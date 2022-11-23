|
|
|MICHST
|PSU
No. 11 Penn State, Michigan State duel for Land Grant Trophy
With its eyes on a New Year's Day bowl game, No. 11 Penn State wraps up its regular season Saturday when it welcomes Michigan State to University Park, Pa.
The Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) are locked into third place in the Big Ten East, as the team cannot catch unbeaten rivals Ohio State and Michigan and cannot be caught by the other four teams, a group that includes disappointing Michigan State (5-6, 3-5).
Penn State has won its last three games by a combined margin of 130-24. Coach James Franklin earned his 100th career victory last weekend with a 55-10 romp over Rutgers and feels great about his team's vibe with the regular season winding down.
"I do think we've got good energy. I do think we've got good mojo about us right now," Franklin said. "It's late in the season. It's a long season, and there's times where late in the season can be challenging and a grind on everybody. And it just doesn't feel like that. Even with the bumps and bruises we've got, and we've got a bunch of them, the energy's really good."
Sean Clifford threw a touchdown and ran for another against Rutgers, while Penn State also scored on a kickoff return and twice more on fumble returns in a dominant overall performance. Now the Nittany Lions will have to avoid looking past the Spartans while remaining focused despite the potential distraction of Senior Day festivities.
"It's totally fine and acceptable to recognize there are going to be some emotions that go with (Senior Day)," Franklin said. "You try to channel as much as you can."
Another area of concern for Penn State this weekend will be the absence of top wide receiver Parker Washington (46 catches, 611 yards, two TDs), who is out for the season with an undisclosed injury. In his place, Clifford likely will continue to target Mitchell Tinsley, who posted team highs of five catches and 63 yards against the Scarlet Knights.
Michigan State is coming off a 39-31 double-overtime home loss to Indiana, which entered with a 1-6 conference record. The Spartans could not stop the Hoosiers' rushing attack (44 carries, 257 yards, four TDs) and lost despite Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II only completing two passes.
"We're not gonna cry about it. We haven't done that yet. We're not gonna make excuses," Spartans coach Mel Tucker said. "We've got to get it fixed. And one of the most important (parts) is what you do next. ... It's either do that or just quit. We're not just gonna pack it in."
Payton Thorne threw two touchdowns for Michigan State, while Elijah Collins ran for 107 yards and two scores. Jalen Berger (21 carries, 119 yards) and Keon Coleman (eight catches, 107 yards, TD) were two other bright spots for the Spartans' offense.
Michigan State leads the all-time series with Penn State 18-17-1, including a 30-27 win last season. The winner of this annual matchup receives the Land Grant Trophy.
"Obviously we have a lot to play for this week," Tucker said. "We have a trophy game vs. Penn State, an opportunity to play a top-10 team on the road in a very hostile environment. ... And obviously, it's the next game. And it's the last regular-season game, guaranteed opportunity for us (to become bowl-eligible). So it's huge."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|16
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|134
|287
|Total Plays
|42
|51
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|129
|Rush Attempts
|14
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.9
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|121
|158
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|14-19
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-53.0
|3-48.0
|Return Yards
|16
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-16
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|158
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|134
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|16/27
|121
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|6
|19
|0
|11
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|3
|2
|0
|5
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|2
|-7
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|8
|6
|51
|0
|17
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|8
|4
|27
|0
|14
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 21 DB
|D. Tatum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 12 CB
|C. Kimbrough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stone 19 K
|J. Stone
|1/1
|51
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|4
|53.0
|2
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 11 WR
|T. Henry
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|3
|5.3
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|13/18
|110
|2
|0
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|1/1
|48
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|12
|71
|0
|31
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|15
|58
|0
|14
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|5
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|62
|2
|48
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|3
|24
|0
|16
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|2
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
T. Warren 44 TE
|T. Warren
|2
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|3
|48.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 14(5:46 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 14. Catch made by T.Warren at MSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. T.Warren for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 17(6:27 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 17. Catch made by K.Allen at MSU 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow J.Slade at MSU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 39(6:40 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 53 yards to MSU 8 Center-C.Stoll. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 8. J.Reed FUMBLES forced by PSU. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-C.Robinson at MSU 17. Tackled by MSU at MSU 17. PENALTY on MSU-MSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined.
|Sack
3 & 2 - PSU 46(7:16 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 39 for -7 yards (A.Dunn)
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 41(8:02 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by K.Allen at PSU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; C.Kimbrough at PSU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38(8:24 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at PSU 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 25(8:43 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at PSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PSU 25(9:19 - 3rd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at PSU 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 20(9:42 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay M.Fletcher at PSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 28(9:51 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 72 yards to PSU End Zone Center-M.Donovan. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 28(9:56 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 27(10:39 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 27. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at MSU 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(11:11 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at MSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - PSU 31(11:26 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 49 yards to MSU 20 Center-C.Stoll. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 20. J.Reed FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - PSU 28(12:00 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at PSU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at PSU 31.
