No. 12 UCLA looks to use run game against Arizona
No. 12 UCLA can run the ball, and Arizona has trouble stopping it. The teams' Saturday night matchup in Pasadena, Calif., might not get more complicated than that.
The Bruins (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) are seventh nationally and first in the conference in rushing yards per game (242.3), and they are coming off a 402-yard performance on the ground in a 50-36 road win over Arizona State, despite star running back Zach Charbonnet being unavailable due to injury.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson contributed 120 rushing yards, Kazmeir Allen rushed for 137 and Keegan Jones added 98.
"It's a credit to our depth from a skill position standpoint," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. "I thought our offensive line and tight ends played really, really well. They understood it was a challenge. When you lose somebody like Zach, that's a big blow to your football team. ... I think our offense, guys on the offensive side of the ball, really responded when they knew that Zach wasn't gonna play after warmups and what are we gonna do."
Charbonnet, third nationally with 137.7 yards per game, practiced on Tuesday and likely won't want to miss a chance to run against the Wildcats (3-6, 1-5). They are 125th in the country in rushing defense, allowing 218.7 yards per game, and have given up 300 rushing yards in a game three times this season.
Arizona has made strides in coach Jedd Fisch's second season, notably on offense, but needs to play a clean game to compete against the top teams in the Pac-12.
That didn't happen last week. Arizona fumbled seven times, losing four, in a 45-20 loss in the rain at Utah. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who has been brilliant but inconsistent, threw for a season-low 159 yards.
"The elements were kind of affecting us," Fisch said. "I thought we didn't really handle the full passing game the way we normally would. We certainly are a better football team than we showed."
The Wildcats might be without leading receiver Jacob Cowing, who was considered questionable on Monday due to a leg injury.
UCLA didn't see any movement in the College Football Playoff rankings, but still has an outside shot at making the final four. Winning out against Arizona, USC and Cal would land the Bruins in the Pac-12 title game, where they potentially could avenge their only loss -- to Oregon.
Kelly has been vocal about late kickoffs affecting how many people get to see -- and properly evaluate -- his team. This week's game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
"We had a team run for 400 yards last Saturday night and no one knows about it," Kelly said. "We've got a good football team and I hope people get a chance to see us play."
While this week's matchup favors the high-powered UCLA offense, Kelly has been fretting about his defense. UCLA gave up 349 passing yards and 30 first downs last week versus ASU.
"I talked to it a little bit after the game, but I think with the amount of missed tackles we had, we've got to do a better job in open spaces," Kelly said. "And part of that is gang tackling, getting more than one guy to the ball."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|9
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|9
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-5
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|236
|189
|Total Plays
|32
|24
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|68
|Rush Attempts
|17
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|157
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|13-15
|9-10
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|12.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-2
|3-18
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|121
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|236
|TOTAL YDS
|189
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|12/14
|160
|1
|0
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|10
|54
|1
|13
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|3
|-1
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|5
|5
|66
|0
|29
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|5
|5
|44
|1
|22
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|2
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Prysock 7 CB
|E. Prysock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|2
|43.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|9/10
|121
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|10
|50
|1
|16
|
A. Kaho 1 LB
|A. Kaho
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|3
|8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|1
|1
|88
|1
|88
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|4
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 36 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newman 33 LB
|J. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2
|41.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|2
|21.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARIZ 4(3:32 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Smith; B.Calvert at UCLA 4.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(4:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 16. Catch made by J.Cowing at UCLA 16. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Osling at UCLA 4.
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 32(4:55 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to UCLA 16 for 16 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(5:36 - 2nd) T.McMillan pass complete to UCLA 29. Catch made by M.Wiley at UCLA 29. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 32.
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZ 42(6:13 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 42. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZ 42(6:57 - 2nd) J.Cowing rushed to ARI 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at ARI 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(7:33 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at ARI 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at ARI 37.
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+88 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 12(8:21 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 12. Catch made by H.Habermehl at UCLA 12. Gain of 88 yards. H.Habermehl for 88 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 12(8:45 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 12 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at UCLA 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(9:13 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; D.Wilson at UCLA 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 6(9:39 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 12 for 6 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 1(9:45 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 1. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 1. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at UCLA 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
3 & 17 - ARIZ 42(9:55 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 41 yards to UCLA 1 Center-S.MacKellar. Downed by J.Young.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZ 35(10:40 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at UCLA 42 for -7 yards (J.Toia) J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by J.Toia. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-W.Moe at UCLA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZ 35(10:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARIZ 35(11:33 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Newman at UCLA 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(11:56 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; S.Blaylock at UCLA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(12:25 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 47. Catch made by D.Singer at UCLA 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 41. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(12:46 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(13:12 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at ARI 30.
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(13:15 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI End Zone for 1 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 2(13:45 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(14:08 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ARI 5 for yards. D.Thompson-Robinson FUMBLES forced by ARI. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-D.Thompson-Robinson at ARI 5. Tackled by ARI at ARI 5. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 23(14:24 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by K.Brown at ARI 23. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 4.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 24(15:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by J.Norwood at ARI 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:04 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at ARI 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 24.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 41(0:24 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(0:53 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by K.Jones at ARI 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(1:16 - 1st) A.Kaho rushed to ARI 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 42(1:39 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(2:14 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 31(2:27 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(2:54 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 27. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 31.
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 1. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Warnell at UCLA 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+22 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZ 22(3:14 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by M.Wiley at UCLA 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Wiley for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-10 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 12(3:59 - 1st) J.De Laura rushed to UCLA 22 for -10 yards. J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by UCLA. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.De Laura at UCLA 22. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(4:27 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 14. Catch made by J.Cowing at UCLA 14. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UCLA 12.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:09 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by D.Singer at UCLA 33. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 14.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 46(5:44 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(6:12 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Davies; G.Murphy at UCLA 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(6:51 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at ARI 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCLA 21(7:01 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 46 yards to ARI 33 Center-J.Landherr. J.Joiner returned punt from the ARI 33. Tackled by C.Jones; M.Osling at ARI 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCLA 21(7:05 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 22(7:38 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; H.Echols at UCLA 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(7:56 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 20. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 20. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Manu at UCLA 22.
|+15 YD
1 & 14 - UCLA 5(8:21 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 20 for 15 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at UCLA 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(8:40 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 9. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Young at UCLA 18. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Offensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 63 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 2. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Johnson at UCLA 18. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Price Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 10(8:50 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA End Zone for 10 yards. M.Wiley for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(9:20 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to UCLA 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 10.
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 33(9:54 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to UCLA 15 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARIZ 33(10:35 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(10:57 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 42. Catch made by J.Cowing at UCLA 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 48(11:33 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 42 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(12:02 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCLA 19(12:09 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 37 yards to ARI 44 Center-J.Landherr. Fair catch by J.Joiner.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 18(12:25 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 18. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at UCLA 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 19(12:51 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 18 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Turner at UCLA 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 16(13:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 19 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at UCLA 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
3 & 6 - ARIZ 39(13:12 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 45 yards to UCLA 16 Center-S.MacKellar. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 38(13:57 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; G.Murphy at ARI 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZ 38(14:01 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(14:31 - 1st) R.Luke rushed to ARI 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at ARI 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(14:54 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 21. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at ARI 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks yards from UCLA 35 to the ARI 3. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at ARI 21.
