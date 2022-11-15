|
|
|WISC
|NEB
Wisconsin out to push streak to nine over Nebraska
A pair of interim coaches will battle for one of college football's newest rivalry trophies when Wisconsin visits Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Established in 2014, the Freedom Trophy is up for grabs, and Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) will attempt to win it for the first time while snapping an eight-game losing streak to Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4).
The Cornhuskers clinched a sixth consecutive losing season, the longest stretch since finishing below .500 from 1956-61, with 34-3 loss at No. 3 Michigan last week. The 'Huskers gained 146 yards, their fewest since netting 132 in a 2018 loss at Michigan.
Nebraska has dropped four games in a row after starting 2-1 under interim coach Mickey Joseph, scoring only 25 points in the past three games.
"I think overall the kids are playing hard under the circumstances they're playing under," Joseph said. "They're not quitting."
Wisconsin lost 24-10 at Iowa in its most recent game, dropping to 3-2 under interim coach Jim Leonhard. The loss kept the Badgers from joining what is currently a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten's West Division at 4-3.
"We've got to find a way to punch our way out of it," Leonhard said after Wisconsin managed just 227 yards and turned the ball over three times. "You have to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations. We've got to learn from adversity with a loss."
Sophomore running back Braelon Allen, who has six 100-yard rushing games this season, gave Wisconsin a 1,000-yard rusher for the sixth year in a row (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season). He'll face a Nebraska defense that allows an average of 191 yards per game on the ground.
Nebraska enters another game with uncertainty surrounding the starting quarterback spot.
Chubba Purdy started his second straight game against Michigan but was pulled for Logan Smothers, while Casey Thompson -- who started the first eight games -- entered this week listed first on the depth chart.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|3
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|43
|51
|Total Plays
|14
|12
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|28
|Rush Attempts
|9
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|4
|23
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|0.8
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|4
|PASS YDS
|23
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|43
|TOTAL YDS
|51
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|2/5
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|6
|33
|0
|8
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Wohler 24 S
|H. Wohler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 21 CB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|2
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|3/4
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|4
|13
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 DL
|G. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|2
|34.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hill 2 WR
|T. Hill
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 31(2:01 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at NEB 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 25(2:34 - 1st) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at NEB 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 23(3:09 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at NEB 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 12(3:46 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at NEB 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - WISC 48(3:56 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards to NEB 12 Center-WIS. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 35(3:56 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 37(4:47 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NEB 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson M.Hartzog at NEB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 37(4:59 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 38(5:29 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 42(6:09 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by K.Lewis at NEB 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47(6:52 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann C.Tannor at NEB 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 46(7:23 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NEB 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer M.Farmer at NEB 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(7:59 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hausmann at WIS 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 36(8:42 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at WIS 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(9:15 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at WIS 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEB 29(9:28 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 43 yards to WIS 28 Center-NEB. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Sack
3 & 3 - NEB 37(10:03 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 29 for -8 yards (K.Benton)
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 34(10:33 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at NEB 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 30(11:02 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz J.Shaw at NEB 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 34(11:09 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards to NEB 30 Center-WIS. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 34(11:44 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 34. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at WIS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WISC 34(11:51 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(12:28 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson C.Feist at WIS 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEB 46(12:38 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 26 yards to WIS 28 Center-NEB. Downed by NEB.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NEB 49(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-NEB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - NEB 43(13:29 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 43. Catch made by O.Martin at NEB 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WIS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NEB 43(13:37 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 44(13:58 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by WIS at NEB 43.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 30(14:43 - 1st) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at NEB 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 29(14:55 - 1st) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at NEB 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 54 yards from WIS 35 to the NEB 11. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Schipper at NEB 29.
