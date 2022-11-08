|
|
|OKLA
|WVU
West Virginia out to end skid, saddle Sooners with fifth loss
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and West Virginia coach Neal Brown are trying to keep their teams in a positive mindset entering Saturday's game between the Sooners and the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W.Va.
The Sooners enter the matchup following a 38-35 loss to Baylor that was Oklahoma's fourth loss in six games.
"Sometimes it's easy to sit outside and judge and say, 'Well, the season, you lose your fourth game and the season's over,'" Venables said. "That's one way to look at it. To me, if you judge it that way, then when bad things happen in life, you just kind of pack it in. That doesn't happen when you invest in it, invest in the game of football or any sport."
Brown's Mountaineers have dropped three consecutive games and four of their last five.
"The way I look at it is this -- football problems, those are better than 99.9 percent of other people's problems," Brown said. "I'm not going to get too hung up on them. I hate it because the investment level's high ... and when things don't go like you want them to go, that's disappointing, but you always have next."
West Virginia has never beaten the Sooners in Morgantown, and Oklahoma has won all nine meetings between the programs since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.
Brown said it will be important for his team to handle Oklahoma's offensive tempo.
"They're going to play really fast," Brown said. "Obviously we had struggles with that against Texas Tech so we've got to be better there."
Texas Tech blew out West Virginia, 48-10, on Oct. 22.
For Oklahoma, running the football figures to be a key.
The Sooners have the top rushing offense in the Big 12 at nearly 220 yards per game, while West Virginia is No. 4 in the league in rush defense, holding opponents to 137.3 yards per game.
Eric Gray is closing in on his first 1,000-yard season, having rushed for 902 yards and eight touchdowns on 140 carries.
"He's been a stud," Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "He's been so consistent on and off the field. ... Eric's been a pro."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|239.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|248.2
|
|
|219.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|161.3
|
|
|459.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|409.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|151/235
|2027
|16
|4
|
D. Beville
|D. Beville
|15/30
|102
|0
|1
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|
M. Turk
|M. Turk
|2/2
|5
|1
|0
|
N. Evers
|N. Evers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|140
|902
|8
|44
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|72
|316
|4
|31
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|53
|250
|4
|61
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|56
|227
|4
|27
|
J. Farooq
|J. Farooq
|11
|109
|0
|24
|
G. Freeman
|G. Freeman
|5
|64
|1
|46
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|18
|62
|0
|7
|
D. Stoops
|D. Stoops
|8
|48
|0
|14
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|9
|24
|0
|6
|
T. West
|T. West
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Sawchuk
|G. Sawchuk
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
M. Mims
|M. Mims
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Beville
|D. Beville
|15
|-15
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims
|M. Mims
|38
|678
|4
|63
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|25
|347
|5
|78
|
J. Farooq
|J. Farooq
|23
|308
|2
|41
|
T. Wease
|T. Wease
|16
|255
|3
|56
|
D. Stoops
|D. Stoops
|21
|191
|2
|18
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|24
|177
|0
|24
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|7
|58
|1
|24
|
G. Freeman
|G. Freeman
|2
|42
|0
|41
|
D. Parker Jr.
|D. Parker Jr.
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|4
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Hester
|J. Hester
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Gibson
|J. Gibson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Schmit
|Z. Schmit
|2
|5
|1
|3
|
K. Helms
|K. Helms
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broiles
|J. Broiles
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Bowman
|B. Bowman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Harrington
|J. Harrington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Coldon
|C. Coldon
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Lawrence
|K. Lawrence
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Stutsman
|D. Stutsman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
W. Washington
|W. Washington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. White
|D. White
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit
|Z. Schmit
|8/10
|0
|39/39
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|193/315
|2042
|13
|8
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|8/15
|103
|1
|0
|
W. Crowder
|W. Crowder
|6/6
|57
|1
|0
|
N. Marchiol
|N. Marchiol
|2/4
|32
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|87
|526
|8
|82
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|99
|492
|5
|37
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|77
|333
|3
|24
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|13
|93
|1
|39
|
J. Anderson
|J. Anderson
|9
|39
|0
|14
|
W. Crowder
|W. Crowder
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. James
|S. James
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|27
|-37
|1
|20
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|51
|605
|6
|67
|
S. James
|S. James
|38
|534
|3
|59
|
K. Prather
|K. Prather
|44
|428
|3
|25
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|17
|199
|1
|30
|
J. Aaron
|J. Aaron
|11
|114
|1
|22
|
C. Braham
|C. Braham
|9
|87
|0
|30
|
M. O'Laughlin
|M. O'Laughlin
|5
|66
|0
|32
|
P. Fox
|P. Fox
|4
|41
|1
|26
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|7
|41
|1
|10
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|3
|37
|0
|17
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|9
|27
|0
|9
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
J. Anderson
|J. Anderson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Polendey
|B. Polendey
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|4
|8
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg
|C. Legg
|12/12
|0
|31/31
|0
|
P. Grothaus
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU