2018 NFL Draft: Best available Day 2 prospects after a wild Round 1
Maurice Hurst and Mason Rudolph are great talents, but they can't beat one receiver still available
The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft was fascinating, with Baker Mayfield ascending to the No. 1 overall pick, the next three quarterbacks all being acquired via a trade up, a few surprising selections made near the end of Round 1, and Lamar Jackson landing with the Ravens to close out the opening day.
For as fun as the first round was, let me tell you ... there's a plethora of high-quality prospects available for Friday's second round, many who were expected to be picked on Thursday.
Top 25 still available
- Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU: Sutton is a 6-foot-3, 218-pound high-point dominator with sneaky athleticism in the open field. He'd make plenty of sense for the Patriots at No. 43 or the Packers at No. 45, two clubs in need of a boost out wide.
- Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan: Hurst is the best one-gap penetrator on the inside in this entire class. He not only wins with ridiculous burst, but he is active with his hands. He can be a 8-to-10 sack player in the pros, and every team could use more push up the middle. The Raiders would be logical at No. 41.
- Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP: Somehow, the wide, ultra-powerful and deceptively nimble Hernandez is still available. It'd be surprising if he wasn't snagged by the Giants at No. 34, especially after missing out on prized free-agent guard Andrew Norwell in free agency.
- Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa: You want a long, athletic, supreme play-maker at corner who thrives in zone? That's Jackson. He had eight interceptions last year at Iowa. Jackson quickly reacts to what's in front of him. The Redskins would be an outstanding landing spot for him. He could learn from Josh Norman, who just so happens to be my comparison for him.
- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: So ... my QB1 is still on the board. Remember, Derek Carr was picked in the second round of the 2014 draft, and he became the best signal-caller from that class. Rudolph has impeccable downfield touch, is very experienced and a natural pocket drifter. The Broncos at No. 40, Dolphins at No. 42 or Patriots at No. 43 are all sensible destinations for the former Oklahoma State star.
- Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Guice runs angry on every play, has tremendous vision, and vicious cutting ability. Some team -- like the Buccaneers at No. 38, or Redskins at No. 44 -- will get a franchise running back in Guice. He could be the eventual replacement for Le'Veon Bell in Pittsburgh. The Steelers pick at No. 60.
- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma: Likely dinged because he's not tall, Okoronkwo's lack of height helps him on the edge, and he routinely wins with speed, burst, bend, and a loaded arsenal of pass-rushing moves. He uses his long arms extremely well. He seems like a Patriots type of player, and Bears offensive coordinator Vic Fangio would likely love to have him. Chicago picks at No. 39. The Packers at No. 45 would be logical too.
- James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State: Washington is the premier deep threat in this class. Forget the timed speed. He's built like a running back and isn't super-agile in space. He tracks the football outrageously well and doesn't mess around when the ball is in his hands. He gets north-south in a hurry. The Cardinals at No. 47, or the Cowboys at No. 50 would be an awesome fits.
- Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: Brown isn't the most fundamentally sound offensive tackle and isn't a premier athlete. He does know how to use his mammoth size and length to his advantage, and despite his lack of foot quickness, he works well on combo blocks in the run game. Most teams need right tackle help.
- Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado: Oliver has track speed, and his awareness is top-notch when locating the football. He's not the twitchiest corner in this class, which could have led to his fall out of Round 1. The Buccaneers could undoubtedly use him in their secondary. They pick at No. 38, 53 and 56.
- Connor Williams, OT/OG, Texas: Williams' 2016 film was masterful. He showed some hiccups dealing with counter moves in 2017, and he dealt with injuries. At the combine, he measured in with shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL offensive tackle. He's super talented though, as he's the owner of light feet and a powerful punch. He too is an option for the Giants at No. 35.
- Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson: Keep sleeping on O'Daniel. He's an exquisite linebacker for today's NFL. Built like a safety with rapid reactionary skills and plus coverage ability, let him roam at the second level, and he'll make plenty of plays each game. The Colts have three second-round selections and need to add speed to their linebacker group. The 49ers, who pick at No. 59, would make sense too.
- Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State: Gallup isn't flashy. He just does everything well. Runs crisp routes. Can win vertically. Tracks the football effortlessly, and is a fine yard-accumulator with the ball in his hands. I'd like him in Arizona, Green Bay, or Indianapolis.
- Ronald Jones, RB, USC: Jones is a slasher with lightning quickness and scary home-run hitting ability once he finds daylight. Another feature back available on Day 2. Giants? Buccaneers? Colts? Redskins?
- Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan: Blessed with outstanding size and strength but somewhat raw because he's relatively new to football, Okorafor mauls in the run game and utilizes his long, powerful arms well. He reminds me of Morgan Moses. The Chargers could use him.
- Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State: Not a yards-after-the-catch specialist, Ateman flourishes in jump-ball situations and when coverage is tight down the field. He has plenty of size and knows how to use it to his advantage. Think Devin Funchess. He'd been a fun addition to the Ravens.
- Braden Smith, OG, Auburn: A power blocker who lacks in the lateral quickness department, Smith is a true people-mover on the interior and has a sturdy anchor. Any clubs who truly want to get more physical on the interior of their offensive line should consider him.
- Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon: On the subject of powerful offensive linemen, Crosby is a punisher at left tackle and his compact frame helps him deal with smaller, speedier edge-rushers. He'd be a fun addition to the Bears (No. 39) or Cowboys (No. 50).
- James Daniels, C, Iowa: Daniels is a zone-blocking scheme dynamo who needs to add some strength. If he does that, he can be a perennial All-Pro. The Redskins would be logical, as would the Titans.
- Holton Hill, CB, Texas: A tall, long, lockdown man-to-man cornerback with plus athleticism, Hill is the type of player to line up against the tall outside WR1s in today's NFL. The Buccaneers need his length in their defensive backfield.
- Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford: Phillips isn't a spectacular athlete. He's a leverage monster with active hands. He will instantly boost the run defense of whichever team drafts him. The Chargers could use more beef in the middle of their defensive line. They pick at No. 48.
- Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis: An ultra-feisty, Doug Baldwin-type wideout, Miller plays much bigger than his size and is dynamic after the catch. He'd be a logical pick for the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Packers.
- Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia: Chubb is a crazy athlete who jukes much quicker than you'd expect for a big, powerful runner. Yes, I think he's a Round 2 ball-carrier with feature back ability. Maybe the Buccaneers at No. 38? Bengals at No. 46?
- Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State: Leonard is a high-cut coverage specialist at the linebacker position who flies from sideline to sideline. He's game is perfect for the modern-day NFL. He'd be a nice compliment to thumper Dont'a Hightower in New England.
- Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State: My comparison for Sweat is Jadeveon Clowney. He's that type of freak athlete with powerful, long arms. The Browns should be interested early in Round 2.
More to watch
- Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State: Goedert is the most well-rounded tight in his class, and he's a dynamic seam-stretcher with big hands who has a tendency to make difficult catches away from his frame. He'd be a nice heir apparent to Jason Witten in Dallas.
- Harold Landry, OLB/DE, Boston College: There's not a defender in this draft with a better burst/bend combination than Landry, but that's really the only way he can win on the edge. If he learns some pass-rushing moves, he can be the steal of the second round. The Colts or Patriots could use him. Indy has three second rounders. New England has two.
