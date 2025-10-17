puka-nacua.jpg
Injuries are an inescapable part of life in the NFL, and the various ailments that pop up week to week often have ramifications that stretch throughout the entire season. In Week 7, several high-profile players are dealing with issues worth monitoring, particularly at the wide receiver position.

In the international window, where the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars will square off in London, L.A. will be without star pass catcher Puka Nacua, who's dealing with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the statuses of Washington's Terry McLaurin and New York's Garrett Wilson are also in doubt.

Below, you can find the final injury designations for those players and more as teams turn in their final reports heading into the Week 7 slate.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
RamsPuka NacuaWRAnkleOut

Rob HavensteinOTAnkleOut
JaguarsDevin LloydLBCalfOut

Quintin MorrisTEGroinOut

Los Angeles will be without star wideout Puka Nacua as he deals with an ankle injury suffered last week against Baltimore. Nacua did not practice at all this week, but head coach Sean McVay noted that "he's making progress" and is optimistic the team will have him back after the Week 8 bye.

Neither Lloyd nor Morris practiced this week and both have been ruled out for Jacksonville's London matchup. Lloyd is a particularly big loss, as his five takeaways lead the NFL entering Week 7.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
RaidersBrock BowersTEKneeDoubtful

Jakobi MeyersWRKnee, toeQuestionable

Alex BachmanWRAnkleQuestionable
ChiefsJosh SimmonsOTNot injury relatedOut

The Raiders did get to see Brock Bowers back on the practice field on Friday, albeit on a limited basis. While encouraging, his return to game action may be another week as he's listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers made his return to practice on Friday as a limited participant and is officially questionable. 

Kansas City is remarkably healthy heading into Week 7 but will again be without left tackle Josh Simmons. He continues to be away from the team for undisclosed personal reasons that head coach Andy Reid has not discussed publicly. This game will also mark the return of wideout Rashee Rice, who was a full participant in practice this week.

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-4.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
SaintsIsaac YiadomCBHamstringQuestionable

John RidgewayDTShoulderQuestionable
BearsCairo SantosKRight thighOut

Noah SewellLBConcussionOut

Grady JarrettDLKneeQuestionable

Austin BookerDLKneeQuestionable

Travis HomerRBCalfQuestionable

Amen OgbongbemigaLBKneeQuestionable

D'Andre SwiftRBGroinQuestionable

Yiadom logged a full practice Friday and is trending in the right direction despite the questionable tag. Alvin Kamara (ankle) and Chris Olave (hip) both practiced fully Friday and carry no designation, meaning they're on track to play.

Swift popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a groin injury. He was again limited Friday and is officially questionable. Grady Jarrett returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.

Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
EaglesGrant CalcaterraTEObliqueOut

Jalen CarterDTHeelQuestionable
VikingsAndrew Van GinkelOLBNeckOut

J.J. McCarthyQBAnkleQuestionable

Brian O'NeillOTKneeQuestionable

Tyler BattyOLBKneeQuestionable

Blake CashmanLBHamstringQuestionable

Tyrion Ingram-DawkinsDLHipQuestionable

Michael JurgensGHamstringQuestionable

Corner Quinyon Mitchell carries no injury designation, so he is good to go after suffering a hamstring injury last Thursday against the New York Giants. Carter was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday due to a heel injury and is officially questionable. 

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Carson Wentz will start for the Vikings in Week 7 against Philadelphia. Max Brosmer will serve as the backup to Wentz, while McCarthy, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, will be the emergency quarterback. 

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+ 

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
DolphinsElijah CampbellDBQuadOut

Tyrel DodsonLBConcussionQuestionable

Storm DuckCBAnkleQuestionable
BrownsDavid NjokuTEKneeOut

Jack ConklinOTConcussionQuestionable

Mason GrahamDTKneeQuestionable

Mike HallDTKneeQuestionable

Gage LarvadainWRConcussionQuestionable

Joe Tryon-ShoyinkaDEHipQuestionable

Campbell was unable to practice with the Dolphins at all this week and has since been ruled out. Meanwhile, despite questionable statuses, both Dodson and Duck practiced fully this week. 

