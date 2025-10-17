Injuries are an inescapable part of life in the NFL, and the various ailments that pop up week to week often have ramifications that stretch throughout the entire season. In Week 7, several high-profile players are dealing with issues worth monitoring, particularly at the wide receiver position.

In the international window, where the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars will square off in London, L.A. will be without star pass catcher Puka Nacua, who's dealing with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the statuses of Washington's Terry McLaurin and New York's Garrett Wilson are also in doubt.

Below, you can find the final injury designations for those players and more as teams turn in their final reports heading into the Week 7 slate.

NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook You can bet NFL Week 7 games at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boost tokens with the promo code CBS20X.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Team Player Position Injury Status Rams Puka Nacua WR Ankle Out

Rob Havenstein OT Ankle Out Jaguars Devin Lloyd LB Calf Out

Quintin Morris TE Groin Out

Los Angeles will be without star wideout Puka Nacua as he deals with an ankle injury suffered last week against Baltimore. Nacua did not practice at all this week, but head coach Sean McVay noted that "he's making progress" and is optimistic the team will have him back after the Week 8 bye.

Neither Lloyd nor Morris practiced this week and both have been ruled out for Jacksonville's London matchup. Lloyd is a particularly big loss, as his five takeaways lead the NFL entering Week 7.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Team Player Position Injury Status Raiders Brock Bowers TE Knee Doubtful

Jakobi Meyers WR Knee, toe Questionable

Alex Bachman WR Ankle Questionable Chiefs Josh Simmons OT Not injury related Out

The Raiders did get to see Brock Bowers back on the practice field on Friday, albeit on a limited basis. While encouraging, his return to game action may be another week as he's listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers made his return to practice on Friday as a limited participant and is officially questionable.

Kansas City is remarkably healthy heading into Week 7 but will again be without left tackle Josh Simmons. He continues to be away from the team for undisclosed personal reasons that head coach Andy Reid has not discussed publicly. This game will also mark the return of wideout Rashee Rice, who was a full participant in practice this week.

Rashee Rice is back -- and his return could change everything for the Chiefs' offense and fantasy managers Tyler Sullivan

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Yiadom logged a full practice Friday and is trending in the right direction despite the questionable tag. Alvin Kamara (ankle) and Chris Olave (hip) both practiced fully Friday and carry no designation, meaning they're on track to play.

Swift popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a groin injury. He was again limited Friday and is officially questionable. Grady Jarrett returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Corner Quinyon Mitchell carries no injury designation, so he is good to go after suffering a hamstring injury last Thursday against the New York Giants. Carter was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday due to a heel injury and is officially questionable.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Carson Wentz will start for the Vikings in Week 7 against Philadelphia. Max Brosmer will serve as the backup to Wentz, while McCarthy, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, will be the emergency quarterback.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Campbell was unable to practice with the Dolphins at all this week and has since been ruled out. Meanwhile, despite questionable statuses, both Dodson and Duck practiced fully this week.

The Browns will be without Njoku after he did not practice this week due to a knee injury. On the defensive side of the ball, the most intriguing development revolves around first-round rookie Mason Graham, who popped up on the injury report Friday as a DNP due to a knee injury. He is officially questionable.

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) logged a full practice Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 7, meaning he will make his return to the lineup after missing the past two games. Given the success of Rico Dowdle in his absence, it will be curious to see how the backfield carries are split up.

None of the players the Jets listed as doubtful, including Wilson, practiced this week. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Friday that Wilson will not play vs. Carolina. As for Carter and Weston, both practiced fully throughout the week.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

New England is relatively healthy coming into Week 7. All of their questionable players practiced fully on Friday, outside of Jaylinn Hawkins, who was limited.

Tennessee's offense will be down its top receiver in Calvin Ridley after he was officially ruled out after not practicing at all this week due to a hamstring injury.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

The most surprising element of New York's final injury report centers around Carter, its first-round rookie. The pass-rusher popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury and is now questionable.

Greenlaw logged a full practice on Friday, which is a positive indication for his Week 7 status despite the questionable designation.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Indy will be without Ward after he suffered his second concussion of the season during pregame warmups last week. On a more encouraging note in the secondary, head coach Shane Steichen said that Kenny Moore II is "ready to go" after missing Weeks 4, 5 and 6.

Khalil Mack headlines the group of six players listed as questionable for the Chargers. The veteran pass rusher had his practice window opened on Wednesday and was limited throughout the week. Meanwhile, Alt did log back-to-back limited practices on Thursday and Friday, but is doubtful to play in Week 7.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Green Bay has seven players listed as questionable for Week 7, including running back Josh Jacobs. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness and calf injury, but did bump up to a full participant on Friday, which is a good sign.

Arizona did not give Marvin Harrison Jr. a designation for Week 7 after he logged a full practice on Friday after clearing concussion protocol. While Harrison will play, it still remains to be seen about Kyler Murray. The quarterback practiced on a limited basis throughout the week and is officially questionable. If he's unable to go, it'll be Jacoby Brissett again that gets the nod.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

McLaurin will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive game as he deals with a quad injury. There was some optimism McLaurin would return this week after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, but he did not practice the next two days. Sticking at receiver, Deebo Samuel said, We'll just have to see" when asked following Friday's practice if he'll play Sunday.

The Cowboys will see the return of CeeDee Lamb in Week 7 as the wideout carries no designation for Sunday. Lamb was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full practice to wrap up the week on Friday.

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Atlanta will be without two rookie defenders in Walker and Bowman. This will be Walker's first absence of the year, while Sunday will mark the second straight game the team has been without Bowman. Both are dealing with soft tissue injuries. Meanwhile, head coach Raheem Morris said he sent McCloud home with an "excused absence," as the team is "working through some things that are private with the young man."

The Niners will once again be without Brock Purdy as the franchise quarterback has been ruled out with his toe injury. That means Mac Jones will get another start for the organization, despite dealing with knee and oblique injuries of his. own. On a more positive note, George Kittle will make his return in Week 7 and head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that the tight end will not be on a pitch count of any sorts.

Monday, 7 p.m. ET on ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Buccaneers : TBA

: TBA Lions: TBA

Analysis to come.

Monday, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Texans : TBA

: TBA Seahawks: TBA

Analysis to come.