAL 10 Center-UCLA. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCLA 45(11:52 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 46(12:34 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(13:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by K.Allen at CAL 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 43(13:15 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Lee at CAL 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 39(13:55 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at UCLA 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(14:22 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; T.McWilliams at UCLA 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 33(14:35 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at UCLA 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
