|
|
|MISS
|ARK
No. 14 Ole Miss turns attention to struggling Arkansas
No. 14 Ole Miss looks to put a special season back on track Saturday night against a struggling Arkansas squad in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) stumbled at home against Alabama last Saturday, their second loss in three games, but still have the chance to reach double-digit wins.
The Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) play their final home game of a roller-coaster campaign. Arkansas has lost two in a row and five of their last seven.
Last Saturday, Ole Miss failed to convert a fourth-down pass which could have kept their SEC West division title hopes alive with a win. Instead, Crimson Tide star safety Brian Branch reached out and knocked down Jaxson Dart's pass intended for Jonathan Mingo over the middle.
That play -- plus Georgia's 45-19 domination of Mississippi State later that night -- locked in the participants for the SEC title game in Atlanta on Dec. 3. It will be the top-ranked Bulldogs and the No. 6 LSU Tigers.
So what does it take to get over the hump and get to Atlanta?
"Make one more play," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "There's not some magic formula of we got to go change all those things or do all these things different. Games come down to one possession, one-play games like that, one side makes the plays and finds a way to win. (Alabama has) been in a number of them this year."
In order to duplicate last season's 10-win regular season in 2021, the Rebels must win at Arkansas and return home to beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. A third straight victory over its rival in that series would give them 10 and likely an appearance in a major bowl game.
Freshman Quinshon Judkins is ninth in rushing yards (1,171) and fifth in rushing TDs (15) in FBS play. The latter number set a school record for a single season, eclipsing the 14 of Brandon Bolden (2010), Deuce McAllister (2000), Archie Manning (1969) and Kayo Dottley (1949).
The Razorbacks aren't looking for any magic at his point -- one more win over their final two games (Ole Miss, at Missouri) to become bowl eligible would do just fine.
Coach Sam Pittman's effort to beat the Rebels will likely depend on better quarterback play from regular starter KJ Jefferson or either Malik Hornsby or Cade Fortin.
Jefferson, a dynamic dual-threat signal caller, is a native of Sardis, Miss.
In last year's game back in his home state in Oxford, he passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and three scores, but his two-point throw for the win fell incomplete, giving Ole Miss a 52-51 win in the wild affair.
"We anticipate him practicing and anticipate him playing on Saturday," Pittman said Monday. "Those things certainly change, and they have over the last two weeks, but I know he feels better than he has since the Auburn game. ... I know he feels better than he has the last two weeks."
Hampered by injuries and missing two of the squad's 10 games, Jefferson has thrown for 1,981 yards and 17 TDs with just three interceptions. He's added 425 rushing yards and six scores.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|226.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|238.4
|
|
|259.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|223.3
|
|
|485.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|461.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart
|J. Dart
|150/247
|2124
|15
|7
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|8/17
|125
|2
|1
|
K. Dent
|K. Dent
|3/5
|7
|0
|0
|
J. Watkins
|J. Watkins
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|
D. Wade
|D. Wade
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|205
|1171
|15
|61
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|114
|692
|7
|46
|
J. Dart
|J. Dart
|96
|507
|0
|36
|
D. Wade
|D. Wade
|7
|77
|0
|36
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|16
|73
|4
|17
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|6
|30
|0
|21
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|4
|27
|0
|8
|
B. Miller
|B. Miller
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Woullard
|I. Woullard
|8
|11
|0
|5
|
J. Pegues
|J. Pegues
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|4
|3
|1
|5
|
M. Jones
|M. Jones
|3
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Mingo
|J. Mingo
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Watkins
|J. Watkins
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo
|J. Mingo
|37
|724
|5
|72
|
M. Heath
|M. Heath
|38
|614
|3
|37
|
J. Watkins
|J. Watkins
|24
|335
|1
|61
|
M. Trigg
|M. Trigg
|17
|156
|3
|28
|
D. Wade
|D. Wade
|15
|155
|2
|39
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|8
|93
|1
|23
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|10
|85
|1
|18
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|4
|49
|0
|22
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|4
|26
|0
|16
|
C. Kelly
|C. Kelly
|3
|17
|1
|13
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Q. Davis
|Q. Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Battle
|M. Battle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Finley
|A. Finley
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Prince
|D. Prince
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Jerkins
|D. Jerkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Young
|I. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz
|J. Cruz
|10/11
|0
|45/45
|0
|
C. Schanefelt
|C. Schanefelt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|148/222
|1981
|17
|3
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|13/27
|268
|1
|2
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|14/29
|135
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|185
|1147
|7
|76
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|117
|425
|6
|26
|
A. Green
|A. Green
|68
|294
|2
|19
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|31
|172
|0
|52
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|39
|115
|3
|14
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|8
|43
|0
|12
|
K. Jackson Jr.
|K. Jackson Jr.
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|7
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Jointer
|J. Jointer
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
J. Haselwood
|J. Haselwood
|8
|7
|0
|8
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|37
|663
|4
|56
|
J. Haselwood
|J. Haselwood
|49
|592
|3
|68
|
K. Jackson Jr.
|K. Jackson Jr.
|13
|238
|2
|64
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|19
|233
|5
|36
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|20
|220
|1
|73
|
W. Thompson
|W. Thompson
|12
|178
|2
|56
|
B. Stephens
|B. Stephens
|8
|92
|1
|54
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|7
|84
|1
|29
|
A. Green
|A. Green
|2
|45
|0
|30
|
H. Henry
|H. Henry
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
I. Sategna
|I. Sategna
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
N. Bax
|N. Bax
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson
|J. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brini
|L. Brini
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Q. McAdoo
|Q. McAdoo
|0-0
|0
|1
|
H. Clark
|H. Clark
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. McGlothern
|D. McGlothern
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little
|C. Little
|10/12
|0
|35/35
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
036.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
049.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
040.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
PK
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0