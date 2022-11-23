|
|
Purdue has more on list at Indiana than bucket
Purdue's path to its first Big Ten West Division title is relatively simple: defeat the host Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday and hope Iowa falls at home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday.
The Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3) head to Bloomington, Ind., trying to defeat the Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6) and claim the Old Oaken Bucket trophy for the fourth time in five years.
"You have a lot that you're playing for," Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell said. "A lot of people talk about postseason stuff, whether it's a bowl game or whatever it is. We preach it's a one-game season. It's not that we're blind and we don't see it, but it's to make sure we're locked in."
Purdue is coming off a 17-9 win over Northwestern in which O'Connell went 16-for-25 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. It was the Boilermakers' second straight victory, returning them to contention after they were left for dead upon losing to fellow West contenders Wisconsin and Iowa.
Indiana, meantime, ended a seven-game losing streak when Shaun Shivers' 1-yard run in the second overtime -- followed by a two-point conversion and a defensive stand -- lifted the Hoosiers to a 39-31 win at Michigan State.
The biggest question facing Purdue is the availability of leading rusher Devin Mockobee. He suffered a concussion in the first quarter against Northwestern and his status for Saturday is uncertain. Mockobee has rushed for 750 yards and seven touchdowns on 150 carries this season.
Purdue's O'Connell leads the Big Ten with 283.4 passing yards per game (20 TDs, 11 interceptions) with Charlie Jones third nationally in receptions (93 for 1,056 yards) and touchdown catches (11).
Indiana coach Tom Allen will wait until later in the week to announce who will start for the Hoosiers under center.
Connor Bazelak was benched against Michigan State in favor of the more mobile Dexter Williams II, who went 2-for-7 passing for 31 yards, in addition to rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Bazelak has completed just 54.9 percent of his passes for 2,111 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Shivers leads the ground game, rushing for 534 yards and six scores.
"I said this is the biggest game of the season. Why? Because it's the next one," Allen said. "I get it. We understand we're playing for a trophy and a trophy that means a whole lot to this university."
It will be the 124th meeting between the in-state schools, with Purdue leading the series 75-42-6. It's the 97th game for the Old Oaken Bucket, with the Boilermakers holding a 61-32-3 edge.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|5
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|3
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|70
|122
|Total Plays
|13
|16
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|117
|Rush Attempts
|5
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|8.4
|Yards Passing
|46
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|-0.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|46
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|70
|TOTAL YDS
|122
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|5/8
|46
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|4
|32
|0
|16
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sowinski 29 WR
|A. Sowinski
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Caraway 5 DE
|N. Caraway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|2
|75
|1
|71
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|6
|19
|0
|5
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|4
|9
|0
|11
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Turner 14 LB
|K. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Moore 20 DB
|L. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - IND 34(14:55 - 2nd) C.Campbell 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - IND 26(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - IND 30(0:40 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to PUR 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at PUR 26.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 24(0:57 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at PUR 30 for -6 yards (O.Brothers)
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IND 26(1:31 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to PUR 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at PUR 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IND 28(2:11 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to PUR 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(2:51 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to PUR 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(3:26 - 1st) D.Williams pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by A.Barner at PUR 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 30.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - IND 45(4:08 - 1st) E.Simmons rushed to PUR 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - IND 49(4:45 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to PUR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway; O.Brothers at PUR 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 47(5:30 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to PUR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at PUR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 47(6:09 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at IU 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - IND 42(6:36 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at IU 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(7:02 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; J.Graham at IU 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(7:38 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at IU 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - PURDUE 38(7:49 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 44 yards to IU 18 Center-PUR. D.Matthews returned punt from the IU 18. Tackled by A.Stevens at IU 26.
|Sack
3 & 4 - PURDUE 46(8:24 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 38 for -8 yards (A.Bryant)
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:03 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at PUR 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:09 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones (T.Mullen).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 33(9:48 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at PUR 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 32(10:36 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at PUR 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:02 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; K.Turner at PUR 32.
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+71 YD
2 & 7 - IND 29(11:15 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to PUR End Zone for 71 yards. J.Lucas for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(11:41 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at IU 29.
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 1st) B.Freehill kicks 61 yards from PUR 35 to the IU 4. J.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Kane; B.Freehill at IU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - PURDUE 19(11:52 - 1st) M.Fineran 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PURDUE 12(11:59 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 11(12:33 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(12:40 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen (T.Mullen).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(13:16 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 11 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(13:50 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by D.Mockobee at IU 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at IU 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(14:20 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 38.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(14:54 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by A.Sowinski at PUR 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Moore; D.McCullough at IU 48.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PUR End Zone. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Moore; D.McCullough at PUR 31.
