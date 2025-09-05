The Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the 2025 NFL regular season Thursday night, but the rest of the league is champing at the bit to showcase the rosters constructed this offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will continue the festivities Friday night in Brazil.

Over the past seven months, rosters have been dissected in an effort to isolate each team's strengths and weaknesses, but the NFL is fluid as evidenced by the recent Micah Parsons trade. Let's explore the biggest remaining need for each NFL team based on prior performances ahead of Week 1:

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge rusher

There is not a position on the roster that is without a potential solution. They all rely on young players coming of age and thriving in the new defensive scheme, specifically. Offensive guard is a question mark, but they can cobble something together between Dalton Risner and Lucas Patrick.

Trey Hendrickson is back and there are two former first-round selections for depth. Cornerback has been volatile but the roster has a few young talents.

Cleveland Browns: Quarterback

The most deficient aspect of Cleveland's roster appears to be quarterback right now. What could be done about that now though?

Cornerback took a hit when Martin Emerson suffered an injury, then Greg Newsome was moved from the slot. Wide receiver is a bit of an unknown unless Cedric Tillman and/or Jamari Thrash take the next step in their respective careers.

Baltimore Ravens: Defensive line

Baltimore's roster is near faultless. The Ravens have done a great job of adding help at positions of need. Defensive line is the choice, but the level of concern is much lower relative to other teams' situations. Nnamdi Madubuike is the rock of that unit, but depth has been thinning out.

The team lost some of its young defensive backs, but have filled those roles with experienced veterans like Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie and now J.T. Gray.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Safety

Pittsburgh acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, but lost safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the process. The Steelers signed veteran Juan Thornhill, who was not playing his best football in Cleveland, and DeShon Elliott. If they had identified Fitzpatrick as a problem area for them last season, then the loss is probably not as significant as it may outwardly appear.

Wide receiver is uninspiring following the George Pickens trade. Pittsburgh is expected to incorporate more 12 and probably 13 personnel this season, which relieves some of the pressure for the wide receivers to produce. Beyond DK Metcalf, the Steelers have four wide receivers on the roster: Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

Zaire Franklin led the league in tackles last season. In the other starting spot, Joe Bachie steps in with experience working under defensive coordination Lou Anarumo.

Veteran interior offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly signed with Minnesota this offseason. They missed a portion of time a year ago due to injuries and rookies Dalton Tucker and Tanor Bortolini stepped into those roles. There were growing pains as expected but the depth chart is still two deep at each of those three spots with players who were either drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent by the organization.

Indianapolis has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to drafting and developing linebackers and offensive linemen.

The defensive line is an aging group that has dealt with suspensions and injuries, so that would be another area to consider. Cornerback is a thin group where an injury could force a young player into action.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive tackle

There is a lot of wish-casting in regards to Jacksonville's defensive interior; hoping that DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead return to form and that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith builds upon last campaign.

Cornerback is another area where they are relying on young players to continue on an upward trajectory. The ceiling for the safety group is relatively low as well.

Houston Texans: Interior offensive line

Houston created a need on its own roster when it traded veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington in exchange for draft compensation, in addition to trading offensive guard Kenyon Green and releasing Shaq Mason. The team did sign traveled veterans in free agency, but replacement level play is about all one should expect. Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery was the team's first selection and he appears well-positioned to start at left tackle. Little else was done to address the interior.

There is a lot to like about Houston's roster otherwise.

Tennessee Titans: Linebacker

The average fan would be hard-pressed to name anyone in the Titans linebacker room right now. Cody Barton, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. are on the two-deep depth chart.

Beyond Calvin Ridley, incoming rookie quarterback Cam Ward will be throwing to the likes of Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett, as well as rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. The praise for Ayomanor, in particular, has escaped city limits.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Safety

Buffalo did draft Ohio State safety Jordan Hancock in the fifth round, but that did not stop the team from adding some insurance in the form of veteran Jordan Poyer. Poyer will be kept at arm's length on the practice squad in hopes that Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop have improved.

Cornerback is another consideration given the injury to first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston.

