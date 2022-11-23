|
|
|IOWAST
|TCU
No. 4 TCU looks to cap perfect regular season vs. Iowa St.
No. 4 TCU looks to keep its undefeated campaign intact and take its next step toward a berth in the College Football Playoff when it hosts struggling Iowa State on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12) have already clinched a spot in the league championship game on Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas, where they will play either No. 12 Kansas State or No. 23 Texas.
And while the Big 12 title will be up for grabs in that game, TCU has a bigger goal -- beating Iowa State to remain in the top four of the CFP rankings.
How TCU got to this point without a loss is a story in itself, especially in its most recent game. That's when the Horned Frogs needed a fire-drill, last-second field goal from Griffin Kell to beat Baylor 29-28 on the road last Saturday to stay unbeaten. TCU scored the game's final nine points over the last 2:07.
Max Duggan completed 24 of 35 passes for 327 yards while leading TCU in rushing with 50 yards on eight carries, including a 7-yard touchdown. Taye Barber had a team-best five receptions for 108 yards, his second 100-yard game of the season and the fourth of his career.
"The great thing about the last drive is that we were throwing all of our day-one concepts," Duggan said. "We were throwing easy stuff that we practiced and could do with our eyes closed."
While the undefeated mark is uber-impressive, nothing has been easy for the Horned Frogs. TCU is the first team since 1975 to win seven consecutive games by 10 points or fewer.
"We've just got a lot of fight, guys never give up," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. "We knew it was going to be a tough one (at Baylor). They just found a way. I think it says a lot about who they are."
The Cyclones (4-7, 1-7 Big 12) head to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to finish their season. A 14-10 loss to Texas Tech last Saturday assured that Iowa State would not play in a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
The loss was the second straight for the Cyclones, who fell to the cellar in the conference standings. Iowa State has just one win -- over West Virginia -- since September. Six of its seven defeats have come by seven points or fewer.
Hunter Dekkers led the Cyclones with 294 yards passing in the loss to Texas Tech, with 101 of those going to Xavier Hutchinson. Iowa State outgained Texas Tech 422-246 in total yards and possessed the ball for more than 36 minutes but also missed a field goal and had another one blocked.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said the fact that his team won't play in a bowl "tears him apart."
"It is gut-wrenching. I could care less about me, but I care a ton about the kids," Campbell said. "This senior class has been nothing short of exceptional. It literally is the greatest leadership that I have seen, and it has been the greatest sense of servant leadership that I have ever witnessed in my life.
"We are right there and have a chance to win football games. The reason for that is because of the leadership of our senior class."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|10
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|195
|188
|Total Plays
|49
|36
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|73
|Rush Attempts
|22
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|130
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|44
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|195
|TOTAL YDS
|188
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|12/24
|106
|1
|1
|
R. Becht 3 QB
|R. Becht
|1/3
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|10
|64
|0
|16
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|3
|25
|0
|20
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|6
|0
|0
|7
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|5
|3
|49
|1
|24
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|8
|6
|37
|0
|10
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|7
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|3
|41.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|3
|19.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|9/15
|115
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|12
|57
|2
|25
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|6
|12
|0
|5
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|3
|3
|43
|1
|20
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Conwright 0 WR
|B. Conwright
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 96 DL
|L. Uguak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/2
|54
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|2
|43.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|62.0
|62
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 17 - IOWAST 24(10:45 - 3rd) J.Gilbert 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IOWAST 17(10:50 - 3rd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - IOWAST 17(10:55 - 3rd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(11:30 - 3rd) ISU rushed to TCU 17 for -7 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 17.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(11:51 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 10 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 36(12:29 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Hodge at TCU 30.
|+24 YD
1 & 30 - IOWAST 40(13:12 - 3rd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IOWAST 45(13:30 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 46 for yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 46. PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(13:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on ISU-D.Wilson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45(13:35 - 3rd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(14:14 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at ISU 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 42(14:32 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; D.Williams at ISU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWAST 42(14:35 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(14:53 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at ISU 42.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 59 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 6. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.Laminack at ISU 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|(0:14 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Jackson steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for TCU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Illegal Contact 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - TCU 1(0:19 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to ISU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Miller for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TCU 1(0:23 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TCU 1(0:33 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to ISU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 3(0:42 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; M.Anderson at ISU 1.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 23(0:53 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 23. Catch made by G.Spivey at ISU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; B.Freyler at ISU 3.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22(1:23 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to ISU 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 23.
