Virginia Tech faces Liberty, looks to end 7-game skid
Virginia Tech will aim to snap one of its longest losing streaks in program history when it visits Liberty on Saturday for a non-conference clash in Lynchburg, Va.
After falling 24-7 at Duke last weekend, the Hokies (2-8) have lost seven straight games -- their longest skid since 1951.
The Hokies' eight losses overall are the most they've had since 1992, when they were in the Big East. By record, it's the worst year for Virginia Tech since it joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004.
"I'm not going to lie -- it is frustrating," Virginia Tech linebacker Keli Lawson said. "It is hard, but we've just got to fight through it. Adversity comes with this sport."
The bright spot for the Hokies was that they didn't commit a penalty against Duke. Otherwise, it's been a historically awful campaign in coach Brent Pry's first season at the helm.
"I expect us to play better. I do," Pry said. "It's my job to encourage this team, to be positive, and to get us better. And that's what we're doing."
Virginia Tech has been led on offense this season by quarterback Grant Wells. The Marshall transfer has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 2,023 yards and nine touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six.
Liberty (8-2) likely had a chance to appear in this week's College Football Playoff rankings had it not lost 36-33 at UConn last week. The Flames were 19th in last week's AP Top 25 Poll but fell out on Sunday after the defeat.
"It'll be interesting to see how they respond this week," Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. "We're looking for somebody to give us a spark and be consistent with the game plan and even in practice be consistent."
Dae Dae Hunter had been the lead offensive weapon for Liberty, but he missed the UConn game with a torn lateral collateral ligament. Shedro Louis and TJ Green are expected to share carries at running back on Saturday.
Louis has rushed for 390 yards this season and Green 166.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|132
|102
|Total Plays
|19
|14
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|56
|Rush Attempts
|11
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|9.3
|Yards Passing
|53
|46
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-2
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|-9
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1--9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|53
|PASS YDS
|46
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|132
|TOTAL YDS
|102
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|5/8
|53
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|4
|32
|0
|21
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|6
|28
|1
|12
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|1
|19
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|2
|2
|45
|0
|35
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Love 97 K
|J. Love
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|2
|45.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beck 14 WR
|C. Beck
|2
|18.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Holloway 11 WR
|T. Holloway
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|5/8
|46
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|28
|0
|29
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|4
|28
|1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|39.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(0:52 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(1:20 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(1:50 - 1st) K.King rushed to LIB 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 33(2:19 - 1st) K.King rushed to LIB 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(2:26 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell.
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 58 yards from LIB 35 to the VT 7. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by LIB at VT 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 15(2:41 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to VT End Zone for 15 yards. J.Bennett for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 15(2:53 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44(3:12 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to VT 15 for 29 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 15.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 44(3:48 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by T.Sibley at LIB 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(4:27 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 44.
|+27 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 18(4:42 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 18. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 18. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 10(5:04 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 11(5:36 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 31(5:48 - 1st) P.Moore punts 49 yards to LIB 20 Center-J.Pollock. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 20. Tackled by VT at LIB 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VATECH 31(5:55 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 31(6:00 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(6:20 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to VT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LIB 30(6:30 - 1st) A.Alves punts 40 yards to VT 30 Center-A.Mock. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 30. Tackled by LIB at VT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LIB 30(6:36 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 25(6:51 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:57 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 1st) J.Love extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - VATECH 2(7:00 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. J.Holston for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - VATECH 4(7:25 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at LIB 10 for yards (T.Dupree) PENALTY on LIB-LIB Illegal Substitution 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 9(7:59 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 4.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 11(8:30 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 9.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(9:30 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by N.Gallo at LIB 46. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 44(10:11 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(10:29 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 41. Catch made by K.King at VT 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 44.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(10:39 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 41 for 19 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(11:07 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 42(11:16 - 1st) A.Alves punts 38 yards to VT 20 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 39(11:48 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 36(12:11 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(12:41 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 24(12:49 - 1st) P.Moore punts 42 yards to LIB 34 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 20(13:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 20. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 19(14:26 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 19. Catch made by K.King at VT 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(14:53 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at VT 19.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 61 yards from LIB 35 to the VT 4. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by LIB at VT 15.
