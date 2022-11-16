|
|
|TENN
|SC
No. 5 Tennessee keeps nose in title chase, eyes on South Carolina
Fifth-ranked Tennessee can secure a 10-win season for the first time since 2007 and keep its nose in the middle of the national championship chase when it battles South Carolina on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Columbia, S.C.
The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 SEC) are even more fixated on the College Football Playoff race as they sit just outside the four semifinal spots.
Tennessee plans to treat South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) the way it did Missouri in last weekend's 66-24 trouncing.
The Volunteers set a school record with 724 yards total offense and established a school mark by topping 50 points for the fifth time in a season.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker bolstered his Heisman Trophy resume, passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 50 yards and one score. He has passed for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns against just two interceptions and also has rushed for 405 yards and five scores.
He is the prime reason why Tennessee leads the nation in scoring offense (47.4 points per game) and total offense (543.7).
"He is in complete command of what we are doing," Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said of Hooker. "You look at the efficiency of how he is playing, the ability to take care of the football, the dynamic plays that he has made with his arm and with his feet. We don't look like we do offensively without him."
Receiver Jalin Hyatt was superb against Missouri with seven receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown. His yardage total sits at 1,116, third most in school history behind Marcus Nash (1,170) and Robert Meachem (1,298 in 2006).
Tennessee's lone loss of the season came on the road against Georgia 27-13 on Nov. 5 in a raucous atmosphere. Heupel and Hooker are expecting another tough environment.
"Honestly, I feel like everyone on the offensive side of the ball is excited to go into this atmosphere," Hooker said. "We've seen what it was like at Georgia and moving forward, we know what to expect. Anytime going into an environment like this, you want to prepare and do different things to get ready for that environment, so crowd noise at practice is a thing."
South Carolina gave up 21 unanswered points in the first quarter last weekend while losing 38-6 at Florida.
Gamecocks coach Shame Beamer was disappointed in the performance.
"Obviously, (the Florida game) wasn't good enough. We need to be better. How are we going to be better this week? That's any position. That's any side of the ball. It's a conversation we had on Sunday. We weren't good enough on offense. We weren't good enough stopping the run, on defense. We weren't good enough protecting the football."
The Florida game was reminiscent of last season's game at Tennessee when the Volunteers scored 28 first-quarter points and rolled to a 45-20 victory over the Gamecocks.
Beamer said he hasn't communicated with the team about last season's debacle.
"I haven't at least in front of the team, haven't talked about the start last year. I think they know," Beamer said. "... Making sure that they understand we have to be able to handle the tempo better earlier, hopefully, than what we did last season."
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,982 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd (556 yards, nine touchdowns) is hopeful of returning after missing the past two games with a bruised thigh.
Safety Nick Emmanwori (team-high 66 tackles) and outside linebacker Gilber Edmond (team-best eight tackles for loss) are having solid seasons for a defense allowing 26.2 points and 386 yards per game.
Tennessee has won the past three meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|348.2
|AVG PASS YDS
|228.0
|
|
|195.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|127.2
|
|
|543.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|355.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|204/287
|2888
|24
|2
|
J. Milton III
|J. Milton III
|19/25
|465
|5
|0
|
P. Fant
|P. Fant
|1/1
|66
|1
|0
|
T. Jackson
|T. Jackson
|3/4
|37
|0
|0
|
G. Moore
|G. Moore
|3/4
|26
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|124
|598
|8
|35
|
J. Small
|J. Small
|122
|537
|9
|49
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|99
|405
|5
|44
|
D. Sampson
|D. Sampson
|42
|264
|5
|45
|
J. Milton III
|J. Milton III
|5
|55
|0
|21
|
P. Wilk
|P. Wilk
|10
|44
|0
|11
|
J. Williams-Thomas
|J. Williams-Thomas
|11
|37
|0
|8
|
P. Fant
|P. Fant
|4
|16
|4
|11
|
T. Jackson
|T. Jackson
|4
|10
|1
|14
|
S. White
|S. White
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. McCoy
|B. McCoy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hyatt
|J. Hyatt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Shuler
|N. Shuler
|1
|-18
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt
|J. Hyatt
|58
|1116
|15
|78
|
B. McCoy
|B. McCoy
|45
|600
|2
|70
|
R. Keyton
|R. Keyton
|22
|417
|4
|57
|
C. Tillman
|C. Tillman
|28
|336
|1
|61
|
S. White
|S. White
|12
|259
|1
|64
|
P. Fant
|P. Fant
|18
|165
|2
|19
|
J. Warren
|J. Warren
|11
|157
|0
|45
|
W. Merrill
|W. Merrill
|7
|109
|2
|38
|
J. Holiday
|J. Holiday
|6
|106
|1
|53
|
J. Small
|J. Small
|12
|106
|2
|16
|
J. Jancek
|J. Jancek
|3
|44
|0
|22
|
D. Sampson
|D. Sampson
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
J. Calloway
|J. Calloway
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
H. Salmon
|H. Salmon
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
G. Frerking
|G. Frerking
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hadden
|K. Hadden
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Flowers
|T. Flowers
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. McDonald
|T. McDonald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Slaughter
|D. Slaughter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Turnage
|B. Turnage
|0-0
|0
|1
|
W. Wright
|W. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath
|C. McGrath
|14/18
|0
|53/55
|0
|
T. Wilson
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|178/274
|1968
|8
|9
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|10/14
|146
|2
|2
|
K. Kroeger
|K. Kroeger
|3/3
|84
|1
|0
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|3/4
|82
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|100
|556
|9
|45
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|53
|195
|2
|27
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|47
|150
|2
|18
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|34
|146
|5
|52
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|5
|63
|1
|17
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|6
|38
|0
|23
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|3
|36
|1
|24
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
R. Amos
|R. Amos
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Wells Jr.
|A. Wells Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|55
|8
|2
|15
|
H. Rogers
|H. Rogers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr.
|A. Wells Jr.
|43
|590
|4
|68
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|28
|415
|0
|54
|
A. Stogner
|A. Stogner
|18
|202
|1
|25
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|18
|190
|0
|46
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|17
|173
|2
|43
|
J. Vann
|J. Vann
|14
|162
|1
|21
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|16
|157
|0
|26
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|18
|109
|0
|21
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|10
|82
|1
|29
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|3
|72
|1
|48
|
C. Rucker
|C. Rucker
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
T. Kenion
|T. Kenion
|2
|33
|1
|20
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Hemingway
|T. Hemingway
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|2
|8
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fortune
|O. Fortune
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Dial
|M. Dial
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Greene
|S. Greene
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Martin-Scott
|B. Martin-Scott
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Rush
|D. Rush
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Spaulding
|D. Spaulding
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter
|M. Jeter
|9/9
|0
|24/26
|0
|
A. Herrera
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
036.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
049.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
040.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
PK
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0