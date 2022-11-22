|
|
|NEB
|IOWA
Iowa can get Big Ten title shot by beating Nebraska
Iowa can get Big Ten title shot by beating Nebraska
After losing three consecutive conference games, Iowa stands one victory from the Big Ten championship game thanks to a four-game winning streak.
Iowa, at one point, was 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Then came victories over Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota, pushing the Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) in position to play either Ohio State or Michigan in the Big Ten title game.
A victory over Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) on Friday at Iowa City, Iowa, will make it happen.
"Really happy for our guys," said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who was embroiled in criticism after the early struggles this season. "Really happy locker room. That's November football, whatever it takes to get it done."
Iowa has won seven straight games against Nebraska, which is likely playing its last game under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.
The Cornhuskers lost five consecutive Big Ten games after starting 2-1, including a painful defeat last week.
Nebraska was competitive in the 15-14 home loss to Wisconsin but fell short when the Badgers scored on a touchdown run with 35 seconds left.
The Cornhuskers' offense totaled 171 yards, with 106 yards passing and 65 yards on the ground.
Casey Thompson completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 106 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
"Take a hat off to these kids," said Joseph, whose team has lost three of the five games in the losing streak by a touchdown or less. "Just a good character group. A group that's not going to quit."
Iowa limited Minnesota to 87 passing yards in the 13-10 victory last week -- the third time this season an opponent has passed for less than 100 yards.
This is the first season since 1929 that the Hawkeyes' defense has allowed 10 or fewer points in eight games. The 1929 team gave up 28 points the entire eight-game season.
Jack Campbell, a linebacker, had a fourth-quarter interception against Minnesota and also tallied 10 tackles -- his seventh game of 10 tackles or more this season. Campbell is now 20th in school history with 287 career tackles.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|7
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|183
|72
|Total Plays
|22
|33
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|40
|Rush Attempts
|8
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|150
|32
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|6-12
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|-0.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-29.0
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|32
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|183
|TOTAL YDS
|72
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|8/14
|150
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|21
|0
|15
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|5
|12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|6
|5
|129
|2
|87
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Boerkircher 49 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 DL
|C. Tannor
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 33 DB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 10 DL
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DL
|O. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gunnerson 97 DL
|B. Gunnerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 DL
|G. Nelson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|1/2
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|1
|29.0
|0
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|5/6
|23
|0
|0
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|1/6
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|8
|39
|0
|15
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|6
|33
|0
|11
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|4
|-29
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|5
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|4
|45.8
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|2
|27.0
|33
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - IOWA 45(4:26 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 45 yards to NEB 10 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by J.Heinz.
|Sack
3 & 4 - IOWA 42(5:09 - 2nd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla sacked at IOW 45 for -13 yards (C.Tannor)
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 42(5:19 - 2nd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(5:47 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NEB 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEB 19(6:04 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 29 yards to NEB 48 Center-B.Weas. Downed by O.Manning.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NEB 24(6:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-O.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 18(6:57 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 18. Catch made by N.Boerkircher at NEB 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at NEB 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - NEB 13(7:35 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at NEB 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 15(8:14 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner; L.Lee at NEB 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 36(8:23 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 49 yards to NEB 15 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - IOWA 30(9:04 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at IOW 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - IOWA 28(9:45 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at IOW 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 18 - IOWA 25(10:14 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at IOW 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(10:43 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; G.Nelson at IOW 35. PENALTY on IOW-J.Plumb Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Bullock at IOW 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 18(10:58 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by T.Palmer at IOW 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Palmer for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NEB 33(11:02 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for O.Martin. PENALTY on IOW-S.Castro Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 39(11:38 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IOW 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 39(11:42 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 9 - IOWA 29(12:14 - 2nd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla sacked at NEB 47 for -18 yards (E.Mauga-Clements) A.Padilla FUMBLES forced by E.Mauga-Clements. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-G.Nelson at NEB 47. Tackled by A.Bruce at IOW 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - IOWA 36(13:00 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NEB 36. Gain of 7 yards. N.Ragaini ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - IOWA 31(13:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on IOW-L.Lachey False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(13:24 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NEB 31 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at NEB 31.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 32(13:47 - 2nd) A.Padilla rushed to NEB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher at NEB 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 37(14:13 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to NEB 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; G.Nelson at NEB 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 42(15:00 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NEB 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at NEB 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(0:28 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to NEB 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 46(0:51 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to NEB 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Gunnerson; I.Gifford at NEB 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(1:18 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to NEB 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at NEB 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(1:56 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at IOW 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IOWA 30(2:29 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Butler at IOW 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - IOWA 30(2:59 - 1st) A.Padilla rushed to IOW 30 for 0 yards. A.Padilla FUMBLES forced by NEB. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-E.Miller at IOW 30. Tackled by NEB at IOW 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(3:24 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; I.Gifford at IOW 30.
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 64 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW 1. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Johnson at IOW 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NEB 11(3:38 - 1st) T.Bleekrode 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weas Holder-B.Buschini.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEB 3(3:43 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 4(4:21 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to IOW 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEB 4(4:57 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to IOW 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at IOW 4.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 19(5:15 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to IOW 4 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 4.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NEB 29(5:28 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. PENALTY on IOW-R.Moss Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 31(6:27 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to IOW 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 31(6:32 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 7 - IOWA 39(7:08 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 39 for -9 yards (Q.Newsome) The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 31 for -8 yards (Q.Newsome) S.Petras FUMBLES forced by Q.Newsome. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-E.Hausmann at IOW 31. Tackled by IOW at IOW 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(7:48 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; C.Tannor at IOW 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 27(8:13 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 27. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Farmer at IOW 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(8:45 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at IOW 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 1st) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|+87 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 13(8:57 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 13. Gain of 87 yards. T.Palmer for 87 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 44(9:04 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 43 yards to NEB 13 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWA 44(9:19 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 41(9:53 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at IOW 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(10:04 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(10:15 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 41 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Farmer at IOW 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 20(10:52 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at IOW 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(10:58 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - NEB 22(11:02 - 1st) T.Bleekrode 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Weas Holder-B.Buschini.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEB 15(11:14 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 20(11:45 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by T.Palmer at IOW 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 20(11:52 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for O.Martin. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 26(12:27 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to IOW 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; S.Benson at IOW 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35(12:57 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by A.Grant at IOW 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at IOW 26.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 49(13:12 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 49. Catch made by T.Palmer at IOW 49. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Merriweather at IOW 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 49(13:19 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant (L.Lee).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 46(13:46 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 40(14:06 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 40. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at NEB 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 14(14:12 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 46 yards to NEB 40 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 14(14:17 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 14(14:31 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(14:56 - 1st) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at IOW 14.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 59 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW 6. G.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Sanford at IOW 14.