|Result
|Play
|-17 YD
4 & 15 - IOWAST 39(1:28 - 2nd) ISU rushed to ISU 22 for -17 yards. Tackled by TCU at ISU 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - IOWAST 34(1:34 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Uguak at ISU 39.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IOWAST 44(1:55 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 42. PENALTY on ISU-T.Downing Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 44(2:35 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at ISU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(2:40 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 34(2:54 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at ISU 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 26(3:27 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 26. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at ISU 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(4:00 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at ISU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 33(4:09 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 40 yards to ISU 27 Center-B.Matiscik. Out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 35(4:48 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim at TCU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 31(5:27 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at TCU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 28(5:53 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at TCU 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 15 - IOWAST 35(5:58 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWAST 28(6:02 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IOWAST 23(6:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-G.Treiber False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 23(6:08 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(6:13 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 27(6:53 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TCU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(7:14 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by J.Noel at TCU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(7:25 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TCU 35 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at TCU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 5(7:37 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 46 yards to ISU 49 Center-B.Matiscik. Downed by C.Curtis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 5(7:41 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 8(8:16 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at TCU 5.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 5(8:54 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; A.Johnson at TCU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWAST 40(9:02 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 35 yards to TCU 5 Center-C.Guess. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IOWAST 40(9:08 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWAST 40(9:16 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(9:52 - 2nd) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TCU 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(10:20 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TCU 49. Catch made by D.Hanika at TCU 49. Gain of 10 yards. D.Hanika ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 43(10:56 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 43. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWAST 43(11:01 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(11:17 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at ISU 43.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:24 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 64 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 1. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TCU 44(11:48 - 2nd) G.Kell 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TCU 31(11:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on TCU-B.Coleman False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 31(12:30 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to ISU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; G.Vaughn at ISU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 36(13:03 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to ISU 31 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Jackson at ISU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 36(13:07 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Wiley.
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 63 yards from ISU 35 to the TCU 2. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Porter at ISU 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 2nd) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|+15 YD
4 & 6 - IOWAST 15(13:25 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by D.Hanika at TCU 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.Hanika for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 17(14:01 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to TCU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Hodges at TCU 15.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - IOWAST 12(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-E.Dean False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWAST 12(14:06 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(14:42 - 2nd) H.Dekkers scrambles to TCU 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 12.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 34(15:00 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TCU 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(0:13 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to TCU 37. Catch made by J.Noel at TCU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 34.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(0:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 32(0:51 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at ISU 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(1:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; B.Clark at ISU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:03 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at ISU 30.
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 61 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 4. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:03 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Int
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:15 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 36. Intercepted by M.Bradford at ISU 36. M.Bradford for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 64 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 1. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(2:24 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to ISU End Zone for 25 yards. K.Miller for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 43(2:59 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 43. Catch made by J.Wiley at ISU 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45(3:31 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to ISU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers; M.Anderson at ISU 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 17(3:41 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 36 yards to TCU 47 Center-C.Guess. G.Henderson returned punt from the TCU 47. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon at ISU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 17(4:14 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 17. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at ISU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 17(4:19 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(4:49 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 17 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at ISU 17.
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 63 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 2. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by S.Banks at ISU 15.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TCU 26(4:58 - 1st) G.Kell 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 18(5:03 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TCU 18(5:07 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(4:56 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to ISU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 38(5:46 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 38. Catch made by E.Demercado at ISU 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 38. PENALTY on ISU-I.Lee Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 45(6:11 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by B.Conwright at TCU 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TCU 45(6:18 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41(6:48 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; G.Vaughn at TCU 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 37(7:16 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at TCU 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 33(7:45 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 33. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at TCU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 29(8:16 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TCU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWAST 19(8:23 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 52 yards to TCU 29 Center-C.Guess. Downed by C.Guess.
|Sack
3 & 4 - IOWAST 26(8:59 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 19 for -7 yards (J.Hodge)
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - IOWAST 16(9:36 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by E.Dean at ISU 16. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at ISU 26.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(10:08 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at ISU 16.
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 62 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 3. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by TCU at ISU 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+19 YD
4 & 2 - TCU 19(10:20 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 19. Catch made by G.Spivey at ISU 19. Gain of 19 yards. G.Spivey for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 21(11:08 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to ISU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at ISU 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 25(11:41 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by G.Spivey at ISU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(12:19 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to ISU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at ISU 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(12:49 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by K.Miller at ISU 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle; M.Purchase at ISU 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(13:19 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to ISU 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 39.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 32(13:58 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 32. Catch made by T.Battle at TCU 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 30(14:28 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at TCU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(14:54 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle; B.Freyler at TCU 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 to the TCU 8. S.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Shackford; T.Kyle at TCU 27.