The Browns will be without Njoku after he did not practice this week due to a knee injury. On the defensive side of the ball, the most intriguing development revolves around first-round rookie Mason Graham, who popped up on the injury report Friday as a DNP due to a knee injury. He is officially questionable. 

Carolina Panthers (-1.5) at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
PanthersPatrick Jones IIOLBBackOut

Jalen CokerWRQuadQuestionable

Austin CorbettCKneeQuestionable

Taylor MotonOTElbowQuestionable

Tershawn WhartonDTToeQuestionable

Damien LewisGShoulderQuestionable
JetsCam JonesLBHipDoubtful

Qwan'tez StiggersCBHipDoubtful

Garrett WilsonWRKneeDoubtful

Michael Carter IICBConcussionQuestionable

Ja'Markis WestonLBGroinQuestionable

Running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) logged a full practice Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 7, meaning he will make his return to the lineup after missing the past two games. Given the success of Rico Dowdle in his absence, it will be curious to see how the backfield carries are split up. 

None of the players the Jets listed as doubtful, including Wilson, practiced this week. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Friday that Wilson will not play vs. Carolina. As for Carter and Weston, both practiced fully throughout the week. 

New England Patriots (-7) at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
PatriotsJaylinn HawkinsSHamstringQuestionable

Harold Landry IIILBAnkleQuestionable

Stefon DiggsWRChestQuestionable

Charles WoodsCBKneeQuestionable
TitansBlake HanceOLShoulderOut

Arden KeyOLBQuadOut

Bryce OliverWRKneeOut

Calvin RidleyWRHamstringOut

Marcus HarrisCBCalfQuestionable

Dre'Mont JonesOLBKneeQuestionable

T'Vondre SweatNTAnkleQuestionable

New England is relatively healthy coming into Week 7. All of their questionable players practiced fully on Friday, outside of Jaylinn Hawkins, who was limited. 

Tennessee's offense will be down its top receiver in Calvin Ridley after he was officially ruled out after not practicing at all this week due to a hamstring injury. 

New York Giants at Denver Broncos (-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
GiantsSwayze BozemanLBAnkleOut

Demetrius Flannigan-FowlesLBHamstringOut

John Michael Schmitz Jr.CConcussionOut

Darius SlaytonWRHamstringDoubtful

Chauncey GolstonDLNeckDoubtful

Victor DimukejeOLBPecQuestionable

Abdul CarterLBHamstringQuestionable
BroncosJonah EllissOLBShoulderOut

Dre GreenlawLBquadQuestionable

The most surprising element of New York's final injury report centers around Carter, its first-round rookie. The pass-rusher popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury and is now questionable. 

Greenlaw logged a full practice on Friday, which is a positive indication for his Week 7 status despite the questionable designation. 

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Colts

Josh Downs

WR

Concussion

Out

Ashton Dulin

WR

Chest

Out

Charvarius Ward Sr.

CB

Concussion

Out

Tyler Goodson

RB

Groin

Questionable

Kenny Moore IICBAchillesQuestionable
ChargersTrey PipkinsOLKneeOut

Elijah MoldenDBThumbDoubtful

Joe AltOTAnkleDoubtful

Derius DavisWRKneeQuestionable

Hassan HaskinsRBChestQuestionable

Troy DyeLBThumbQuestionable

Khalil MackOLBElbowQuestionable

Denzel PerrymanLBAnkleQuestionable

Jamaree SalyerOLKneeQuestionable

Indy will be without Ward after he suffered his second concussion of the season during pregame warmups last week. On a more encouraging note in the secondary, head coach Shane Steichen said that Kenny Moore II is "ready to go" after missing Weeks 4, 5 and 6. 

Khalil Mack headlines the group of six players listed as questionable for the Chargers. The veteran pass rusher had his practice window opened on Wednesday and was limited throughout the week. Meanwhile, Alt did log back-to-back limited practices on Thursday and Friday, but is doubtful to play in Week 7. 

