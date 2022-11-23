|
No. 13 Washington, rival Washington State vie for Apple Cup
Washington State ended a seven-game skid in the Apple Cup last season and looks to upend the season of No. 13 Washington when the fierce rivals meet in Pac-12 play on Saturday night at Pullman, Wash.
The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) still have an outside chance of reaching the conference title game but a loss would end that pursuit.
Washington enters with a five-game winning streak but first-year coach Kalen DeBoer has noticed a coveted piece of hardware is missing.
"We definitely don't have that trophy in our trophy case right now," DeBoer said. "I know that it means a lot. It is one of those two games that all of Husky Nation circles each year and we are looking forward to having a great week. I think that we are playing for a lot of stuff, it is not just that trophy."
DeBoer has set the school record for most victories by a first-year coach and he was rewarded Tuesday with a contract extension through the 2028 season. His salary for next season was increased by $1 million to $4.2 with annual $100,000 raises to follow.
A big part of Washington's rise is due to the stellar season put together by Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Penix leads the nation with 3,869 passing yards, which ranks second in school history behind Cody Pickett's 4,458 yards in 2002. Penix has tossed 26 touchdowns against six interceptions.
Penix passes praise around in the same manner as his 66.7 completion percentage.
"My season wouldn't be possible without this team," Penix said. "I don't really talk about just myself in general. It's always about this team because team success would definitely put light on individual success."
"At the end of the day, no matter what you do as an individual, if your team isn't winning it's no good."
Washington State (7-4, 4-4) has won three straight as it looks to beat the Huskies in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08.
The Cougars have won just six of the past 23 Apple Cups but put on a dominating show last season when they won 40-13 in Seattle. Washington State intercepted four passes and held Washington to just 200 yards.
"I thought they played free," Cougars coach Jake Dickert said of the impressive win. "I thought that's a big thing in a rivalry game, in a perceived big moment. Guys got to go cut it loose and be themselves and have fun and understand it's going to be a little chippy. ... Enjoy the moment. Be present in it."
This is the first Apple Cup for Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, who has passed for 2,772 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
While he said he is eager to add his name to the list of quarterbacks who won the Apple Cup, he also insisted Saturday's matchup isn't any bigger than any other game.
"There is a lot of energy around the building," Ward said. "For me specifically, it's just another game. I try to approach each and every game the same. This game has a bigger tag and has bigger history behind it and we want to win it for Washington State and all the Cougs out there."
Washington State ranks 23rd in scoring defense at 19.8 points per game with star linebacker Daiyan Henley (102 tackles, 12 for losses) leading the way.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|12
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-5
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|243
|266
|Total Plays
|24
|39
|Avg Gain
|10.1
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|56
|Rush Attempts
|7
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.7
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|168
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|168
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|266
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|9/17
|168
|2
|0
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1/1
|30
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|28
|0
|19
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|17
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|3
|2
|56
|1
|47
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|5
|4
|49
|0
|26
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|3
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|15/26
|174
|2
|0
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|1/1
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|6
|34
|0
|20
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|5
|21
|1
|14
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|2
|2
|39
|0
|26
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|4
|1
|34
|1
|34
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|3
|3
|25
|0
|18
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|6
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|4
|3
|23
|1
|15
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|50
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|2
|21.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 15(5:12 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 15. Catch made by N.Watson at WAS 15. Gain of 15 yards. N.Watson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(5:53 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 20. Catch made by L.Victor at WAS 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 15.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - WASHST 34(6:30 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 34. Catch made by D.Stribling at WAS 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - WASHST 38(6:50 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WAS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WASHST 28(7:27 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WAS 15 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 15. PENALTY on WST-C.Hilborn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 37(7:42 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by L.Victor at WAS 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(7:42 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WAS 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 45(8:29 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 45. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(8:49 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - WASHST 27(9:07 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(9:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 30. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 27.
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 61 yards from WAS 35 to the WST 4. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at WST 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(9:52 - 2nd) M.Penix rushed to WST End Zone for 30 yards. M.Penix for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(10:24 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 44. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 44. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 30.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(10:58 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(11:05 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+34 YD
4 & 10 - WASHST 34(11:17 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 34. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WAS 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Ferrel for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASHST 34(11:24 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 34(11:31 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(11:34 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(12:10 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by O.Peters at WAS 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(12:11 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+26 YD
2 & 14 - WASHST 26(12:24 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 26. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 26. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 48.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WASHST 31(12:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-F.Fa'amoe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(13:23 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 31.
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 51 yards from WAS 35 to the WST 14. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at WST 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47(13:35 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by R.Odunze at WST 47. Gain of 47 yards. R.Odunze for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
3 & 15 - WASH 28(14:07 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 28. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 47.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WASH 33(14:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-M.Penix Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 33(14:15 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(14:21 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 30(15:00 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASH 30(0:18 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 21(0:47 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 21. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 30.
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 55 yards from WST 35 to the WAS 10. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WST at WAS 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 14(1:02 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WAS End Zone for 14 yards. C.Ward for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WASHST 14(1:06 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for B.Riviere.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(0:54 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WAS 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 14.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - WASHST 22(1:55 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 22. Catch made by L.Smithson at WAS 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 18.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - WASHST 35(2:03 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by D.Ollie at WAS 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 22.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WASHST 30(2:46 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WAS 35 for -5 yards (B.Trice)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(2:53 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson.
|+36 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 34(3:25 - 1st) N.Haberer pass complete to WST 34. Catch made by D.Henley at WST 34. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 31(4:17 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(4:55 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(5:23 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 29.
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 26(5:32 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WST 26. Catch made by J.Polk at WST 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Polk for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 30(6:17 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by J.McMillan at WST 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 30(6:22 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(7:00 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WST 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WASHST 6(7:07 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 38 yards to WST 44 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WASHST 6(7:18 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 4(7:55 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 6.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 2(8:11 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - WASH 45(8:20 - 1st) J.McCallister punts 43 yards to WST 2 Center-WAS. Downed by D.Hampton.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - WASH 45(8:24 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 35(8:52 - 1st) M.Penix scrambles to WST 32 for yards. Tackled by WST at WST 32. PENALTY on WAS-C.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 35(9:01 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 35(9:07 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 47(9:39 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by J.Westover at WST 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(10:22 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40(10:47 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 40. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 32(11:24 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(12:09 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(12:18 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 63 yards from WST 35 to the WAS 2. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - WASHST 40(12:25 - 1st) D.Janikowski 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - WASHST 37(13:12 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by N.Watson at WAS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - WASHST 37(13:32 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - WASHST 35(14:09 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WAS 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(14:09 - 1st) PENALTY on WST-C.Hilborn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 35(14:34 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WAS 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 45. PENALTY on WAS-A.Cook Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(14:37 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:57 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
-
13WASH
WASHST
21
24
2nd 5:07 ESPN
