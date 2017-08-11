2017 NFL predictions: Prisco picks every game for every team, Super Bowl champ

No, the New England Patriots aren't going 16-0.

Close, but not quite.

Yes, the New York Jets are going 0-16.

The Tank is on.

Those are two of the things that stand out from my annual exercise of playing out the upcoming NFL season, where I pick every game with a score for each game.

The Patriots will win it all again, but they will have two stumbles this season to prevent a perfect season. After what happened in 2007, that might not be a bad thing.

The Jets will be the first team to go winless since the Detroit Lions did it in 2008. The Jets will land their franchise quarterback with the first overall pick next spring in the NFL Draft, but it's going to be a long wait to get there.

When I played out the season, there were four new playoffs teams, two in each conference. One of the surprise teams to miss: the Dallas Cowboys . I just don't think the defense is good enough.

So dive in, look around, get angry, but hold onto this until the end of the season. It's bound to make me look bad. Then again, the NFL does that to all of us who try and predict the madness that is this league.

That's what makes it so fun to watch. We think we know, but, of course, we rarely do.

Record predictions for each team can be found at the end, so jump ahead if you want to just see my picks for final records and the playoffs.

Get even more NFL picks all season long at SportsLine! Mike 'Top Dog' Tierney went a blistering 22-9 in Over-Under picks last season and Larry Hartstein tore up money lines. Visit SportsLine to get their picks right now.

Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: Patriots 27, Chiefs 13

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills : Bills 23, Jets 7

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears : Falcons 31, Bears 17

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 20, Ravens 13

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns : Steelers 23, Browns 14

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans : Texans 14, Jaguars 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins : Dolphins 20, Bucs 17

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions: Cardinals 27, Lions 21

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans : Titans 21, Raiders 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins : Redskins 28, Eagles 23

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams : Rams 17, Colts 13

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers : Packers 27, Seahawks 20

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers : Panthers 28, 49ers 25

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Giants 30, Cowboys 27

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings : Vikings 24, Saints 23

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos : Broncos 21, Chargers 17

Odell Beckham and the Giants knock off the Cowboys in the opener. USATSI

Week 2

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Texans 10

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 17, Browns 16

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 30, Bills 20

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 31, Cardinals 28

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 20, Titans 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 17, Eagles 16

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints: Patriots 41, Saints 37

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 24, Vikings 13

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 21, Bears 13

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24, Dolphins 20

New York Jets at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 27, Jets 13

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: Cowboys 23, Broncos 21

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams: Redskins 27, Rams 20

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 23, 49ers 13

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 35, Packers 33

Detroit Lions at New York Giants: Giants 29, Lions 24

Week 3

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Rams 17, 49ers 13

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars in London: Jaguars 21, Ravens 20

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: Bills 23, Broncos 21

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 30, Saints 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: Steelers 27, Bears 17

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Falcons 31, Lions 27

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 20, Browns 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Bucs 17, Vikings 13

Houston Texans at New England Patriots: Patriots 24, Texans 17

Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets: Dolphins 27, Jets 13

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 23, Giants 22

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans: Seahawks 24, Titans 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, Bengals 21

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 19, Chiefs 14

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Raiders 30, Redskins 28

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 24, Cowboys 21

Week 4

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Packers 29, Bears 13

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins in London: Dolphins 31, Saints 27

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 33, Bills 23

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 19, Steelers 14

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Browns 20, Bengals 19

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 17, Rams 13

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: Texans 10, Titans 7

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 20, Lions 17

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Panthers 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets: Jaguars 17, Jets 10

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 30, 49ers 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 27, Eagles 17

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 21, Giants 20

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos: Broncos 26, Raiders 23

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 30, Colts 27

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 18, Redskins 14

Week 5

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Patriots 24, Bucs 20

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Bills 17

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Browns 18, Jets 13

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions: Lions 26, Panthers 23

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 34, 49ers 23

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 17, Titans 16

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants: Giants 29, Chargers 14.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 23, Cardinals 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 24, Jaguars 10

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: Seahawks 10, Rams 9

Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 33, Ravens 17

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: Packers 40, Cowboys 33

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans: Texans 17, Chiefs 14

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Bears 13, Vikings 10

The Packers beat the Cowboys in a thriller in Week 5. USATSI

Week 6

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 21, Eagles 20

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 31, Dolphins 21

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 14, Bears 10

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Texans 13, Browns 10

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Packers 32, Vikings 17

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints: Saints 33, Lions 20

New England Patriots at New York Jets: Patriots 37, Jets 14

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins: Redskins 24, 49ers 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 23, Bucs 16

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 16, Rams 13

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs: Steelers 27, Chiefs 20

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 31, Chargers 30

New York Giants at Denver Broncos: Broncos 19, Giants 16

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Titans 20, Colts 17

Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 33, Chiefs 27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills: Bucs 21, Bills 20

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears: Panthers 20, Bears 13

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: Titans 16, Browns 10

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Packers 37, Saints 24

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 20, Jaguars 13

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Cardinals 21, Rams 10

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 17, Jets 13

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 24, Ravens 21

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 28, Bengals 20

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: Cowboys 31, 49ers 23

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 20, Broncos 12

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants: Giants 14, Seahawks 13

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots: Patriots 37, Falcons 33

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 27, Redskins 26

Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 17, Dolphins 13

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns: Browns 17, Vikings 16

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills: Bills 24, Raiders 23

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 19, Colts 16

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Chargers 27

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints: Saints 30, Bears 17

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets: Falcons 31, Jets 15

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 27, 49ers 14

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 22, Panthers 19

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 16, Texans 13

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: Redskins 28, Cowboys 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions: Steelers 32, Lions 30

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 16, Broncos 10

Week 9

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Bills 23, Jets 20

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Falcons 30, Panthers 27

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Texans 21, Colts 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 24, Bengals 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 28, Bucs 26

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: Giants 31, Rams 13

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 17, Broncos 13

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: Titans 27, Ravens 23

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Cardinals 30, 49ers 17

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 30, Redskins 23

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 28, Chiefs 13

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Raiders 26, Dolphins 24

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Packers 30, Lions 20

Week 10

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 12, Seahawks 10

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills: Bills 27, Saints 26

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Packers 25, Bears 13

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions: Lions 19, Browns 17

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: Steelers 37, Colts 31

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Chargers 23, Jaguars 20

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 20, Jets 14

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: Titans 21, Bengals 17

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins: Redskins 27, Vikings 18

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: Texans 14, Rams 13

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 31, Cowboys 25

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers: Giants 33, 49ers 21

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos: Broncos 21, Patriots 20

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers: Dolphins 24, Panthers 23

The Broncos deal the Patriots their first loss in Week 10. USATSI

Week 11

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 36, Titans 26

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Bears 16, Lions 13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns: Browns 17, Jaguars 13

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, Ravens 20

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans: Texans 18, Cardinals 14

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 19, Rams 13

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints: Saints 37, Redskins 34

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants: Giants 20, Chiefs 17

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 27, Bills 20

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos: Broncos 16, Bengals 13

New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders (Mexico City): Patriots 37, Raiders 34

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 28, Eagles 24

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 27, Falcons 26

Week 12

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Lions 30, Vikings 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 27, Chargers 23

New York Giants at Washington Redskins: Redskins 19, Giants 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 23, Bucs 14

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Browns 10

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 24, Titans 20

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 30, Bills 20

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Dolphins 21

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets: Panthers 32, Jets 21

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 23, Bears 13

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: Saints 31, Rams 14

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Seahawks 28, 49ers 7

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 22, Jaguars 10

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 21, Broncos 20

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 40, Packers 37

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 19, Texans 16

Week 13

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 36, Redskins 33

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 28, Vikings 19

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 20, Lions 17

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 33, Bills 26

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears: Bears 14, 49ers 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers: Packers 27, Bucs 17

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 23, Colts 21

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 17, Broncos 13

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 31, Panthers 28

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets: Chiefs 21, Jets 13

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: Titans 10, Texans 9

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24, Browns 13

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 17, Rams 13

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 31, Giants 30

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 23, Eagles 13

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 24, Steelers 23

Week 14

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 37, Saints 36

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: Bills 27, Colts 26

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 21, Vikings 17

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 17, Bears 14

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns: Packers 30, Browns 21

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans: Texans 23, 49ers 7

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 12

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 26, Raiders 20

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 31, Lions 27

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 23, Titans 14

New York Jets at Denver Broncos: Broncos 19, Jets 3

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 32, Redskins 21

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 17, Eagles 16

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: Giants 37, Cowboys 33

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 23, Ravens 18

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 20, Patriots 17

The Dolphins shock the Patriots on Monday night. USATSI

Week 15

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 23, Broncos 20

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Lions 33, Bears 23

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 18, Chargers 14

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Bills 21, Dolphins 20

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers: Packers 30, Panthers 20

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Browns 17, Ravens 13

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 14, Texans 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 20, Bengals 17

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints: Saints 34, Jets 10

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Giants 30, Eagles 20

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins: Redskins 27, Cardinals 26

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 20, Rams 12

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers: Patriots 34, Steelers 31

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers: Titans 19, 49ers 17

Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 31, Cowboys 30

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 23, Falcons 21

Week 16

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 20, Colts 17

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Packers 34, Vikings 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 23, Bucs 20

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears: Bears 16, Browns 13

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 27, Lions 21

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 21, Dolphins 20

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Patriots 37, Bills 28

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Saints 40, Falcons 38

Los Angels Chargers at New York Jets: Chargers 27, Jets 15

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans: Titans 27, Rams 20

Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins: Broncos 17, Redskins 16

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 19, Jaguars 16

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 33, Giants 23

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 23, Seahawks 20

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans: Steelers 27, Texans 22

Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 31, Raiders 30

Week 17

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 30, Panthers 24

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 23, Bengals 20

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Packers 32, Lions 20

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 24, Texans 21

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 27, Bills 23

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 28, Bears 10

New York Jets at New England Patriots: Patriots 30, Jets 12

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Giants 30, Redskins 23

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 20, Browns 17

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 26, Saints 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Titans 21, Jaguars 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Broncos 19, Chiefs 16

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 31, Raiders 21

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: 49ers 10, Rams 9

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24

Final records

Click on each team to see our full slate of predictions and projections from SportsLine, Vegas and CBSSports.com experts.

AFC East



AFC North



AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

The Packers will reign over the rest of the NFC. USATSI

Playoff seeds

AFC

New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans

Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins



NFC

Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Playoff predictions

AFC first-round byes: New England and Pittsburgh

NFC first-round byes: Green Bay and Seattle

AFC Wild Card Round: Chargers beat Dolphins, Titans beat Raiders

NFC Wild Card Round: Falcons beat Buccaneers, Giants beat Cardinals

AFC Divisional Round: Patriots beat Titans, Steelers beat Chargers

NFC Divisional Round: Packers beat Giants, Seahawks beat Falcons

AFC Championship: Patriots 34, Steelers 30

NFC Championship: Packers 23, Seahawks 17

Super Bowl LII: Patriots 38, Packers 37