2018 NFL Draft: Best available Day 2 prospects after a wild Round 1

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft was fascinating, with Baker Mayfield ascending to the No. 1 overall pick, the next three quarterbacks all being acquired via a trade up, a few surprising selections made near the end of Round 1, and Lamar Jackson landing with the Ravens to close out the opening day.

For as fun as the first round was, let me tell you ... there's a plethora of high-quality prospects available for Friday's second round, many who were expected to be picked on Thursday.

Top 25 still available

More to watch

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State: Goedert is the most well-rounded tight in his class, and he's a dynamic seam-stretcher with big hands who has a tendency to make difficult catches away from his frame. He'd be a nice heir apparent to Jason Witten in Dallas.