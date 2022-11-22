|
|
Arizona, Arizona State chase feel-good finale
Neither team will be traveling this bowl season, but either Arizona or Arizona State can walk away feeling good after playing for the Territorial Cup on Friday in Tucson, Ariz.
The visiting Sun Devils (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) are looking for a new head coach after firing Herm Edwards during the season and will finish with just their fourth losing regular season since 2003. Amid their troubles, they would love to continue to claim superiority over their neighbors to the south, looking to win their sixth consecutive game in the rivalry.
"It's absolutely amazing that you can win one football game and most of the rest of the season will be forgotten," said Arizona State's Shaun Aguano, who has gone 2-6 as interim head coach. "It's a legacy for this class."
For Arizona (4-7, 2-6), ending the losing streak to Arizona State and finishing with five victories would widely be considered a successful second season for coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats' triumphs include beating then-No. 12 UCLA on Nov. 12, but they were eliminated from bowl consideration by losing 31-20 at home to Washington State last Saturday.
"It's a huge game for older guys that have been a part of this program for a while and having not gotten a win," Fisch said of the matchup with the Sun Devils. "It's a big, big game for our young guys ... to take the momentum of winning this game into the offseason."
Turnovers have been a common theme in Arizona's losses, including when Jayden de Laura threw four interceptions last week. But when he is in sync with a talented group of receivers -- de Laura ranks fifth nationally at 316.8 passing yards per game -- the Wildcats are dangerous.
Arizona State recently turned to quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who supplanted Florida transfer Emory Jones. Bourguet, who is from Tucson, will be a major storyline this week, but the Sun Devils' key offensive player is running back Xazavian Valladay, who has rushed for 1,095 yards. He will be going against an Arizona run defense that rates 125th nationally (213.5 yards per game).
The Sun Devils' five-game run against Arizona is the longest in the rivalry since the Wildcats won five in a row from 1982 to 1986 to start a nine-year unbeaten streak that included a tie in 1987. Arizona State won 70-7 when the teams last met in Tucson in 2020, prompting Arizona to fire coach Kevin Sumlin.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|240.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|329.2
|
|
|132.9
|AVG RUSH YDS
|131.6
|
|
|373.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|460.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones
|E. Jones
|125/199
|1533
|7
|4
|
T. Bourguet
|T. Bourguet
|108/155
|1114
|8
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay
|X. Valladay
|191
|1095
|14
|44
|
D. Ngata
|D. Ngata
|54
|272
|1
|29
|
T. White
|T. White
|10
|37
|0
|16
|
E. Jones
|E. Jones
|59
|31
|4
|23
|
E. Badger
|E. Badger
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
C. Hall IV
|C. Hall IV
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
G. Hart III
|G. Hart III
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
Z. Freeman
|Z. Freeman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Hatch
|C. Hatch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Sanders
|G. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bourguet
|T. Bourguet
|16
|-4
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger
|E. Badger
|62
|774
|6
|39
|
G. Sanders
|G. Sanders
|32
|380
|0
|73
|
J. Conyers
|J. Conyers
|28
|346
|4
|47
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|22
|340
|0
|38
|
X. Valladay
|X. Valladay
|34
|272
|2
|35
|
M. Swinson
|M. Swinson
|13
|163
|2
|35
|
A. Johnson
|A. Johnson
|14
|120
|1
|28
|
C. Hall IV
|C. Hall IV
|8
|110
|0
|23
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|10
|84
|0
|16
|
D. Ngata
|D. Ngata
|9
|53
|0
|14
|
C. Johnson Jr.
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Clark
|J. Clark
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Markham
|K. Markham
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Edmonds
|C. Edmonds
|0-0
|0
|3
|
K. Soelle
|K. Soelle
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|260/412
|3485
|25
|12
|
N. Fifita
|N. Fifita
|9/19
|128
|1
|0
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|2/2
|8
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|101
|557
|5
|57
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|56
|359
|2
|52
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|69
|324
|3
|43
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|71
|125
|4
|34
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|14
|99
|0
|28
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|2
|8
|0
|11
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singer
|D. Singer
|63
|1014
|6
|73
|
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|80
|1001
|7
|39
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|39
|702
|8
|47
|
T. McLachlan
|T. McLachlan
|33
|431
|2
|30
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|33
|298
|3
|38
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|5
|65
|0
|26
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|4
|56
|0
|51
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|8
|24
|0
|14
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Burnett
|K. Burnett
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Lines
|A. Lines
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop
|T. Loop
|17/20
|0
|33/33
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BALLST
MIAOH
0
044.5 O/U
-3
Tue 7:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
055 O/U
-7
Tue 7:00pm ESPU
-
MISSST
14MISS
0
059 O/U
-2.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
0
056 O/U
-8.5
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
0
055 O/U
+2
Fri 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Fri 12:00pm ESPU
-
21TULANE
25CINCY
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Fri 12:00pm ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
0
053 O/U
-16.5
Fri 12:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
064 O/U
-4
Fri 3:00pm FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
056 O/U
+3
Fri 3:30pm CBS
-
24NCST
13UNC
0
056 O/U
-6.5
Fri 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
035 O/U
-7.5
Fri 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
0
038.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 4:00pm BTN
-
16UCLA
CAL
0
060.5 O/U
+10
Fri 4:30pm FOX
-
FLA
19FSU
0
058 O/U
-9.5
Fri 7:30pm ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
050.5 O/U
-15
Fri 10:00pm FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
0
045 O/U
+20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
0
054 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
0
045 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
0
049 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
051 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
0
048 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SC
9CLEM
0
052 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WKY
FAU
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
WVU
22OKLAST
0
064 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
050 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
053.5 O/U
-10
Sat 1:30pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
060 O/U
-13.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
UK
0
043 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
8BAMA
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
057.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
12OREG
23OREGST
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
054 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
UAB
LATECH
0
056 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056.5 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
066.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
052.5 O/U
-18
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
10UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
045 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
6LSU
TXAM
0
046.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
20UCF
SFLA
0
069 O/U
+19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
18ND
7USC
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
5TENN
VANDY
0
064.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-12
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
15KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
044.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17WASH
WASHST
0
061 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0