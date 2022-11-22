|
|
|ARK
|MIZZOU
Missouri, Arkansas swing into Battle Line Rivalry
Missouri can secure bowl eligibility while Arkansas will try to raise its bowl profile when these Southeastern Conference rivals meet Friday in Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) and Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4) have dubbed this annual game the Battle Line Rivalry. A trophy will be at stake on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri won five straight games in the series before Arkansas prevailed 34-17 last season.
"The only thing we're focused on is it's a rivalry game and it's trophy week," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "That's it. None of the other stuff matters. The most important thing to us is that they have a trophy and we want it and the only way to get it is to play our best game and to prepare the way that we know how to prepare and to play with unbelievable effort.
"That's the focus and that's why we did Senior Week last week. This week is all about rivalry week, Arkansas and the Battle Line trophy."
Missouri rolled to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State in their previous game after suffering a 66-24 beating at Tennessee. Brady Cook continued his improved play by completing 19 of 27 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 71 yards on seven carries.
"I felt like with the way things ended against Tennessee, I thought it was really important for us to bounce back," Drinkwitz said. "Offensively, to score on our first three drives, to score on this opening series of both the first half and second half which was the first time we've done that all year ? there was real growth there to convert some big third downs and we converted the fourth down."
The Razorbacks are coming off a 42-27 upset of then-No. 14 Ole Miss. They got quarterback KJ Jefferson back from his clavicle injury and their offensive clicked back into high gear.
"Man, it's nice to have KJ back," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "We weren't too clean on the first two drives, first two scoring drives, but he made us clean because of his athleticism."
Jefferson completed 17 of 22 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns against the Rebels. He also rushed for 47 yards on eight carries.
"When you have a guy behind you like that, it builds confidence in you when you have a big runner that can physically run over people," Pittman said. "I mean, on the draw play, they all came inside, and he cut outside for 20, 30 yards. When you have a guy back there that can break tackles and make things happen, you play a little bit better, to be honest with you."
The Arkansas offense has averaged 34.9 points per game with Jefferson and just 13.5 in two games in which Jefferson has been sidelined.
On defense, the Razorbacks may be missing cornerstone linebacker Bumper Pool, who is battling hip and back injuries. Pool is second on the club with 92 tackles.
"Bumper is still Bumper and trying to hang on," Pittman said. "I don't know that he'll be able to or not. He's beat up, not healthy. We're bowl eligible. I don't know if he'll be able to play or not."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|11
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|230
|292
|Total Plays
|39
|30
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|9.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|139
|Rush Attempts
|26
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|8.2
|Yards Passing
|136
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|11.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-13
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|230
|TOTAL YDS
|292
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|10/13
|136
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|13
|43
|1
|13
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|8
|30
|0
|12
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|6
|4
|79
|1
|37
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|3
|3
|44
|0
|21
|
T. Washington 8 TE
|T. Washington
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|2
|2
|6
|1
|8
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gerald 23 DL
|D. Gerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. McAdoo 24 DB
|Q. McAdoo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|2
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|8/13
|153
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|10
|125
|1
|37
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|6
|15
|1
|5
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|7
|4
|94
|0
|55
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|3
|45
|0
|24
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 8 LB
|T. Hopper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker. Jr. 15 DL
|J. Walker. Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jernigan 0 DL
|J. Jernigan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. George Jr. 99 DL
|R. George Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(0:10 - 2nd) K.Jefferson kneels at the ARK 13.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 47(0:18 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 39 yards to ARK 14 Center-MIZ. Downed by W.Norris.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 48(1:04 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at MIZ 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(1:13 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at MIZ 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(1:20 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:35 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at MIZ 39.
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 8(1:42 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZ 8. Catch made by R.Sanders at MIZ 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Sanders for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 11(2:17 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 8.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23(2:38 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to MIZ 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 11.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 44(3:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZ 44. Catch made by J.Haselwood at MIZ 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies; D.Carnell at MIZ 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 44(3:41 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at MIZ 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(4:04 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to MIZ 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 40(4:20 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to MIZ 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 36(4:59 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at ARK 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 36(5:05 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(5:21 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at ARK 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:26 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 17(5:31 - 2nd) H.Mevis 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 12(6:11 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to ARK 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(6:51 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo; C.Paul at ARK 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(7:27 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 15. Catch made by D.Lovett at ARK 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 15.
|+37 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 48(8:06 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to ARK 15 for 37 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(8:15 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(8:51 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to ARK 47 for 17 yards. B.Cook ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(8:56 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:21 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 36 for 11 yards. B.Cook ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:26 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 27(9:33 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by M.Landers at MIZ 27. Gain of 27 yards. M.Landers for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 30(10:18 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29(10:45 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZ 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at MIZ 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 34(11:16 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jernigan at MIZ 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - ARK 46(11:43 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 43(12:14 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at MIZ 46 for -3 yards (J.Walker)
|+19 YD
2 & 18 - ARK 38(12:42 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 38. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MIZ 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 46(13:17 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 38 for -8 yards (I.McGuire)
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 39(13:47 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 39. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Robinson at ARK 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(14:17 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at ARK 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 28(14:36 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(14:56 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at ARK 28.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 9(15:00 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to ARK End Zone for 9 yards. B.Cook for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 14(0:14 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to ARK 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ball at ARK 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(0:45 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gerald at ARK 14.
|+55 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 31(1:07 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 31. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 31. Gain of 55 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(1:34 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at MIZ 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 27(1:47 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 47 yards to MIZ 26 Center-ARK. Downed by S.Blair.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 29(2:24 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 29. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARK 29(2:30 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:56 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman; R.George at ARK 29.
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(3:01 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to ARK End Zone for 3 yards. C.Schrader for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 9(3:30 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 9. Catch made by M.Cooper at ARK 9. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 3.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(3:51 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by M.Cooper at ARK 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; S.Blair at ARK 9.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(4:23 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 40. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 40. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by at ARK 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(4:30 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(4:58 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at MIZ 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:26 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at MIZ 37.
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 3(5:30 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ End Zone for 3 yards. K.Jefferson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ARK 6(5:30 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-K.Williams Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 7(6:08 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIZ 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat at MIZ 6.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(6:36 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 7.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46(7:01 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 46. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 38(7:23 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at ARK 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(8:14 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - ARK 30(8:49 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - ARK 27(9:24 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at ARK 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:34 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jernigan; J.Carlies at ARK 37. PENALTY on ARK-J.Haselwood Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 30(9:39 - 1st) H.Mevis 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 23(9:47 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 22(10:28 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to ARK 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(10:58 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 22.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(11:30 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 42. Catch made by M.Cooper at ARK 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 47(12:14 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to ARK 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(12:14 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(12:50 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to ARK 42 for 27 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARK 22(13:04 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 47 yards to MIZ 31 Center-ARK. Downed by ARK.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ARK 29(13:50 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 22 for -7 yards (I.McGuire)
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(14:32 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at ARK 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey; D.Robinson at ARK 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