|Sack
2 & 12 - PSU 34(12:41 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 28 for -6 yards (S.Barrow)
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:25 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at PSU 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 25(13:45 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Henderson at PSU 36.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 27(14:27 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay J.Slade at PSU 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at PSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 55 yards from MSU 35 to the PSU 10. Fair catch by K.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICHST 41(0:01 - 2nd) J.Stone 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Donovan Holder-B.Baringer.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICHST 34(0:02 - 2nd) P.Thorne spikes the ball.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 37(0:16 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 37. Catch made by E.Collins at PSU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(0:20 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - MICHST 47(0:26 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by M.Foster at MSU 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PSU at PSU 37.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 48(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-C.McDonald False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(0:30 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - MICHST 49(0:40 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 47(0:59 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 49.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MICHST 42(0:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on PSU-Z.Durant Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(1:06 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(1:11 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(1:14 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger. PENALTY on PSU-J.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(1:27 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.King at MSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - PSU 18(1:31 - 2nd) J.Pinegar 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - PSU 9(1:36 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 12(1:40 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; S.Barrow at MSU 9.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 14(1:52 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher; A.Brule at MSU 12.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 24(2:23 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 29(2:59 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 29(3:28 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; M.Hansen at MSU 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 45(3:58 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by K.Allen at MSU 45. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Haladay at MSU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 45(4:06 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Warren.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44(4:50 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 44. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 42(5:30 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at PSU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 39(6:10 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at PSU 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 33(6:56 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at PSU 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - MICHST 33(7:01 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 32(7:25 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 39(8:08 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 39. Catch made by J.Reed at PSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(8:25 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher; H.Beamon at PSU 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 50(9:10 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 39 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Mustipher at PSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(9:17 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(9:35 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.King at MSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(9:39 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 34(10:11 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at MSU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 30(10:49 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MSU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:22 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at MSU 30.
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(11:30 - 2nd) K.Lambert-Smith pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by T.Johnson at MSU 48. Gain of 48 yards. T.Johnson for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 47(11:58 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MSU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; M.Hansen at MSU 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39(12:31 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at PSU 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 23(12:59 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; D.Mallory at PSU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 20(13:30 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at PSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - MICHST 41(13:39 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 39 yards to PSU 20 Center-M.Donovan. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MICHST 41(13:44 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
3 & 14 - MICHST(13:30 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on MSU-B.Baldwin Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on PSU-A.Isaac Defensive Offside 5 yards offset.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - MICHST 35(14:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 35. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Porter; C.Jacobs at MSU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 45(14:27 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; T.Elsdon at MSU 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 31(0:13 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 31. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MSU 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:40 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MSU 31.
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 11(0:45 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 11. Catch made by T.Johnson at MSU 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Johnson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 13(1:22 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MSU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; K.Brooks at MSU 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 13(1:27 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 23(1:33 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace. PENALTY on MSU-C.Kimbrough Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - PSU 30(2:01 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at MSU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - PSU 32(2:30 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 34(3:04 - 1st) S.Clifford scrambles to MSU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38(3:31 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by H.Wallace at MSU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 34.
|+31 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 31(3:59 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MSU 38 for 31 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 30(4:33 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at PSU 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 16(5:02 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at PSU 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 10(5:31 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; M.Hansen at PSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - MICHST 48(5:42 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 42 yards to PSU 10 Center-M.Donovan. Downed by M.Foster.
|-4 YD
3 & 15 - MICHST 48(6:24 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 48. Catch made by J.Berger at PSU 48. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.King at MSU 48.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 43(7:00 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to PSU 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard at PSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(7:07 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 40(7:22 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Katshir at PSU 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(7:58 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 35. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.King at MSU 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - PSU 37(8:10 - 1st) B.Amor punts 42 yards to MSU 21 Center-C.Stoll. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 21. Pushed out of bounds by C.Robinson at MSU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - PSU 37(8:17 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PSU 42(8:17 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-S.Wormley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 42(8:24 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(8:59 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; C.Haladay at PSU 42.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 26(9:14 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at PSU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 22(9:49 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; D.Tatum at PSU 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 17(10:14 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 17. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 17. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Tatum at PSU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - MICHST 24(10:26 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 59 yards to PSU 17 Center-M.Donovan. M.Tinsley returned punt from the PSU 17. Tackled by C.Haladay at PSU 17.
|Sack
3 & 11 - MICHST 33(10:57 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 24 for -9 yards (A.Isaac)
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 34(11:34 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at MSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(11:39 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 25(12:08 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at MSU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(12:42 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at MSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - PSU 27(12:47 - 1st) J.Pinegar 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PSU 20(12:58 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 26(13:17 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MSU 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 24(13:46 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MSU 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 26.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(13:55 - 1st) J.Reed rushed to MSU 24 for -7 yards. J.Reed FUMBLES forced by PSU. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-T.Elsdon at MSU 24. Downed by T.Elsdon.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 19(14:25 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by M.Carr at MSU 19. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PSU at MSU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 17(14:54 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at MSU 19.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 64 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU 1. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.DeLuca; M.Meiga at MSU 17.