Green Bay Packers (-6.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Packers

Devonte Wyatt

DL

Knee

Out

Christian Watson

WR

Knee

Out

Lukas Van Ness

DL

Foot

Out

Dontayvion Wicks

WR

Ankle

Questionable

Zach Tom

OL

Oblique, back

Questionable

Jacob Monk

IOL

Hamstring

Questionable

Brandon McManus

K

Right quad

Questionable


Josh JacobsRBIllness, calfQuestionable

Nate HobbsCBKneeQuestionable

Anthony BeltonOTAnkleQuestionable
CardinalsWalter NolenDLCalfOut

Emari DemercadoRBAnkleOut

Kitan CrawfordSAnkleQuestionable

Will HernandezOLKneeQuestionable

Zay JonesWRKneeQuestionable

Kyler MurrayQBFootQuestionable

Darius RobinsonDLPectoralQuestionable

Green Bay has seven players listed as questionable for Week 7, including running back Josh Jacobs. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness and calf injury, but did bump up to a full participant on Friday, which is a good sign. 

Arizona did not give Marvin Harrison Jr. a designation for Week 7 after he logged a full practice on Friday after clearing concussion protocol. While Harrison will play, it still remains to be seen about Kyler Murray. The quarterback practiced on a limited basis throughout the week and is officially questionable. If he's unable to go, it'll be Jacoby Brissett again that gets the nod. 

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
CommandersTerry McLaurinWRQuadOut

Dorance ArmstrongDEHamstringQuestionable

Samuel CosmiGKneeQuestionable

Zach ErtzTEShoulder, calfQuestionable

Jonathan JonesCBHamstringQuestionable

Deebo Samuel Jr.WRHeelQuestionable
CowboysTrevon DiggsCBKnee, concussionOut

Trevor KeeganGNeckOut

Caelen CarsonCBKneeQuestionable

Ajani CorneliusOTKneeQuestionable

Marshawn KneelandDEAnkleQuestionable

Jonathan MingoWRKneeQuestionable

Mazi SmithDTAnkleQuestionable

Juanyeh ThomasSMigraineQuestionable

McLaurin will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive game as he deals with a quad injury. There was some optimism McLaurin would return this week after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, but he did not practice the next two days. Sticking at receiver, Deebo Samuel said, We'll just have to see" when asked following Friday's practice if he'll play Sunday. 

The Cowboys will see the return of CeeDee Lamb in Week 7 as the wideout carries no designation for Sunday. Lamb was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full practice to wrap up the week on Friday. 

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus
FalconsBilly Bowman Jr.CBHamstringOut

Jordan FullerSKneeOut

Ray-Ray McCloudWRNot injury relatedOut

Clark Phillips IIICBTriceps, illnessOut

Jalon WalkerEDGEGroinOut

Jake MatthewsOTAnkleQuestionable

Darnell MooneyWRHamstringQuestionable

Ta'Quon GrahamDLCalfQuestionable
49ersBrock PurdyQBToeOut

Yetur Gross-MatosDEKnee, hamstringOut

Ricky PearsallWRKneeOut

Fred WarnerLBAnkleOut

Kevin GivensDTPectoralQuestionable

Renardo GreenCBNeckQuestionable

Upton StoutCBShoulderQuestionable

Atlanta will be without two rookie defenders in Walker and Bowman. This will be Walker's first absence of the year, while Sunday will mark the second straight game the team has been without Bowman. Both are dealing with soft tissue injuries. Meanwhile, head coach Raheem Morris said he sent McCloud home with an "excused absence," as the team is "working through some things that are private with the young man." 

The Niners will once again be without Brock Purdy as the franchise quarterback has been ruled out with his toe injury. That means Mac Jones will get another start for the organization, despite dealing with knee and oblique injuries of his. own. On a more positive note, George Kittle will make his return in Week 7 and head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that the tight end will not be on a pitch count of any sorts. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-5.5) (Monday)

Monday, 7 p.m. ET on ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-3) (Monday)

Monday, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

