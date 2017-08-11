2017 NFL predictions: Prisco picks every game for every team, Super Bowl champ
Nobody's perfect, but one team will go winless and the Super Bowl will be a QB battle royal
No, the New England Patriots aren't going 16-0.
Close, but not quite.
Yes, the New York Jets are going 0-16.
The Tank is on.
Those are two of the things that stand out from my annual exercise of playing out the upcoming NFL season, where I pick every game with a score for each game.
The Patriots will win it all again, but they will have two stumbles this season to prevent a perfect season. After what happened in 2007, that might not be a bad thing.
The Jets will be the first team to go winless since the Detroit Lions did it in 2008. The Jets will land their franchise quarterback with the first overall pick next spring in the NFL Draft, but it's going to be a long wait to get there.
When I played out the season, there were four new playoffs teams, two in each conference. One of the surprise teams to miss: the Dallas Cowboys . I just don't think the defense is good enough.
So dive in, look around, get angry, but hold onto this until the end of the season. It's bound to make me look bad. Then again, the NFL does that to all of us who try and predict the madness that is this league.
That's what makes it so fun to watch. We think we know, but, of course, we rarely do.
Record predictions for each team can be found at the end, so jump ahead if you want to just see my picks for final records and the playoffs.
Week 1
Kansas City Chiefs
at New England Patriots: Patriots 27, Chiefs 13
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills : Bills 23, Jets 7
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears : Falcons 31, Bears 17
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 20, Ravens 13
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns : Steelers 23, Browns 14
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans : Texans 14, Jaguars 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins : Dolphins 20, Bucs 17
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions: Cardinals 27, Lions 21
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans : Titans 21, Raiders 20
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins : Redskins 28, Eagles 23
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams : Rams 17, Colts 13
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers : Packers 27, Seahawks 20
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers : Panthers 28, 49ers 25
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Giants 30, Cowboys 27
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings : Vikings 24, Saints 23
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos : Broncos 21, Chargers 17
Week 2
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Texans 10
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 17, Browns 16
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 30, Bills 20
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 31, Cardinals 28
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 20, Titans 17
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 17, Eagles 16
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints: Patriots 41, Saints 37
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 24, Vikings 13
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 21, Bears 13
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24, Dolphins 20
New York Jets at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 27, Jets 13
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: Cowboys 23, Broncos 21
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams: Redskins 27, Rams 20
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 23, 49ers 13
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 35, Packers 33
Detroit Lions at New York Giants: Giants 29, Lions 24
Week 3
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Rams 17, 49ers 13
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars in London: Jaguars 21, Ravens 20
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: Bills 23, Broncos 21
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 30, Saints 28
Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: Steelers 27, Bears 17
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Falcons 31, Lions 27
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 20, Browns 14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Bucs 17, Vikings 13
Houston Texans at New England Patriots: Patriots 24, Texans 17
Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets: Dolphins 27, Jets 13
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 23, Giants 22
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans: Seahawks 24, Titans 23
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, Bengals 21
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 19, Chiefs 14
Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Raiders 30, Redskins 28
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 24, Cowboys 21
Week 4
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Packers 29, Bears 13
New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins in London: Dolphins 31, Saints 27
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 33, Bills 23
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 19, Steelers 14
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Browns 20, Bengals 19
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 17, Rams 13
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: Texans 10, Titans 7
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 20, Lions 17
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Panthers 23
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets: Jaguars 17, Jets 10
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 30, 49ers 20
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 27, Eagles 17
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 21, Giants 20
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos: Broncos 26, Raiders 23
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 30, Colts 27
Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 18, Redskins 14
Week 5
New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Patriots 24, Bucs 20
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Bills 17
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Browns 18, Jets 13
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions: Lions 26, Panthers 23
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 34, 49ers 23
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 17, Titans 16
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants: Giants 29, Chargers 14.
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 23, Cardinals 21
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 24, Jaguars 10
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: Seahawks 10, Rams 9
Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 33, Ravens 17
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: Packers 40, Cowboys 33
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans: Texans 17, Chiefs 14
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Bears 13, Vikings 10
Week 6
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 21, Eagles 20
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 31, Dolphins 21
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 14, Bears 10
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Texans 13, Browns 10
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Packers 32, Vikings 17
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints: Saints 33, Lions 20
New England Patriots at New York Jets: Patriots 37, Jets 14
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins: Redskins 24, 49ers 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 23, Bucs 16
Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 16, Rams 13
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs: Steelers 27, Chiefs 20
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 31, Chargers 30
New York Giants at Denver Broncos: Broncos 19, Giants 16
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Titans 20, Colts 17
Week 7
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 33, Chiefs 27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills: Bucs 21, Bills 20
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears: Panthers 20, Bears 13
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: Titans 16, Browns 10
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Packers 37, Saints 24
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 20, Jaguars 13
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Cardinals 21, Rams 10
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 17, Jets 13
Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 24, Ravens 21
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 28, Bengals 20
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: Cowboys 31, 49ers 23
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 20, Broncos 12
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants: Giants 14, Seahawks 13
Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots: Patriots 37, Falcons 33
Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 27, Redskins 26
Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 17, Dolphins 13
Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns: Browns 17, Vikings 16
Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills: Bills 24, Raiders 23
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 19, Colts 16
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Chargers 27
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints: Saints 30, Bears 17
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets: Falcons 31, Jets 15
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 27, 49ers 14
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 22, Panthers 19
Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 16, Texans 13
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: Redskins 28, Cowboys 21
Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions: Steelers 32, Lions 30
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 16, Broncos 10
Week 9
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Bills 23, Jets 20
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Falcons 30, Panthers 27
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Texans 21, Colts 17
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 24, Bengals 23
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 28, Bucs 26
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: Giants 31, Rams 13
Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 17, Broncos 13
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: Titans 27, Ravens 23
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Cardinals 30, 49ers 17
Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 30, Redskins 23
Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 28, Chiefs 13
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Raiders 26, Dolphins 24
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Packers 30, Lions 20
Week 10
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 12, Seahawks 10
New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills: Bills 27, Saints 26
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Packers 25, Bears 13
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions: Lions 19, Browns 17
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: Steelers 37, Colts 31
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Chargers 23, Jaguars 20
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 20, Jets 14
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: Titans 21, Bengals 17
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins: Redskins 27, Vikings 18
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: Texans 14, Rams 13
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 31, Cowboys 25
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers: Giants 33, 49ers 21
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos: Broncos 21, Patriots 20
Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers: Dolphins 24, Panthers 23
Week 11
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 36, Titans 26
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Bears 16, Lions 13
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns: Browns 17, Jaguars 13
Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, Ravens 20
Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans: Texans 18, Cardinals 14
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 19, Rams 13
Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints: Saints 37, Redskins 34
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants: Giants 20, Chiefs 17
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 27, Bills 20
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos: Broncos 16, Bengals 13
New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders (Mexico City): Patriots 37, Raiders 34
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 28, Eagles 24
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 27, Falcons 26
Week 12
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Lions 30, Vikings 17
Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 27, Chargers 23
New York Giants at Washington Redskins: Redskins 19, Giants 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 23, Bucs 14
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Browns 10
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 24, Titans 20
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 30, Bills 20
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Dolphins 21
Carolina Panthers at New York Jets: Panthers 32, Jets 21
Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 23, Bears 13
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: Saints 31, Rams 14
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Seahawks 28, 49ers 7
Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 22, Jaguars 10
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 21, Broncos 20
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 40, Packers 37
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 19, Texans 16
Week 13
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 36, Redskins 33
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 28, Vikings 19
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 20, Lions 17
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 33, Bills 26
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears: Bears 14, 49ers 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers: Packers 27, Bucs 17
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 23, Colts 21
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 17, Broncos 13
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 31, Panthers 28
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets: Chiefs 21, Jets 13
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: Titans 10, Texans 9
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24, Browns 13
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 17, Rams 13
New York Giants at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 31, Giants 30
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 23, Eagles 13
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 24, Steelers 23
Week 14
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 37, Saints 36
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: Bills 27, Colts 26
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 21, Vikings 17
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 17, Bears 14
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns: Packers 30, Browns 21
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans: Texans 23, 49ers 7
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 12
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 26, Raiders 20
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 31, Lions 27
Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 23, Titans 14
New York Jets at Denver Broncos: Broncos 19, Jets 3
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 32, Redskins 21
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 17, Eagles 16
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: Giants 37, Cowboys 33
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 23, Ravens 18
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 20, Patriots 17
Week 15
Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 23, Broncos 20
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Lions 33, Bears 23
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 18, Chargers 14
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Bills 21, Dolphins 20
Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers: Packers 30, Panthers 20
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Browns 17, Ravens 13
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 14, Texans 13
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 20, Bengals 17
New York Jets at New Orleans Saints: Saints 34, Jets 10
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Giants 30, Eagles 20
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins: Redskins 27, Cardinals 26
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 20, Rams 12
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers: Patriots 34, Steelers 31
Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers: Titans 19, 49ers 17
Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 31, Cowboys 30
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 23, Falcons 21
Week 16
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 20, Colts 17
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Packers 34, Vikings 28
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 23, Bucs 20
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears: Bears 16, Browns 13
Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 27, Lions 21
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 21, Dolphins 20
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Patriots 37, Bills 28
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Saints 40, Falcons 38
Los Angels Chargers at New York Jets: Chargers 27, Jets 15
Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans: Titans 27, Rams 20
Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins: Broncos 17, Redskins 16
Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 19, Jaguars 16
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 33, Giants 23
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 23, Seahawks 20
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans: Steelers 27, Texans 22
Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 31, Raiders 30
Week 17
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 30, Panthers 24
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 23, Bengals 20
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Packers 32, Lions 20
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 24, Texans 21
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 27, Bills 23
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 28, Bears 10
New York Jets at New England Patriots: Patriots 30, Jets 12
Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Giants 30, Redskins 23
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 20, Browns 17
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 26, Saints 23
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Titans 21, Jaguars 17
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Broncos 19, Chiefs 16
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 31, Raiders 21
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: 49ers 10, Rams 9
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24
Final records
AFC East
AFC North
AFC South
AFC West
NFC East
NFC North
NFC South
NFC West
Playoff seeds
AFC
- New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Tennessee Titans
- Oakland Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
NFC
- Green Bay Packers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Atlanta Falcons
- New York Giants
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Playoff predictions
AFC first-round byes: New England and Pittsburgh
NFC first-round byes: Green Bay and Seattle
AFC Wild Card Round: Chargers beat Dolphins, Titans beat Raiders
NFC Wild Card Round: Falcons beat Buccaneers, Giants beat Cardinals
AFC Divisional Round: Patriots beat Titans, Steelers beat Chargers
NFC Divisional Round: Packers beat Giants, Seahawks beat Falcons
AFC Championship: Patriots 34, Steelers 30
NFC Championship: Packers 23, Seahawks 17
Super Bowl LII: Patriots 38, Packers 37