Miami Dolphins: Cornerback

Cornerback had been an issue for Miami even prior to the Jalen Ramsey trade. Kader Kohou was the only returning cornerback to be excited about and he suffered a season-ending injury. The lack of development from Cam Smith was disappointing. There are not any household names in the mix beyond recently signed Rasul Douglas.

The Dolphins are paper thin in a lot of spots, including the offensive line and wide receiver.

New York Jets: Wide receiver

New York collected about a half-dozen competent pass catchers in the past few years after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but then those players gradually moved on over the same period of time. In terms of reliability, the room is essentially Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds.

Defensive tackle, apart from Quinnen Williams, may also be on the mind of new coach Aaron Glenn. The team aggressively addressed the position through small trades prior to roster cuts.

New England Patriots: Wide receiver

Three rookies are already positioned to start for New England. Wide receiver is still not in an optimal state because there are reasonable concerns about the efficacy of Stefon Diggs. Pop Douglas is the only other with significant production in the NFL.

Tight end has a low ceiling with Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Linebacker

Few organizations did as well addressing areas of need. Denver brought in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Greenlaw has struggled with injuries and it is easy to envision that becoming a problem area over the course of a 17-game season.

Los Angeles Chargers: Offensive line

The offensive line picture has changed dramatically. The injury to All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater forced Joe Alt into the position he played at Notre Dame. Trey Pipkins has returned to the starting lineup on the right side. The Mekhi Becton reclamation project continues on the West Coast. There is a path for this to be a bad unit.

It may not be realistic to expect the defensive tackles to play as well as they had in 2024, and there is a big emphasis on older pass rushers Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree performing in the absence of Joey Bosa.

For the way Harbaugh wants to execute his offense, the presence of a field-stretching tight end would be invaluable. Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly are currently competing in that room with rookie Oronde Gadsden.

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback

The Chiefs signed Kristian Fulton, which allowed Trent McDuffie to move back to the slot. Jaylen Watson is the other projected starter. A lot could go wrong with that plan. It would not be a surprise if McDuffie moves back outside before season's end.

Kansas City has added some competition along its offensive line by signing Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons after trading away Joe Thuney. The left guard spot vacated by Thuney is currently filled by Kingsley Suamataia. There has been cautious optimism regarding his capacity to fill that role.

Las Vegas Raiders: Linebacker

There are several positions on Las Vegas' roster that leaves a lot to be desired, particularly on defense. The Raiders need young players to step up. One spot bereft of young talent is linebacker, which is filled by Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Jamal Adams and Devin White.

Defensive tackle, cornerback and safety are other spots that could cost them games this season. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is coaching on All-Madden this season.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Safety

Chicago is a contender for the title of "most improved roster" this offseason. It is becoming more difficult to poke holes. The defensive tackle spot is interesting, because the Bears accumulated a lot of talented players without production and a few older players, but nothing in between. Safety is the clearest position of need with an aged Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker starting with little more behind them.

Cornerback was the other position of note.

Detroit Lions: Edge rusher

Detroit moved on from Za'Darius Smith after acquiring him midseason, and Aidan Hutchinson is returning from a serious knee injury. Josh Paschal is already on the non-football injury list. Marcus Davenport has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.

The interior offensive line has taken a hit this offseason having lost veterans Kevin Zeitler and Frank Ragnow. The Lions did draft Georgia's Tate Ratledge in the second round. Their starting offensive guards right now are Christian Mahogany and Graham Glasgow.

Green Bay Packers: Defensive tackle

Cornerback is the position that probably worries most in regards to Green Bay, but they should be able to stitch together a competent unit among Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Javon Bullard.

Defensive tackle is a potential problem upon trading Kenny Clark to Dallas. Devonte Wyatt -- one of three Georgia interior defenders on the roster -- has first-round pedigree but there is little production among the group. TJ Slaton moved on this offseason as well.

Minnesota Vikings: Cornerback

Safety, linebacker and cornerback are all on similar footing, as the Vikings could use one new starter at each position. Minnesota's confidence in Isaiah Rodgers helps, but can not do the Jeff Okudah experience again. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me six times, shame on me.

At safety, Harrison Smith is 36 years old and Camryn Bynum signed with Indianapolis in free agency. His running mate, Josh Metellus, was rewarded with a contract extension this offseason.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle immediately rises to the top of the list following the news that All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs could miss a portion of the upcoming season. As time passes, it sounds as though he may return sooner than anticipated. Right tackle Luke Goedeke has consistently shown improvement, but the depth chart was not in a position to absorb the loss of one of its starters. The average fan would struggle to name one of the reserve tackles in Tampa Bay.

Linebacker would not be far down the list of needs either. They re-signed Lavonte David but, at some point, he is going to move on and there is not a transition of power in waiting. Devin Bush had been drafted to one day be David's replacement, but that plan did not materialize. Deion Jones and John Bullock are the primary reserves.

Atlanta Falcons: Cornerback

Atlanta left little to chance this year when it came to investing in its pass rush. After initially drafting Georgia's Jalon Walker No. 15 overall, the Falcons sacrificed a 2026 first-round pick to move back up for Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. Those two players must rise to the occasion. The same is true of its young interior defensive line collection.

A cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell is now the focal point with wide receiver also garnering consideration. The hope is that rookie Billy Bowman can provide some stability over the slot.

Carolina Panthers: Cornerback

Carolina double-dipped at edge rusher on Day 2 when it took Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen.

Cornerback is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster despite extending Jaycee Horn. Mike Jackson and Chau Smith-Wade are in line to be the two other starters. The linebacker group has a lot to prove, but the coaching staff will probably give them the opportunity to maintain their roles.

New Orleans Saints: Cornerback

New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore and saw Paulson Adebo depart in free agency. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor are still present, but the organization has little beyond that situation.

The franchise is leaning heavily into the youth at the quarterback situation with rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. Time will tell how that serves the franchise's interests.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Edge rusher

Washington addressed offensive tackle and cornerback on the first two days of the draft. The Commanders acquired Laremy Tunsil via trade.

They have multiple defensive ends who will be firm at the point of attack and give the franchise a high floor in run defense but they lack any and all explosiveness off the edge.

One would think the age of Bobby Wagner will catch up at some point as well.

Dallas Cowboys: Safety

The offensive line should be whole again as Dallas used a third first-round pick on the unit in Tyler Booker. The secondary -- both cornerback and safety -- was in need of a revitalization as well. The Cowboys did draft Shavon Revel Jr. on Day 2 and traded for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was not the answer in Buffalo. Injuries have plagued the unit, and there is room for long-term answers at the safety position.

Even in the aftermath of the Micah Parsons trade, the NFC East team has some intriguing young pass rushers.

Philadelphia Eagles: Cornerback

Philadelphia has replacement-level players or better at every position, so "need" is a relative term. Quinyon Mitchell allowed the Eagles to move on from Darius Slay, but there are not a lot of other proven commodities in that room. Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo have gone back and forth opposite Mitchell.

New York Giants: Cornerback

The Giants offensive line appears to be more stable when the collective is fully healthy, but one eye is to be kept on the unit. Instead, attention turns to the cornerback room. Paulson Adebo was signed in free agency and underwhelming former first-round selection Deonte Banks is starting on the opposite side.

Dru Phillips is a promising young defender in the slot.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Interior offensive line

Offensive guard Aaron Banks signed with the Packers in free agency and reserve offensive tackle Jaylon Moore signed with Kansas City. The offensive line had already been a weakness despite the offensive structure taking some of the pressure off that unit and they did little to change that in the offseason.

Joining San Francisco has proven to be a dangerous endeavor for wide receivers. Injuries have riddled the unit over the past few years. Will those issues continue to challenge depth?

Arizona Cardinals: Linebacker

Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position (until this year) and that is where coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth.

The offensive line could unravel over the course of the season.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

Los Angeles fell short in its efforts to address the cornerback room both short and long-term. Darious Williams is back and Ahkello Witherspoon is in line to start. The team is one injury away from playing either Cobie Durant or Emmanuel Forbes.

Linebacker is another area of weakness, but coaching has allowed them to cycle through players at the position and still receive competent play. They have earned the benefit of the doubt.

Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback

Cornerback has questions. Devon Witherspoon has been fantastic and the same has been true of Riq Woolen at times in his career. Josh Jobe is projected to start on the other side.

The interior offensive line was addressed through the first-round selection of Grey Zabel, but there is much to learn regarding the viability of that interior offensive line.