Injuries have already made their mark on the 2024 season. Just ask the Los Angeles Rams, whose season is already on the brink of being thrown off the rails following a rash of injuries that has left Sean McVay's club decimated after just two weeks.

The Rams aren't the only team dealing with notable injuries, though. Miami recently placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after he sustained another head injury last Thursday night against the Bills. New England is dealing with multiple injuries on both side of the ball going into Thursday night's matchup with the Jets. The Steelers are still operating under the assumption that they will be without Russell Wilson for Sunday's showdown against the Chargers.

Here's a look at every team's notable injuries at this point in the week.

Patriots at Jets (-6) (Thursday night)

Patriots: OT Vederian Lowe (knee), G Sidy Sow (ankle), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder), LB Oshane Ximines Knee) OUT; C David Andrews (hip), OL Mike Onwenu (wrist), S Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Jets: LB Jermaine Johnson II (Achilles) OUT; LB C.J. Mosley (toe) QUESTIONABLE

As you can see, the injury bug has hit the Patriots linebacker corps and offensive line. Fortunately, each of the team's questionable players were labeled as limited practice participants during the past two days. That said, the loss of Bentley is major, as he has been one of the team's most productive players over the past several years.

While Mosley labeled himself as 50/50 for Thursday's game, his recent quotes seem to indicate he will be pretty physically compromised if he does play. Either way, it's safe to say backup Chazz Surratt will get elevated reps. A 2021 third-round pick, Surratt started his career with the Vikings before joining the Jets in 2023. He has just 12 regular season tackles to his credit.

Giants at Browns (-6.5)

Packers at Titans (-2.5)

Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he injured his knee during Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Eagles. Love's initial projected timetable to return was 2 to 6 weeks, so the fact that he is already back at practice would indicate he is trending in the right direction. At this point, though, the expectation is that Malik Willis will start Sunday's game against his former team.

Bears (+1.5) at Colts (-1.5)

Texans (-2.5) at Vikings

Eagles at Saints (-2.5)

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert missed Wednesday's practice as he is dealing with an ankle issue. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, who said prior to practice that Herbert is feeling "much better," doesn't appear to be too concerned about his quarterback's status for Sunday's game.

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5)

Panthers at Raiders (-5.5)

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5)

Ravens (-1) at Cowboys

49ers (-7.5) at Rams

Lions (-3) at Cardinals

Chiefs (-3.5) at Falcons

Jaguars at Bills (-5) (Monday Night)

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5) (Monday night)

