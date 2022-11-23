|
|
|MEMP
|SMU
Memphis visits SMU in battle of bowl-bound teams
Memphis and SMU, a pair of 6-5 American Athletic Conference teams, meet Saturday in Dallas hoping to finish the regular season strong heading into what have become annual bowl trips.
Looking to win its third straight game to cap the campaign, Memphis (6-5, 3-4) is coming off a 59-0 win over North Alabama to become bowl eligible for the ninth consecutive season.
SMU (6-5, 4-3), meantime, clinched a fourth consecutive bowl trip back on Nov. 12 before stumbling through a 59-24 shellacking at No. 19 Tulane last Thursday.
Coach Rhett Lashlee's Mustangs didn't do much right against the Green Wave, committing five turnovers and allowing 310 yards rushing.
"It's embarrassing, yes, when you're getting your butt kicked by a team that's good, but you feel like if you played well, you can play with," Lashlee said. "Anybody who watched the game could tell we got our butts handed to us.
"How do you respond in the moment when it's not fun? When the whole world is watching and you don't finish?" wondered Lashlee. "How do you pick yourself up after? That's our job now."
In hosting the Tigers, the Ponies will challenge a team hitting on all cylinders lately.
After losing their season-opening contest against Southeastern Conference member Mississippi State, the Tigers (6-5, 3-4) ran off four consecutive wins. Following a winless four-game stretch from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5, they have rebounded with a pair of victories and sit on the cusp of a seven-win season.
The nine-bowl streak is a testament to heightened expectations at Memphis.
"It means everything," said running back Asa Martin. "It's nine in a row. We didn't want to be the team to end that streak. The program is growing, and there's a lot of progression over the last couple of years.
"Of course, you always want to get to the AAC championship or the Cotton Bowl game and games like that. Just get to a bowl game and keep that thing going."
Memphis has 77 wins since 2014, the most among AAC schools. It has also won seven of the past eight meetings with SMU.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|5
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-4
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|135
|79
|Total Plays
|20
|19
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|12
|Rush Attempts
|13
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|36
|67
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|36
|PASS YDS
|67
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|135
|TOTAL YDS
|79
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|5/7
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|5
|56
|0
|39
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|4
|20
|0
|11
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|2
|12
|1
|7
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|2
|11
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Hawkins 19 WR
|J. Hawkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kimbrough 93 DL
|M. Kimbrough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|8/12
|67
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|5
|7
|0
|3
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|4
|4
|45
|0
|27
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|4
|2
|10
|1
|6
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Haskin 89 TE
|G. Haskin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moses 16 S
|A. Moses
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burns 8 LB
|J. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 4(13:53 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 4. Catch made by J.Kerley at MEM 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Kerley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 5(14:19 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to MEM 4 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 4.
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 32(14:36 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by R.Rice at MEM 32. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ross at MEM 5. PENALTY on MEM-D.Ross Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 34(15:00 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(0:03 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 41. Catch made by R.Daniels at MEM 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Kimbrough at MEM 34.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SMU 46(0:08 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on MEM-T.Murray Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SMU 46(0:12 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48(0:40 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 48. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 45(0:53 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at SMU 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 41(1:12 - 1st) T.Mordecai rushed to SMU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at SMU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(1:38 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at SMU 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 34(1:51 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at SMU 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 28(2:09 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at SMU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(2:44 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at SMU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(3:01 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Daniels at SMU 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - MEMP 33(3:06 - 1st) C.Howard 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MEMP 25(3:12 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Hawkins.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 22(3:59 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to SMU 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Burns at SMU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(4:38 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by G.Rogers at SMU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 22.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 41(5:10 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by J.Ivory at SMU 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 44(5:50 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to SMU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; E.Chatman at SMU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(6:30 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by J.Ducker at SMU 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 44.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(7:07 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 46 for 39 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at SMU 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - SMU 44(7:15 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 41 yards to MEM 15 Center-SMU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SMU 44(7:21 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 47(7:55 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at SMU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 47(8:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 40(8:15 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at SMU 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(8:33 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 35. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; G.Cantin-Arku at SMU 40.
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 63 yards from MEM 35 to the SMU 2. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 5(8:39 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to SMU End Zone for 5 yards. S.Smith for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 12(8:59 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to SMU 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 16(9:43 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to SMU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(10:23 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 22(11:03 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(11:41 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 29. Catch made by R.Taylor at SMU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Moses; J.Rogers at SMU 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 34(12:13 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(12:46 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(12:54 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 49(13:30 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to SMU 40 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Crossley at SMU 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(14:02 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at MEM 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 33(14:32 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to MEM 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at MEM 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MEM 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
