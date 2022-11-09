|
|ARIZ
|UCLA
No. 12 UCLA looks to use run game against Arizona
No. 12 UCLA can run the ball, and Arizona has trouble stopping it. The teams' Saturday night matchup in Pasadena, Calif., might not get more complicated than that.
The Bruins (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) are seventh nationally and first in the conference in rushing yards per game (242.3), and they are coming off a 402-yard performance on the ground in a 50-36 road win over Arizona State, despite star running back Zach Charbonnet being unavailable due to injury.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson contributed 120 rushing yards, Kazmeir Allen rushed for 137 and Keegan Jones added 98.
"It's a credit to our depth from a skill position standpoint," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. "I thought our offensive line and tight ends played really, really well. They understood it was a challenge. When you lose somebody like Zach, that's a big blow to your football team. ... I think our offense, guys on the offensive side of the ball, really responded when they knew that Zach wasn't gonna play after warmups and what are we gonna do."
Charbonnet, third nationally with 137.7 yards per game, practiced on Tuesday and likely won't want to miss a chance to run against the Wildcats (3-6, 1-5). They are 125th in the country in rushing defense, allowing 218.7 yards per game, and have given up 300 rushing yards in a game three times this season.
Arizona has made strides in coach Jedd Fisch's second season, notably on offense, but needs to play a clean game to compete against the top teams in the Pac-12.
That didn't happen last week. Arizona fumbled seven times, losing four, in a 45-20 loss in the rain at Utah. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who has been brilliant but inconsistent, threw for a season-low 159 yards.
"The elements were kind of affecting us," Fisch said. "I thought we didn't really handle the full passing game the way we normally would. We certainly are a better football team than we showed."
The Wildcats might be without leading receiver Jacob Cowing, who was considered questionable on Monday due to a leg injury.
UCLA didn't see any movement in the College Football Playoff rankings, but still has an outside shot at making the final four. Winning out against Arizona, USC and Cal would land the Bruins in the Pac-12 title game, where they potentially could avenge their only loss -- to Oregon.
Kelly has been vocal about late kickoffs affecting how many people get to see -- and properly evaluate -- his team. This week's game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
"We had a team run for 400 yards last Saturday night and no one knows about it," Kelly said. "We've got a good football team and I hope people get a chance to see us play."
While this week's matchup favors the high-powered UCLA offense, Kelly has been fretting about his defense. UCLA gave up 349 passing yards and 30 first downs last week versus ASU.
"I talked to it a little bit after the game, but I think with the amount of missed tackles we had, we've got to do a better job in open spaces," Kelly said. "And part of that is gang tackling, getting more than one guy to the ball."
--Field Level Media
|328.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|266.1
|137.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|242.3
|465.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|508.4
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|210/338
|2813
|22
|8
N. Fifita
|N. Fifita
|9/19
|128
|1
|0
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|73
|410
|4
|57
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|53
|336
|2
|52
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|63
|287
|3
|43
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|56
|138
|2
|34
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|9
|86
|0
|28
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|2
|8
|0
|11
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|2
|3
|0
|2
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|65
|846
|7
|39
|
D. Singer
|D. Singer
|49
|755
|5
|73
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|35
|610
|7
|46
|
T. McLachlan
|T. McLachlan
|27
|362
|2
|30
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|22
|205
|2
|38
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|5
|65
|0
|26
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|4
|56
|0
|51
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|7
|23
|0
|14
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|1
|11
|0
|11
K. Burnett
|K. Burnett
|3
|10
|0
|5
A. Lines
|A. Lines
|1
|8
|0
|8
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Loop
|T. Loop
|13/16
|0
|27/27
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Thompson-Robinson
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|180/251
|2140
|19
|4
E. Garbers
|E. Garbers
|20/28
|255
|2
|1
C. Griffin
|C. Griffin
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|128
|964
|10
|49
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|73
|439
|7
|68
|
K. Jones
|K. Jones
|62
|284
|2
|25
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|15
|203
|2
|75
T. Harden
|T. Harden
|21
|125
|1
|20
C. Yankoff
|C. Yankoff
|20
|101
|1
|23
C. Grubb
|C. Grubb
|8
|57
|1
|21
D. Murrell
|D. Murrell
|6
|34
|0
|9
E. Garbers
|E. Garbers
|4
|4
|2
|5
M. Sykes
|M. Sykes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Bobo
|J. Bobo
|38
|590
|6
|40
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|43
|331
|1
|42
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|20
|232
|0
|44
L. Loya
|L. Loya
|12
|211
|2
|70
M. Ezeike
|M. Ezeike
|15
|177
|1
|49
T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|12
|162
|0
|29
K. Jones
|K. Jones
|12
|160
|3
|52
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|13
|130
|3
|21
J. Norwood
|J. Norwood
|8
|109
|1
|50
H. Habermehl
|H. Habermehl
|11
|94
|1
|25
M. Sykes
|M. Sykes
|6
|86
|1
|27
C. Ryan
|C. Ryan
|6
|82
|0
|26
C. Yankoff
|C. Yankoff
|3
|20
|2
|15
M. Osling III
|M. Osling III
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Blaylock
|S. Blaylock
|0-0
|0
|1
J. Davies
|J. Davies
|0-0
|0
|2
C. Jones Jr.
|C. Jones Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
D. Justice
|D. Justice
|0-0
|0
|1
D. Muasau
|D. Muasau
|0-0
|0
|2
J. Vaughns
|J. Vaughns
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Barr-Mira
|N. Barr-Mira
|12/16
|0
|43/43
|0
J. Firebaugh Jr.
|J. Firebaugh Jr.
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU