SMU looks for offensive encore against struggling USF
SMU, off a record-setting offensive performance, looks to guarantee a spot in the postseason when it travels to struggling South Florida on Saturday afternoon in an American Athletic Conference game in Tampa.
The Mustangs (5-4, 3-2 AAC) roll into Saturday's game on the strength of an eye-popping 77-63 win at home over Houston on Nov. 5. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai racked up nine touchdown passes, including seven in the first half, along with 379 passing yards and a rushing TD in the victory.
Mordecai now has an SMU-record 13 games with 300 passing yards or more in his career. SMU has won two straight games and is still in the thick of the race for the conference championship game berth and a bowl game.
"I'll say this about this team," said Mordecai, who transferred from Oklahoma before the 2021 season. "I've been on different teams, different coaches, this team. But this team, no matter what, we play hard. One thing you can't say is that we don't lay it all out, so that's what I'm really proud of."
Five SMU receivers had at least one touchdown catch in the win, led by Ben Redding's three scoring receptions. The Mustangs scored touchdowns on their first nine drives of the game.
The 140 combined points set the FBS single-season scoring record for two teams in regulation. The Mustangs established program records for points in a game, total touchdowns (11), passing touchdowns (nine) and 433 total yards in the first half.
USF (1-8, 0-5) is at the bottom of the league standings and heads home after a 54-28 loss at Temple on Nov. 5. Coach Jeff Scott was fired on Sunday a day after the Bulls dropped their seventh consecutive game. USF's only win this season came against Howard, an FCS team, on Sept. 10.
Scott's 4-26 record over two-plus seasons is the worst in state history among major-college coaches who lasted more than one year. The Bulls also fired defensive coordinator Bob Shoop. USF elevated special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato to interim coach while former co-coordinator Ernie Sims will head the defense for the final three games.
"In the days ahead, I will share information about our search for a new head coach," USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly said. "Our focus right now is on the talented young men in our football program."
South Florida's defense allowed 621 yards in the loss to Temple. The Bulls are 129th out of 131 teams in points allowed per game (39.9) and 130th in average total yards allowed (502.9).
--Field Level Media
|
|
|331.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|192.6
|
|
|148.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|182.1
|
|
|479
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|374.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai
|T. Mordecai
|188/300
|2500
|25
|7
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|28/48
|388
|2
|1
|
K. Jennings
|K. Jennings
|8/11
|91
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|63
|345
|1
|49
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|59
|293
|6
|28
|
T. Siggers
|T. Siggers
|60
|229
|4
|13
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|35
|171
|4
|57
|
C. Wheaton
|C. Wheaton
|29
|144
|0
|19
|
T. Mordecai
|T. Mordecai
|41
|99
|2
|60
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|14
|63
|2
|14
|
B. Epton Jr.
|B. Epton Jr.
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Redding
|B. Redding
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Upshaw
|A. Upshaw
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
K. Jennings
|K. Jennings
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice
|R. Rice
|71
|1068
|8
|75
|
J. Kerley
|J. Kerley
|15
|292
|3
|51
|
M. Dixon
|M. Dixon
|18
|284
|3
|47
|
D. Goffney
|D. Goffney
|13
|278
|2
|47
|
R. Maryland
|R. Maryland
|19
|221
|4
|51
|
J. Bailey
|J. Bailey
|12
|205
|1
|45
|
A. Upshaw
|A. Upshaw
|14
|153
|1
|38
|
R. Daniels Jr.
|R. Daniels Jr.
|9
|142
|2
|75
|
B. Redding
|B. Redding
|13
|107
|4
|20
|
B. Corrales
|B. Corrales
|6
|71
|0
|15
|
G. Haskin
|G. Haskin
|3
|48
|0
|27
|
N. Matthews-Harris
|N. Matthews-Harris
|2
|28
|0
|29
|
C. Wheaton
|C. Wheaton
|4
|24
|0
|17
|
T. Siggers
|T. Siggers
|5
|22
|0
|9
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|8
|22
|0
|9
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|4
|3
|0
|8
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|6
|-1
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Reid
|S. Reid
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Roberts
|N. Roberts
|0-0
|0
|3
|
I. Slade-Matautia
|I. Slade-Matautia
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Rogers
|J. Rogers
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Wright
|S. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|91/160
|1070
|6
|6
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|46/82
|649
|6
|1
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|3/3
|14
|0
|0
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|112
|728
|6
|60
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|60
|386
|3
|59
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|39
|139
|4
|28
|
K. Powell
|K. Powell
|21
|111
|1
|37
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|24
|104
|3
|23
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|8
|79
|1
|55
|
J. Albritton
|J. Albritton
|6
|49
|0
|18
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|10
|34
|0
|8
|
M. Hamilton
|M. Hamilton
|9
|23
|0
|12
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|16
|19
|0
|24
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
Y. Young
|Y. Young
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|3
|-4
|0
|1
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|
A. Stokes
|A. Stokes
|1
|-22
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver
|X. Weaver
|49
|658
|5
|63
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|23
|399
|3
|91
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|9
|138
|0
|40
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|13
|82
|0
|31
|
D. Stanley
|D. Stanley
|1
|73
|1
|73
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|5
|66
|1
|21
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|4
|61
|0
|20
|
Y. Terry
|Y. Terry
|7
|57
|0
|14
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|5
|56
|0
|35
|
G. Greenwald
|G. Greenwald
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|6
|28
|0
|24
|
H. Willis
|H. Willis
|3
|25
|1
|19
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
A. Ajou
|A. Ajou
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Carter
|C. Carter
|3
|9
|1
|6
|
G. Reynolds
|G. Reynolds
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Mottillo
|C. Mottillo
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles
|D. Boyles
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Hill
|M. Hill
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Curry
|J. Curry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. LaPointe
|M. LaPointe
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader
|S. Shrader
|5/9
|0
|29/29
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU